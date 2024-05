Art-A-Whirl and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 14-20

If you ain’t heard, Megan’s on a snake-like theme these days. Her latest single, “Boa,” which flips a great Gwen Stefani sample, follows “Cobra,” with its admissions of depression, and the Nicki-baiting “Hiss”—three tracks that will sound great on whatever album finally becomes their home. A truly vicious MC, she’s still at the stage of her career where she sounds energized by fighting. Come early enough for GloRilla, the Memphis rapper who’s breaking out this year with her recent Megan collab “Wanna Be.”