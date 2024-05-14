Art-A-Whirl and Much More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 14-20

Yes, it's Art-A-Whirl weekend, and I've got the stiff little data entry fingers to prove it. It's a terrific opportunity to catch up on bands you've heard tell of but haven't had the chance to see, and also just to roam around northeast Minneapolis and stumble across your favorite new band unawares. CTRL F the name of that frenzied event you'll find plenty of great lineups below.

Tuesday, May 14

Karaoke @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Big Richard @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Bridget Kearney with Deerlady @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays x Lotion, Minnie Blanco, DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

Accordo @ Ordway

Support Local @ ROK Music Lounge

Babehoven with Greg Mendez @ 7th St Entry

Megan Thee Stallion with GloRilla @ Target Center—If you ain't heard, Megan's on a snake-like theme these days. Her latest single, "Boa," which flips a great Gwen Stefani sample, follows "Cobra," with its admissions of depression, and the Nicki-baiting "Hiss"—three tracks that will sound great on whatever album finally becomes their home. A truly vicious MC, she's still at the stage of her career where she sounds energized by fighting. Come early enough for GloRilla, the Memphis rapper who's breaking out this year with her recent Megan collab "Wanna Be."

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Matt Sowell @ 331 Club

May Conspiracy Series feat. Theyself, Taylor James Donskey @ 331 Club

Yellow Days with The Jack Moves @ Turf Club

Microwave @ Varsity Theater

DL4 with Tony Andreason, Tom Schaefer @ White Squirrel

Leslie (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 15

Waterline @ Acadia

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Girl Singers of the Hit Parade @ Crooners

Yonder Mountain String Band @ Dakota

Miss Myra and the Moonshiners @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo

Stay Outside @ Green Room

Gregory Allison + Slow Meadow @ Icehouse

JCS @ JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Open Jam with Steve Daly's LXG Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) with The Mortiholics + Synchromesh @ Mortimer's

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays @ Palmer's

Sons of Bllss @ Pilllar Forum

Open Decks DJ Night @ ROK Music Lounge

Lev & Friends @ Schooner Tavern

RageFuture @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Katey Bellville and those S.O.B.s @ 331 Club

Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Red Rum Club with Loon Booster @ Turf Club

Ascended Dead @ Underground Music Cafe

Battle Beast @ Varsity Theater

Contamination, Deterioration, King Goro, Inhuman Scourge @ White Rock Lounge

St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Adelyn Rose @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 16

Cooler Heads @ Acadia

ABBATH with Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp @ Amsterdam

Early Planets @ Berlin

MorningBird (Album Release) with Josh Peterson @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Larry Wish, Problems, Flesh Produce, Selfish Teammate @ Cloudland

Up Jumped Spring @ Crooners

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of James Taylor, Billy Joel and Cat Stevens @ Crooners

Mama's Table: Down Home Harmonies @ Crooners

Yonder Mountain String Band @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Royal Blood @ Fillmore

Southern Culture on the Skids with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Fine Line

Dear Dario, My Buddy Eric, Duck Bomb @ The Garage

Mama Hellcats with Nikki Lemire, Kashimana, Katy Tessman & Turnbuckles, Annie and the Bang Bang, & Samantha Grimes Band @ Hook and Ladder

Leah's First Chair @ Icehouse

Aberration Combo @ Jazz Central

B 'n the Spice Cabinet @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Kamelot @ Myth Live



Star Wars: The Last Jedi @ Orchestra Hall

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

Matthew Logan Vasquez with Justin & The Cosmics @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: Color Cord, Knife Emoji @ 331 Club

Gates of Dawn, Kaldeket, Blood Sigil @ White Rock Lounge

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 17

Clidesfeld @ Acadia

Pokey LaFarge @ Amsterdam

Lovehouse + Willem Dafoe Fan Club @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Zaq Baker Team, Shoeless Revolution, Viva Knievel @ Bauhaus Brew Pub

Zacc Harris/Bryan Nichols @ Berlin

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Berlin

Patrick Mustain @ Bryant Lake Bowl

The '70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

Art-A-Whirl: Josh Katzenmeyer @ California Building

Art-A-Whirl: Johnny Sincerely, Boots and Needles @ Casket Arts Building

Prateek Kuhad @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gwen, Products Band, Wish Wash @ Cloudland

David Hazeltine featuring Lucia Newell @ Crooners

Joe Alterman Trio @ Crooners

The Music of Grover Washington Jr. @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Rae and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ghost-Note @ Dakota

Swingin' on a Star @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: Creeping Charlie, Colin Bracewell, Yonder, SoulFlower @ Elias Metal Studio

Art-A-Whirl: DJ QueenDuin, DJ Nanobyte, DJ Snuggles @ Earl Giles Bottling Company

