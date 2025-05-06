Aussie Punks, British Girl Groupers, and Magnetic Fields—Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 6-12

As I've said before, this May is a ridiculously good month for music. I'll be reviewing four shows this week (#pray4keith) and each of those nights there's another show I'd almost be just as happy to attend instead. I'm too old for this much excitement.

Tuesday, May 6

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Thornhill with Avoid, Ocean Grove, Banks Arcade @ Amsterdam

Sturgill Simpson @ Armory—I'm not as big a fan as many of you (he's kind of a tight-ass, sorry) and I'll be otherwise entertained tonight and tomorrow, but I acknowledge that if Sturgill is your thing he's really your thing. And I enjoyed Passage du Desir (honh honh, oui oui), especially "Scooter Blues," where he fantasizes about life as a beach bum (not that I think he has it in him). But who cares what I think—you've already got your tix.—Keith Harris I'm not as big a fan as many of you (he's kind of a tight-ass, sorry) and I'll be otherwise entertained tonight and tomorrow, but I acknowledge that if Sturgill is your thing he's really your thing. And I enjoyed Passage du Desir (honh honh, oui oui), especially "Scooter Blues," where he fantasizes about life as a beach bum (not that I think he has it in him). But who cares what I think—you've already got your tix.

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Paul Thorn @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Flo @ Fillmore—As they acknowledge in the intro to their debut full-length, Access All Areas (an intro intoned by none less than Cynthia Erivo), these three British gals offer a self-conscious throwback to the R&B girl group era of the '90s, before Destiny’s Child emerged at decade’s end as a trend-squashing apogee. Like most throwbacks, they don’t live up to their godmothers, especially in the rhythm department—the whole point of those ’90s ladies was that they were working with contemporary beatmakers. But the harmonies are on point, a handful of the tunes connect (start with “Check” and “Bending My Rules”), and overall Flo are on par with, say, Xscape or post-Dawn Robinson En Vogue. At a moment where K-pop has commandeered the girl group format and female rappers hoard all the attitude, who wouldn’t be nostalgic for a little R&B femme solidarity?—Keith Harris As they acknowledge in the intro to their debut full-length, Access All Areas (an intro intoned by none less than Cynthia Erivo), these three British gals offer a self-conscious throwback to the R&B girl group era of the '90s, before Destiny’s Child emerged at decade’s end as a trend-squashing apogee. Like most throwbacks, they don’t live up to their godmothers, especially in the rhythm department—the whole point of those ’90s ladies was that they were working with contemporary beatmakers. But the harmonies are on point, a handful of the tunes connect (start with “Check” and “Bending My Rules”), and overall Flo are on par with, say, Xscape or post-Dawn Robinson En Vogue. At a moment where K-pop has commandeered the girl group format and female rappers hoard all the attitude, who wouldn’t be nostalgic for a little R&B femme solidarity?

Trousdale with Beane, Nia Ashleigh, and buffchick @ Fine Line

Megasound, Ringlet, Greentop, & Keston Wright @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pipes & Reeds: Greg Zelek & Preston Duncan in Concert @ Northrop

Lucy Dacus with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t @ Palace Theatre—I know it’s not a competition, but Dacus is my favorite boygenius member. She’s the warmest singer of the bunch, and the trio’s most open-hearted songwriter as well. Her latest, Forever Is a Feeling, shows how her songwriting has grown since we last heard from her. She’s looking forward more, dissecting past mistakes less, with the line “You are my best guess at the future” proof that there will always be new ways to write a love song. On “Ankles,” Dacus makes her needs clear: hot sex, lifelong love, and help with the crossword in the morning. She deserves nothing less, and neither do you or I. Don’t you dare break her heart, Julien.—Keith Harris I know it’s not a competition, but Dacus is my favorite boygenius member. She’s the warmest singer of the bunch, and the trio’s most open-hearted songwriter as well. Her latest, Forever Is a Feeling, shows how her songwriting has grown since we last heard from her. She’s looking forward more, dissecting past mistakes less, with the line “You are my best guess at the future” proof that there will always be new ways to write a love song. On “Ankles,” Dacus makes her needs clear: hot sex, lifelong love, and help with the crossword in the morning. She deserves nothing less, and neither do you or I. Don’t you dare break her heart, Julien.

