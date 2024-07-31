Asian Ducks and Black Ducks and Gray Ducks—Oh My!

Sometimes the headlines just write themselves, folks.

This month we've got two new duck-related openings: Asian Duck, which is open in a smol Longfellow address, and Black Duck, bringing hearth-fired cooking to Northeast. As for Gray Duck Tavern in St. Paul, though? The news isn't so good.

On to the latest Racket Restaurant Roundup!

Now Open

Asian Duck

Thai and Laotian favorites make up the menu at Asian Duck, which has opened in the teeeeeny and potentially cursed space at 4010 E. 46th St. in Minneapolis, the brief home to Official Fried Chicken. Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on this newbie from husband-wife duo Mary Slater and Tenzin Detchen, who opened their first restaurant together in Plymouth back in 2017.

Beckett's

I need to write about Beckett’s! I’ve been to this new Lyn-Lake sports bar, which serves shots and cocktails in plastic buckets and plays VHS tapes on tiny TVs behind the bar, four times already since it opened at 3006 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis earlier this month. For now, I’ll say: I think you’re really going to like it.

Black Duck Spirits & Hearth

Fare Game food truck chef and owner Jason Sawicki has his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Black Duck Spirits & Hearth (2900 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis). Expect smoked fare and wood-fired dishes: a duck burger, pierogi, gnocchi, octopus terrine, and much more.

Bassett Hound at North Loop Green

The new indoor/outdoor bar at North Loop Green development complex is now up and running with craft beer, cocktails, NA bevs, and snacks (though I hear from the folks who’ve visited so far that “snacks” is mostly “stuff you can heat up in a toaster oven”). Bassett Hound still seems fun, and if you’re looking for a reason to check it out, we recommend catching their summer movie series. Legendary Minnesota film Drop Dead Gorgeous screens tonight.

Local Rumor

Now open in the first Blue Door Pub space in St. Paul (1811 Selby Ave.), Local Rumor is the new restaurant from Scott Cochran, former COO of Keg & Case Market. There’s no website yet, but Insta posts promise a colorful space with smash burgers and an extensive mocktail menu (they’re still waiting for their full liquor license).

Gray Fox Coffee

Gray Fox Coffee might have the densest collection of shops in the city, with downtown Minneapolis locations at Deluxe Plaza, LaSalle Plaza, and Marquette Avenue. As of this month, they’ve added a fourth location in the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis (700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis).

The Rooftop Bar

NOLO's Kitchen & Bar in the North Loop (515 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis) reopened its rooftop bar on July 26, and this time around there's an expanded, full-service menu, new bathrooms, and more seating, according to an Instagram post.

Nice Time Market & More

The old Tom Thumb at 38th Street & 24th Avenue in south Minneapolis now boasts a scratch deli, fresh produce, house salsas, and… lots more! Co-owner Tatum Barile tells Racket it’s the type of neighborhood asset that she missed for decades after relocating from her hometown of San Francisco: "In those Bay Area stores, they have produce and they have good food. And for about 15 years I've been thinking about why my neighborhood doesn't have that.” Read more about the new market here.

PinKU

More changes are underway at Eat Street Crossing: After introducing Office Hours earlier this summer, the food hall’s sushi shop, Sushi Dori, has closed to make way for PinKU. (Remember PinKU? Chef John Sugimura’s fun little Japanese restaurant on University Avenue in Northeast?) For now, the omakase counter is only open for ticketed dinners Fridays and Saturdays; read more via the Star Tribune.

Vinai

It has been a long, long road for beloved local chef Yia Vang’s new Hmong fine dining restaurant. Back in 2020, City Pages reported that Vinai would be open by the end of the year, and then… well. But it officially opened in late July at 1300 NE Second St. in Minneapolis. “We’re not here to elevate Hmong food; We’re here to illuminate Hmong food,” its Instagram bio reads. Very excited to check this one out.

Oh Crêpe

Missed this one last month: Oh Crêpe is now open at 44th & France, in the space that had housed the original Caribou Coffee. Claire Corvaisier is at the helm—you might know her Breizh crepes from Minneapolis Cider Co.—but this is her first shop. “It’s such a beautiful space especially compared to the up north cabin vibe of the Caribou it replaced,” says Racket commenter Ben.