RIDE with Knifeplay and DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line

Portugal. The Man with Reyna Tropical @ First Avenue

Peter Ruddy @ Ginkgo Coffee

Dent May, Jimmy Whispers @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys with the de’Lindas @ Hook and Ladder

Mary Bue with Molly Maher & the Gilded Quadriga and Dandy L. Freling @ Icehouse

Adam Larson Trio @ Jazz Central

Jiqui with uSaybFlow @ The Loft

Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice! @ Modist Brewing

Art-A-Whirl: Savage Aural Hotbed, Raycut Johnson @ NE Sculpture

Star Wars: The Last Jedi @ Orchestra Hall

Julie Albers Plays Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D @ Ordway

Art-A-Whirl: Luke Bakken, Mill City Caravan, JoJo Green Bonnie Drunken Lad @ Padraigs Brewing

Couch Potato Massacre, City Mouse, Slow Death, Linus, Loss Leader and Whiskey Rock and Roll Club! @ Palmer's

John Gorka @ The Parkway

Art-A-Whirl: Silent Treatment, Blood Cookie, The Thirsty Giants @ Pilllar Forum

Art-A-Whirl: Versand, Leah Elizabeth, Paul Metzger, Meat Raffle Ska @ Q.arma Building

Sam Joson, XLCR, Emerson Island @ ROK Music Lounge

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Motel Breakfast with Sleeping Jesus, League Two and City Twigs @ 7th St Entry

Twine @ Shaw's Bar & Grill

Art-A-Whirl: Hastings 3000, Uspop @ 331 Club

Tenille Townes with Monique Smaz @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: Mother Banjo, Dust of Suns Ensemble @ Twin Ignition Startup Garage

Raccoon Tour, Lincoln, & NATL PARK SRVC @ Underground Music Venue

Lottsa Bass: A Care Bears Onesie Rave @ Uptown VFW

GB Leighton @ Varsity Theater

Altars, Artificial Brain, Goetia, Aberration @ White Rock Lounge

Ancient Waves with Lady Bird, Crush Scene @ White Squirrel

The Fierce Mothers of Minneapolis @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Agony Reigns @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 18

Stone Ark @ Acadia

SILENT PLANET with SOULKEEPER, IN SEARCH OF SOLACE, CAREFUL GAZE @ Amsterdam

Fever Field with Dude Lagoon @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Buffalo Function Music Band, Jillian Rae, Thomas Abban, McNasty Brass Band, L.A. Buckner and Big Homie, Zoo Animal, NUR-D @ Bauhaus Brew Pub

Jeremy Walker/Anthony Cox @ Berlin

Lucia Sarmiento Quintet @ Berlin

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Bunkers

Art-A-Whirl: Lumen String Trio, Emily Boyajian, the JudyTones, Skunk Hollow @ California Building

Art-A-Whirl: Patrick Adkins/Alma Engebretson, Chris Olson, Joan Griffith, Chris Lomheim @ Casket Arts Building

THE STONEDEST, FAIRE! , ADULT VIDEO, LUMMOX CRUX@ Caydence Records & Coffee

Early Eyes, Anita Velveeta @ Cedar Cultural Center—Dubbed "Girls Nite!," this gig not only gives you a chance to see Early Eyes and Anita Velveeta on the same stage (along with Cannabis Kiss, Kyrie Nova, and Melanerpes), but it's also a fundraiser for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid.

Fierro, Borrachoz Inc, Car Spiders @ Cloudland

Tableaux featuring David Milne and Laura Caviani @ Crooners

Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown Sings Lionel Richie @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Erin Livingston and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

BJ the Chicago Kid @ Dakota

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

The Grande Machine, Scott Allan and the List @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: DJ Sci-Fi, Hot Topic Fan Club, DJ Dimitry Killstorm, Sophia Eris, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Earl Giles Bottling Company

Art-A-Whirl: The Cactus Blossoms, We Are The Willows, Christy Costello, Taylor Ngiri Seaberg, Jack Klatt, Cody Steinmann Trio @ Eastside Food Co-op

Art-A-Whirl: Lighter Co., Fénix Dion, Purple Funk Metropolis, Moy Dukksen, Liza, Uncle Katy, The Silverteens, The Mirrors, Kiddos @ Elias Metal Studio

Holly Humberstone with Carol Ades @ Fine Line

Portugal. The Man with Reyna Tropical @ First Avenue

Emo Rave II @ The Garage

Samambo, Rejected Saint, Neekasodope, DJ McShellen, Kwey @ Green Room

Albert Castiglia, Indigenous @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Scott Laurent @ Icehouse