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase @ Palmer’s

Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks

May Conspiracy Series featuring Lena Elizabeth, Matthias St. John & Planetless @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

The Toxhards with Lakeside Effects @ Turf Club

Arm’s Length @ Varsity

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Cheap Bouquet (Residency): Tribute Night with Clash Minne Rockers, Casket Base @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 7

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Sturgill Simpson @ Armory—See Tuesday's listings. See Tuesday's listings.

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland

Visual Learner, Black Dots, City Mouse, Couch Potato Massacre @ Cloudland

Doug Anderson, Gregg Peterson, and Friends @ Crooners

Peter White @ Dakota

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Day Block Brewing

Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Magnolia Park with Hot Milk, Savage Hands and South Arcade @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Ice Horse @ Icehouse

UW Eau Claire Jazz Combo @ Jazz Central

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

Pipes & Reeds: Greg Zelek & Preston Duncan in Concert @ Northrop

Amyl and The Sniffers with Sheer Mag @ Palace Theatre—Amy Taylor is the kind of frontwoman that every punk band unashamed of wanting to succeed dreams about, a live wire performer with unlimited energy and attitude, and plenty of smarts as well. On its second album, 2021’s Comfort to Me, this Aussie band soared, sounding brawnier than ever as Taylor got brainier. Dismissive when she wanted to be, as on “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)” (sometimes a parenthetical makes all the difference), she also stretched her worldview on "Capital," averring "I only just started learning basic politics." Cartoon Darkness, 2024’s followup, is a baby step backwards, as animated and two-dimensional as its title suggests, with Taylor coasting a bit on attitude, but with the band pounding behind her, it still smokes most of the competition. And Sheer Mag have plenty of energy, smarts, and attitude themselves.—Keith Harris Amy Taylor is the kind of frontwoman that every punk band unashamed of wanting to succeed dreams about, a live wire performer with unlimited energy and attitude, and plenty of smarts as well. On its second album, 2021’s Comfort to Me, this Aussie band soared, sounding brawnier than ever as Taylor got brainier. Dismissive when she wanted to be, as on “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)” (sometimes a parenthetical makes all the difference), she also stretched her worldview on "Capital," averring "I only just started learning basic politics." Cartoon Darkness, 2024’s followup, is a baby step backwards, as animated and two-dimensional as its title suggests, with Taylor coasting a bit on attitude, but with the band pounding behind her, it still smokes most of the competition. And Sheer Mag have plenty of energy, smarts, and attitude themselves.

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Teen Mortgage with UPCHUCK @ 7th St Entry

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Teague Alexi @ 331 Club

June Henry, EWAO, Shauna Dean Cokeland @ Underground Music Venue

Eem Triplin @ Varsity

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear (Residency) with Fascination Trio, J-Mo on the Beat, and The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 8

Lent @ Acadia

Annie Fitzgerald & Mother Banjo @ Aster Cafe

The Willie August Project @ Berlin

Dosh with Anthony Cox & Chris Thomson @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Manias, the Customers, Rodents @ Cloudland

Super Trouper ABBA Tribute @ Crooners

Bryan Eng Sings Sinatra @ Crooners

Ghost-Note @ Dakota

Bruce Nygren & Mumblebugs with Dream Vandals @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Kevin Kaarl @ Fillmore

Late Night Radio with DMVU and Rsrch Chmcls @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Candlelight: Best of Hip Hop and Strings @ Granada

Cornell ’77 Turns 48 @ Hook and Ladder

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Paper Chain (Single Release) @ Hook and Ladder

PIÑATA PROTEST @ Hook and Ladder

Joe Westerlund & Trever Hagen with Sam Moss @ Icehouse

Roseville Area High School Jazz Ensemble I @ Metronome Brewery

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pipes & Reeds: Greg Zelek & Preston Duncan in Concert @ Northrop

Søndergård, Fliter, and Mozart @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Minnesota Tango Music Festival @ Parkway

Space Monkey Mafia with Stacked Like Pancakes, Runaway Ricochet, and Sorry Sweetheart @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, Terry Walsh and 2 AM @ Schooner Tavern