Facebook: Eli's Fast Food and Cocktails

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Gray Duck Tavern

With Asian Duck and Black Duck now open, we bid farewell to St. Paul’s Gray Duck Tavern—clearly, the cities can only support two duck-related restaurants at a time. "The Gray Duck Tavern is permanently closed!" read a July 16 notice posted on their door, first spotted by the Pioneer Press. "We apologize for the short notice but we wanted to inform all of our loyal customers!"

Eli's Cocktails

Eli's Cocktails, which has had a location in downtown Minneapolis since 1960, has closed that spot, according to the Star Tribune. Eli's East in Northeast will remain open, but it's for sale, along with the ownership group's other restaurant Beast Barbecue—here's hoping it can remain a house music hub.

Brew Lab 101

Elsewhere in downtown Minneapolis, Brew Lab 101, the new brewery that just opened in February, has shuttered. It was the fourth location of Brew Lab 101, which launched in New Mexico in 2019.

Finnegans Brew Co.

And, elsewhere in downtown Minneapolis, Finnegans Brew Co. announced it will close its brewery and taproom later this summer and move into Fulton Beer space in the North Loop. Finnegans will share Fulton’s production facility at production facility 414 N. Sixth Ave., according to a press release, and both beer brans will be available in the taproom.

Bronto Bar

Not long after Kim’s and Bronto Bar staffers voted to form a union, owner Ann Kim announced that the basement Bronto Bar would close, with Kim’s cutting its lunch service. "Due to a decline in business, we've decided to end weekend lunch service and close Bronto Bar indefinitely so we can concentrate our efforts on dinner service in our main dining room," a representative for Vestalia Hospitality, which operates Kim's, told Bring Me The News.

The Aster Cafe team is working on a new riverfront project. Instagram: @astercafe

Just Announced and Coming Soon

1881 by Lake Elmo Inn

The new restaurant at St. Paul’s Union Depot (214 Fourth St. E., Suite 110) will open August 8, according to a press release. The name is an homage to the year both the original Union Depot and Lake Elmo Inn, owners John and Christine Schiltz say in the release, and the project is a family affair operated in part by Frank Hopp (Christine's son) and Anna Schiltz (John's daughter).

Aster House

We got some updates this month on Aster House, the new Minneapolis riverfront spot from Aster Cafe at St. Anthony Main. It's "not your typical throwback supper club," according to a press release—no retro, kitsch vibes here, just modern interpretations of the classic supper club. Myriel chef Karyn Tomlinson is coaching the team, and they're looking to open in September.

Swank Eatery

North News has the scoop on Swank Eatery, a new food hall headed for the former 4th Street Saloon at 400 E. Hennepin Avenue in north Minneapolis. Swank comes from Barber Teto Wilson, who's funding the project with help from Hennepin County. “For many years, I wanted to own a restaurant, but I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do it now. Maybe when I’m 50,’" Wilson told North News. “I’m actually 50 years old this year.”

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Tender Lovin Chix

The former Fire and Nice Alehouse spot (2700 Lyndale Ave S., Minneapolis) won’t be vacant long; MSP Mag has the scoop on Tender Lovin Chix, a food truck-turned-brick 'n' mortar from Marques (Ques) Johnson (of the short-lived CHX tendie shops) and Billy Tserenbat (of Billy Sushi). They’re looking to open summer 2024.

Lynette

It was a bummer when Richfield’s Lyn65 closed to make way for an apartment complex a few years back, and it was a bummer when Riverview Cafe and Wine Bar closed indefinitely back in 2021. Good news on both fronts from Mpls. St. Paul Mag: Lynette, an homage to Lyn65 from a few of its founders, will head to the former Riverview space at 3751 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis verrrry soon—look for an announcement on Instagram.

Lagniappe / Du Nord Social Spirits

The newly renovated Coliseum building at 2700 E. Lake St. in Minneapolis reopened on Juneteenth after undergoing renovations from the protests following the police murder of George Floyd. Today, the Coliseum is a Black-owned business incubator, and it will soon house Du Nord Cocktail Room and the New Orleans-style restaurant Lagniappe, both set to open in late summer or early fall, according to Sahan Journal.

Le Burger

Le Burger 4304, which will open in Linden Hills at 4304 Upton Ave. S. later this year, is what you’d get "if a couple American guys went to Paris and opened a burger place," chef Jonathan Gans tells the Star Tribune. That means family friendly with high-quality ingredients and Frenchy flavors, like chicken cordon bleu and French onion soup. He and co-creator Josh Hoyt are both Bachelor Farmer alums; look for their south Minneapolis burger spot to open this fall.