Adam Larson Trio @ Jazz Central

Bustin' Out Again: The Music of Rick James and Teena Marie @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MPLS House @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's

Static X and Sevendust @ Myth Live

Art-A-Whirl: The Old Smugglers, Lydia Sophia, Juniper Lynn, EMBAHN @ NE Sculpture

Art-A-Whirl: Tiny Traces, the Sex Rays @ Northrup King Building

Star Wars: The Last Jedi @ Orchestra Hall

Art-A-Whirl: Irish Diplomacy, Mélange Trio, Shredding Flannel, Little Man @ Padraigs Brewing

Nato Cole's 44th Birthday Jambaroo with Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band, The Right Here, LIfestyle Shakes @ Palmer's

Birth Order, Another Heaven, Din Din, Shrimp Olympics @ Pilllar Forum

Art-A-Whirl: JD Ox, Corey Stewart, The Handsome Traveler, Sunni Leilani. Elska, Bakermiller Pink, Falcon Arrow, Extraterrestrials, The Confused @ Q.arma Building

The Dregs, Soul Flower, Tango @ ROK Music Lounge

Billy Dankert Trio, Matt Caflisch Band @ Schooner Tavern

LOONY with Sophia Galaté @ 7th St Entry

Bear Grillz with Grabbitz, RZRKT, Sanzu, Vastive @ Skyway Theatre

Manny Duke @ Terminal Bar

Art-A-Whirl: Diane, All The Pretty Horses, Socktopus, DJ Still Phresh @ 331 Club

Art-A-Whirl: Surly Grrrly, Becky Kapell, Curtiss A, Rich Mattson/Germaine Gemberling, Robert Wilkinson, Whale in the Thames @ Twin Ignition Startup Garage

The Wilderness, Canada Goose @ Underground Music Venue

Chicano Batman @ Uptown Theater

DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW

X Ambassadors @ Varsity Theater

Museum of Light, Attracted to Gods @ White Rock Lounge

TJD @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner and the Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Creatures of Prometheus @ White Squirrel

Denim Boys @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 19

Almas @ Acadia

Katie Pruitt with Jack Van Cleaf @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Haley (Residency) with Alan Sparhawk @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Art-A-Whirl: Josie Hubler, the JudyTones @ California Building

Art-A-Whirl: Maja Radovanlija Trio @ Casket Arts Building

My Kid Banana, Linus @ Cloudland

The Big 60s Singalong @ Crooners

Jalan Crossland @ Crooners

The Bird Show: Ann Reed, Claudia Schmidt, Dan Chouinard, and Joan Griffith @ Crooners

Joyann Parker & Jackie Venson @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dancers @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: DJ So Supreme, DJ Izzie P @ Earl Giles Bottling Company

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with Spoon Benders @ Fine Line

Mr. Bungle with Otto von Schirach @ First Avenue

Why Not, Mike Kota, Josephine @ Green Room

Jazz Age Rumpus III: The Sounds of Chicago with Southside Aces, Miss Myra & The Moonshiners, & High Noone @ Hook and Ladder

Roger Swardson @ Icehouse

Flamenco x Tango @ Icehouse

Noise Party Vol. 7 @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Lucy London, Philippe Gallandat, Vittorio & the Bridges, Vicki Lynn @ NE Sculpture

Annual Spring Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Art-A-Whirl: Art Beagle’s Back Up Band and the Changeups @ Padraigs Brewing

The Decemberists with Ratboys @ Palace Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

The Secret Sisters with Tyler Ramsey @ The Parkway

Art-A-Whirl: Hibah Hissan, Alyse Carbonell, Loondale, Irish Diplomacy @ Q.arma Building

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Art-A-Whirl: The Beavers, Switchyard @ 331 Club

Blueprint with Juice Lord, Basement Gang, and DJ Detox @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: Mayda, Slapdash Bluegrass. Carnage the Executioner, DGS @ Twin Ignition Startup Garage

2KBABY with Coleman Lane @ Underground Music Venue

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 20

Rice @ Berlin

MacPhail Presents Dakota Combo @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

The Longest Johns with Seán Dagher @ Fine Line

Mr. Bungle with Otto von Schirach @ First Avenue

Gregorian @ Fitzgerald Theater

Zen20 Toke Out! @ Hook and Ladder

blssm.mpls with Atlantis Quartet + Blood, Bath, and Beyong @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Secret Sisters with Tyler Ramsey @ The Parkway

M.A.Y., My Kid Banana, and Sugar Coat @ Pilllar Forum

Guitar Wolf with Hans Condor and CELICA @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Katy Tessman @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Havok with Exmortus and Death Ray Vision @ Turf Club

Lori Dokken and Geoff Jones @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Enter the Void: Further @ White Squirrel