Sonic Sea Turtles, Odd Prospect, Lana Leone, and berzica @ 7th St Entry

Nathan Walker @ 331 Club

RAYNES with Eldest Daughter @ Turf Club

CUT A RUG 3: Serenity (DJ), d’Lakes, Sunshine Emblem @ Uptown VFW

Lucy London with Too Old Cat @ White Squirrel

The Cameras with Anything You Want, Electric Church @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 9

Lexie Modica @ Acadia

Ashbringer Vacant with andthecanaryfell. & Datura Dread @ Amsterdam

Annie & the Bang Bang, Mary Bue, and Sawtooth Witch @ Aster Cafe

Carpel/Goodroad/Hurtado @ Berlin

Ana Everling Quartet @ Berlin

Danny Sigelman @ Berlin

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Lonesome Loser @ Bunker’s

Shred Fest with Obscura, Atheist, Origin, Decrepit Birth, & Fractal Universe @ Cabooze

Neon Dark: Goth Night @ Can Can Wonderland

Arkansauce with Steam Machine @ Cedar Cultural Center

Under Violet, Val Son, Shady Cove @ Cloudland

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Patrick Lamb with Ricky Peterson, St. Paul Peterson @ Crooners

Brian Eng Sings Sinatra @ Crooners

RetroFizz @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Skedydah, Opal Jelly, Funky Mystik @ Driftwood

Mini Latino Rock/Punk/Metal Fest @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Alison Moyet @ Fine Line

Allison Russell with Kara Jackson @ First Avenue

The Magnetic Fields @ Fitzgerald Theater—69 Love Songs turned 25 last year, and honestly the Magnetic Fields masterwork feels at least that old. It already sounded monumental and familiar upon release, deserving that overused phrase “instant classic,” and it’s not like Field-in-Chief Stephin Merritt ever seemed exactly spry and youthful. I was lucky enough to catch them on the 69 Love Songs tour at the Woman’s Club in 1999, but those songs will surely have different resonances after sticking around for a quarter century. While we all have our favorites, what’s more interesting is which of these songs pop into your head unbidden the most. To spare audiences a Springsteenian show length, the album is split into two nights, with separate tickets for each show. But if your budget can only allow for one, hey, half of a 69 can be pretty fun, too.—Keith Harris 69 Love Songs turned 25 last year, and honestly the Magnetic Fields masterwork feels at least that old. It already sounded monumental and familiar upon release, deserving that overused phrase “instant classic,” and it’s not like Field-in-Chief Stephin Merritt ever seemed exactly spry and youthful. I was lucky enough to catch them on the 69 Love Songs tour at the Woman’s Club in 1999, but those songs will surely have different resonances after sticking around for a quarter century. While we all have our favorites, what’s more interesting is which of these songs pop into your head unbidden the most. To spare audiences a Springsteenian show length, the album is split into two nights, with separate tickets for each show. But if your budget can only allow for one, hey, half of a 69 can be pretty fun, too.

Barrel Flash @ Ginkgo Coffee

VTEN with Jay Aurthor @ Granada

Emo Night @ Green Room

Freak of the Week: DJ ESP (aka Woody McBride), DJ Victor 1200, Nola Rave @ Hook and Ladder

The Melismatics with Benjamin Cartel and Stone Arch Rivals @ Icehouse

Will Schmid Quartet @ Jazz Central

Wonky Willa @ The Loft

Bok Choy @ Metronome Brewery

Jimmi and Band of Souls (Album Release) with Jay Walker & the Rectifiers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ryan Gebhardt Album Release with Full Catholic, Dusty Forever @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård, Fliter, and Mozart @ Orchestra Hall

Dan Israel @ Padraigs

Lucius with Victoria Canal @ Palace Theatre

My Kid Banana, Bad Idea, Couch Potato Massacre, Cut Rate Clones, and Murder Curious @ Palmer’s

Dan Rodriguez @ Parkway

Cindy Lawson, Whiskey Rock n Roll Club, Deadly Cyclemates @ Schooner Tavern

fish narc and GAG with Giallo @ 7th St Entry

The Right Here, Phantom Fields, Cowboy Thoughts, Just Brendan @ Terminal Bar

Sugarcoat, Mishi Mega, Linus @ 331 Club

Squid with FearDorian @ Turf Club

Chandler, Lex Bratcher, Billy Marchiafava @ Underground Music Venue

Electric Feel @ Uptown VFW

Sorry Papi: The All Girl Rave @ Varsity

Mere Kats with Rebecca Lake Fritz @ White Squirrel

Third Date with Fumbler & The Green Line @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson @ Woman’s Club

Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 10

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Corbin with Lucy @ Amsterdam

The Hillcats @ Aster Cafe

Paul Harper/Phil Aaron @ Berlin

Michael Sarian’s ESQUINA @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Summer Session “One” @ Cabooze

EFMI, Nectarous, Troll Foot Frass @ Can Can Wonderland

Richard Shindell with Robert Thomas & The Sessionmen @ Cedar Cultural Center

Eleganza! with Taylor Hollingsworth, Boot Cut @ Cloudland

Tom Hunter @ Crooners

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota

The Fabulous Hackmasters @ Driftwood

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Dusty’s

Slow Death (Album Release) @ Eagles 34

The Del-Villes @ Eagles 34

Gang of Four @ Fine Line—With Andy Gill and Dave Allen having passed to that great dialectic in the sky, I had low expectations for the Gang of Two. (Bet no one else has used that one, huh?) But I've been hearing raves about this farewell tour, especially about singer Jon King. So if you need some spiky fight songs as capital fails us yet again, this should be a night of solid Entertainment!—Keith Harris With Andy Gill and Dave Allen having passed to that great dialectic in the sky, I had low expectations for the Gang of Two. (Bet no one else has used that one, huh?) But I've been hearing raves about this farewell tour, especially about singer Jon King. So if you need some spiky fight songs as capital fails us yet again, this should be a night of solid Entertainment!

Lambrini Girls with Party Dozen @ First Avenue

The Magnetic Fields @ Fitzgerald Theater—See Friday's listings. See Friday's listings.

Dan Israel @ Gambit

Elton John Tribute feat. David K @ Granada

Bee Gees X Beatles Tribute Night @ Green Room

Doinks n’ Dubstep feat. Champagne Drip with p0gman, Cut Rugs @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner @ Icehouse

Brother Ali with DJ Abilities @ Icehouse

Swing Low @ Jazz Central

Muerte x Stoned Level with Hambo @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Weekly DJ: MPLS House @ Modist

After Hours @ Myth Live

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Chris Hepola @ Padraigs

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory with Love Spells @ Palace Theatre

Impossible Prom Kings, Fragged Out, Gradience, Delilah Daybreaks, Courier, Kalopsya, and Ecphasis @ Palmer’s

Turtle Island Quartet @ Parkway

Sub Killaz, Bass Banditz @ Rev Ultra Lounge

Becky Kapell & the Fat 5 @ Schooner Tavern

Two Harbors (Record Release) with Another Heaven and The Mood Swings @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Bashford, Sonic Sea Northmen @ Terminal Bar

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, The 241s, The Dirty Pretty @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Youth Lagoon with Kaleah Lee @ Turf Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Joe Kay @ Varsity

Doug Collins @ White Squirrel

Nathan Woolery with A Sunken Ship Irony @ White Squirrel

Mid Death Calm with Bunny Blood, Warcake @ White Squirrel

Order & Chaos Club @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 11

Cyber + Punk @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Imagined by Nelson Devereaux: J. Hoard + Nelson Devereaux / Asher Kurtz @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

The Songs That Won the War with Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Mother’s Day Cabaret with Erin Schwab, Jay Fuchs, and Sophie Todaro @ Crooners

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Asleep at the Wheel @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Robinson Roundup @ Eagles 34

Sargasso, YungSL41V, Johnny & Nan Duo @ Eagles 34

iann dior with Bankrol Hayden and Jake Giller @ Fine Line

Dead Brunch @ Icehouse

Dessa & Lazerbeak with Zach Baltich @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Nordbill Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Callum Schultz Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Anthony Shore & His All-Star Band’s Tribute to Elvis @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emmy Woods, Mark Joseph @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

George Clanton @ Varsity

Railroad Island with El Drifte, Taylor Ray, Lunaderos @ White Squirrel

Ait Ait with DesertX @ White Squirrel

Deletist with Baby Mahi, Frank & Janea @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 12

Booster Pack @ Acadia

Asleep at the Wheel @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Attack on Titan @ Orchestra Hall

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Erik Brandt and The Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

The Deeper Kind with Manifest Content @ White Squirrel