Dexter’s

An "elevated sports bar" with a "casual yet refined" vibe is the latest from Daniel Del Prado (Martina, Colita, Rosalia, Macanda, Blondette, etc. etc. etc.). Dexter's, named for collaborators Carla and Spencer Jones' French bulldog, is headed for 3717 W. 50th St. in Minneapolis, where it will replace the Agra Culture that just moved next door. It'll serve burgers, BLTs, and wings, but also a beef tongue pastrami Reuben sandwich. Read more via the Star Tribune.

Tiny Diner

Tiny Diner closed “for the season” in September, with its ownership announcing plans at the time to reopen in March. But March, you may have noticed, has come and gone, and although Bring Me the News reported in February that the Southside restaurant would reopen despite hitting the market, it… has not. A message on the TD website reads “Hoping to open Summer 2024."

Khue’s Kitchen

Eater has the scoop on Khue’s Kitchen, a new St. Paul Vietnamese restaurant from chef Eric Pham, which’ll open in the former Ngon Bistro space on University Avenue this summer. Pham’s grandmother opened Quang, where his mother still works; Pham you might know from his Khue’s Kitchen pop-up at Bar Brava. The brick-and-mortar should open in August.

Forepaugh's

Forepaugh's in St. Paul will reopen later this summer, according to this Strib scoop. Tim McKee is overseeing the menu at this historic (and famously haunted) mansion restaurant, which closed in 2019 after the death of its 32-year-old executive chef, Kyle Bell.

Hola Coffee

Say hello to Hola Coffee, a Latina-owned business that’s heading for 326 Central Ave. SE in August, according to Downtown Voices. Vanessa Palestino has a mobile coffee cart that rolls all over the North Loop right now, and this brick and mortar will be “built for grab-and-go convenience,” she tells DTV.

Saturday Dumpling Co.

Saturday Dumpling Co. is going brick and mortar. After years as one of the area’s most successful pop-ups, owners Peter Bian and Linda Cao announced in a release this week that they’re heading for the former Glam Dolls Donut shop at 519 Central Ave. NE in Minneapolis. They’ll have dumplings, rice bowls—and, of course, that scallion pancake breakfast burrito. They’re planning to open early this fall.

Bubble Line Brewery

You’ll have to wait until 2025, but Brittney Mikell—currently the assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Bubble Line Brewery is currently in the crowdfunding stage, and you can chip in (and watch their very cute campaign video) here.

KFC

Normally, no, we wouldn’t report on the moves of a national chain like KFC. This one’s noteworthy for two reasons: For one, as the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports, the just announced franchise-owned fried chicken spot will be the chain’s only Minneapolis location, and for two, it’ll open in the ol’ White Castle building on Lake Street.

Crossing Bridge Noodle

Construction is underway at the old Bad Waitress building on Eat Street (2 E. 26th St., Minneapolis), where Sushi Train co-owner Kevin Ni will soon open Crossing Bridge Noodle, according to Southwest Voices. Their specialty? Crossing-the-bridge noodles, a pho-like dish made with whole chicken broth as the base.

Walkin’ Dog

Downtown Minneapolis skyway staple Walkin’ Dog is (kinda) coming back! Northstar Center shared the news on LinkedIn (LinkedIn!), saying you’ll soon be able to “enjoy dogs, malts, sides and camaraderie in an updated version of this Minneapolis classic that honors Dave & Cindy Magnuson’s legacy.”

Jade Dynasty Restaurant and Bar

Not far from the new NY Gyro, there’s finally good news for the old Fuji Ya space at 600 W. Lake St. Southwest Voices reports that a new hot pot and dim sum spot called Jade Dynasty Restaurant and Bar is planned to open there sometime this winter. The new Minneapolis restaurant comes from Chuen Sai “Paul” Wu and Eric Zeng, and will specialize in Cantonese dishes and authentic Asian cuisine.

Small Hours

A new “hi-fi wine bar” from sommelier Sarina Garibovič of Ženska Glava and songwriter/musician Sam Cassidy is in the works, according to the Star Tribune. Small Hours (2201 NE Second St., Minneapolis) will have wine-adjacent snacks like bread and tinned fish, and what sounds like a very fun selection of vintage audio equipment. Look for it to open this summer.

WildChld

Stepchld will soon get a next-door sibling: Wildchld, a cocktail bar that’s headed for 24 University Ave. NE. The Strib reports that the new Minneapolis bar is a collab between restaurateur Kamal Mohamed of Stepchld—which just got a full liquor license of its own to boot—and Bridgit Loeffelholz at Dampfwerk Distillery in St. Louis Park.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks Minneapolis

Southwest Voices had the scoop on Tono Pizza and Cheesesteaks’ upcoming takeover of the long-vacant Michelangelo’s Masterpizzas space. Per our count, this’ll be Tono No. 7 in the Twin Cities—but the first one in Minneapolis.

Minari

No, not the tear-jerking, critically acclaimed film about the struggle for the American dream—this Minari comes from Daniel del Prado student Jeff Watson, per the Star Tribune. It’ll open in the old Erté & the Peacock Lounge space (323 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis), with a focus on Korean food, this summer.

Sculpture Garden Eats

A restaurant for the Walker’s Sculpture Garden? Total no-brainer. Kind of can’t believe there isn’t one already. Mpls.St.Paul Mag’s Stephanie March had a great scoop on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Walker’s teaming up to bring this new concession stand to life.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

Razava Bread Co.

A new bakery will open on Grand Avenue in St. Paul later this year, according to the Biz Journal, with “old-world” sourdoughs, bagels, challah, and coffee. Razava Bread Co. comes from owner Steve Baldinger, whose family has been in the bread business for more than 130 (!) years, and baker Omri Zin-Tamir, formerly of The Bakery on 22nd Street.

Mad Chicken

Is that like mad cow? Downtown Voices reports that chicken chain Mad Chicken, which got its start in Wisconsin and has locations in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland, will open its first Minnesota location in the vacant building at First Avenue North and Fourth Street North that formerly housed American Army Navy Surplus Store.

Russell’s Bar & Grill

So Tavern on Grand still plans to close in June—that’s the bad news. The good news is that the restaurant at 656 Grand Ave. in St. Paul won’t be empty for long: Russell’s Bar and Grill, from owner Todd Russell (who also owns the building) will open there this fall, according to the Pioneer Press.

Hope Breakfast Bar North Loop + Salt & Flour

The new North Loop Green development (that’s the big one you could watch going up from Target Field) is welcoming residents, and soon, according to the North Loop neighborhood org, it’ll have a pair of new restaurants, both from chef Brian Ingram of Purpose Restaurants. One will be another location of his already popular Hope Breakfast Bar; the second is an Italian eatery, Salt & Flour.

La Madre

The Vicinity, a mixed-use building on the corner of Washington Street and Park Avenue in the Mill District, is getting a bar and restaurant specializing in Mexican street food, per The Development Tracker. La Madre comes from Abe Ponce Delgadillo of La Tapatia in Roseville, and is aiming to open in late August or early September.

Barcelona Wine Bar

For Downtown Voices, Brianna Kelly has the skinny on Barcelona Wine Bar—a national chain with 22 locations in 11 states—which will open its first Midwest location this year at 508 Washington Ave. N. in Minneapolis.

Sip Society Cafe

Uptown’s Inspire Apartments will soon get a coffee shop called Sip Society, according to the Business Journal. Expect coffee drinks, Somali tea, wraps, breakfast sandwiches, juices, and smoothies, and look for it to open in June.

Asia Village

Here’s some news that has the North Metro friend in your life ecstatic: The group behind Asia Mall in Eden Prairie has announced a similar concept called Asia Village slated for the Northtown Mall in Blaine (301 Northtown Drive NE). They’re teaming up with the folks behind Pho Mai and Keefer Court to bring the 130,000 square foot space to life, with hot pot, all-you-can-eat sushi, a Korean BBQ, and a grocery store. Renovations will start this August; it’s scheduled to open by late 2025.

Catzen Coffee Bar & Den

A cat cafe and coffee lab is heading for Grand Avenue (1416 Grand Ave., St. Paul, to be exact). They’ll have lots of local treats: Dogwood Coffee, pastries from Hot Hands Pie and Biscuits, and snacks from Re-Mix Popcorn and Soul Grain granola. They'll open this fall, according to the latest update on their website.

Animales Brick 'n' Mortar

Here’s a meaty story for ya: Animales BBQ is looking to open in a brick-'n'-mortar building. Year-round ribs, folks. Jon Wipfli (of Animales) is teaming up with Billy Tserenbat (of Billy Sushi) to bring the place to life in either the North Loop or northeast Minneapolis.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but has revealed that it'll be somewhere on First Street and open sometime... sometime. Read more via the Strib.