Art-A-Whirl 2026 & More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 12-18

For your whirling (a-whirling?) pleasure, I've tagged all this weekend's Art-A-Whirl events. And as always, there's plenty else going on for the whirlophobic among you.

Chantal Kreviazuk

Tuesday, May 12

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Brad Mehldau Trio @ Dakota

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Chantal Kreviazuk @ Parkway

YYY, True Lust, Lazy Scorsese @ Pilllar Forum

Lowertown, Micah Preite @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

May Conspiracy Series featuring Willow Waters and the Earthtones, Squinny @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Aaron Lee Kaplan @ 331 Club

King Tuff, Caution @ Turf Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Aestis (Residency), Vinn, Huge If True @ White Squirrel

Dropkick, Avery Seed @ Zhora Darling

Zora Photo provided

Wednesday, May 13

Foxby @ Acadia

Line Dancing @ Animales

Trans Music Archive: ZORA (Vinyl Release) & booboo3000000 @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE's World Music Night ft. Wanaku & Co. @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Billy Johnson @ Carbone’s

Artemis: Sketches of Miles @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Qveen Herby @ Fillmore

High Fade, Scorched Waves @ Fine Line

Bring Me the Horizon @ Grand Casino Arena

New Diplomat, Blood $moke Body, Clovers Daughter @ Green Room

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Mobetta & Friends ft. DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) @ Icehouse

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Smiling Cowboys Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

M.A.Y. (Residency) with Gothess @ Mortimers

The Suburbs @ Parkway

Deep Fortune, Serenity Now, Queen Jeanne @ Pilllar Forum

Machinery Hill, Uncle Muskrat @ Schooner Tavern

Brown Horse with Kiernan @ 7th St Entry

Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, and Jamie MacDonald @ Target Center

Bee and the Knees @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Rachel Kurtz @ 331 Club

Bruno Mars @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Poolboy, Val Son, Ghosting Merit, Brady Lundy @ Zhora Darling

Malamiko Photo provided

Thursday, May 14

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Quarter-Past-Half-Time @ Acadia

Call of Cthulhu @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Ty Myers, Lanie Gardner, Alex Lambert @ Armory

Will Durie, Mary Cutrufello @ Aster Cafe

Lewis/Bates/Nichols @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Sam Prekop and John McEntire @ Cedar Cultural Center

Clejan @ 7th St Entry

Malamiko, Worrywort, Critterthing @ Cloudland

Joe Pulice Big Band feat. Ricky Peterson @ Dakota

Spring Rock Concert @ Day Block Brewing

Burnt Orange, Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Doug Collins @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Built to Spill, Wussy @ First Avenue—Just because Doug Martsch brings Built to Spill to town every year or two doesn’t mean we should take the indie guitar hero for granted—one of these days he’s gonna decide it’s just easier to kick back in Boise, if he can afford it. But we almost never see Wussy; pretty sure they haven’t passed through since 2014, when I caught them at the Driftwood (a show implausibly Just because Doug Martsch brings Built to Spill to town every year or two doesn’t mean we should take the indie guitar hero for granted—one of these days he’s gonna decide it’s just easier to kick back in Boise, if he can afford it. But we almost never see Wussy; pretty sure they haven’t passed through since 2014, when I caught them at the Driftwood (a show implausibly documented in full here ). Over the past two decades, this critics’ band (though never a Pitchfork band) has always been a little haunted, but with the death of guitarist John Erhardt in 2020, songwriters Chuck Cleaver and Lisa Walker turn downright funereal on their latest, Cincinnati Ohio. It’s right there in the titles: “The Ghosts Keep Me Alive,” “Please Kill Me,” “Disaster About You.” It’s audible in the way Walker’s Midwestern deadpan cracks from deep within a well of echo on “The Great Divide,” or Cleaver mewls summarily “All the best decisions don’t add up to much.” And as befits a tribute to a guitarist, it’s in the guitars. Peg Wussy’s heavily layered shroud of guitar as shoegaze if you like, but admit that few of that genre’s practitioners are as conscious of how well-wrought lyrics can shape the way majestically arrayed instrumentation make us feel.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Pastrami, Heliotrope @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Colton Warren, Mason Meets a Mason Bee @ Minneapolis Cider Company

Splitscreen @ Mortimers

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Edie Rae Band, Terri Owens and the Cat Brigade @ Schooner Tavern

Billy Johnson @ 318 Cafe

Hiahli, Izzy Cruz, Toussaint Morrison @ 331 Club

Defend Our Friends⏤Album Release for ICE OUT Protest Record @ Turf Club

Afterbirth Cartoons @ Underground Music

Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s

Jake Hanson & Luke Enyeart @ White Squirrel

Smokdoubt Co-Op, the Quantum Mechanics, “SPLASH!” @ White Squirrel

Ossuary, Dead Void, Diabolic Oath, Aberration @ Zhora Darling

Miloe Photo provided

Friday, May 15

DJ Screwella @ Acadia

Hot Flash Dance: a Dance Party for Divas of a Certain Age @ Amsterdam

The Dan Israel Band @ Animales

Clover & the Bee (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Viva Knieval, Threads Electric @ Bauhaus

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton & Sue Orfield @ Berlin

Girl Blunt @ Berlin

Art-A-Whirl: Blue Earth Collective @ Bleeding Hearts Studio

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Blues Saloon

The Good, the Bad, the Funky @ Bunker’s

Red Desert @ Cabooze

Art-A-Whirl: Chemistry Set, Show Pony, Ryan Zwanziger & Friends @ Casket Arts Building

Carsie Blanton with Nathan Evans Fox @ Cedar Cultural Center

Hot New Side Project, Self-Evident, Rad Owl, Short Timer @ Cloudland

30th Annual Songs in the Key of Life @ Dakota

Amateur Hour, Golden Satellite, the Lamellas @ Day Block Brewing

Billy Dankert Band, Witness Trips, Compass Rose @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Art-A-Whirl: Dessa, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Earl Giles

Art-A-Whirl: Nur-D @ Edison High School—Not for the first time, the local rapper performs a benefit for the NE high school, with student groups in support. Seemed worth a special mention. Not for the first time, the local rapper performs a benefit for the NE high school, with student groups in support. Seemed worth a special mention.

Art-A-Whirl: Miloe, Agnes Uncaged, Tuffie @ Elias Metal Studio

Dillstradamus @ Fillmore

Inner Wave and Los Mesoneros with Twin Seas @ Fine Line

The Paper Kites, Donovan Woods @ First Avenue

DJ Lakeooo X ENL @ GIdi

Claudia Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon @ Green Room

Twin Star Rocket @ Green Room

Fret Rattles (Record Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series: Volume Five Movement Music @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Boyish, Room3, Denim Matriarch, Backwooddrift @ Indeed Brewing

SAXGPT @ Jazz Central

Riot Ten, High Society @ The Loft

Art-A-Whirl: Little Ripley Band @ Logan Park

Tank Top Night with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Barking Daisy @ Mainstreet Bar

Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Müllet, H.E.A.T., Backstroke, Shrimp Olympics @ Mortimers

ZZ Top @ Mystic Lake

King’s Crown Band, Voice of Command @ Myth Live

Art-A-Whirl: Iosis @ NE Sculpture Gallery Factory

Luverne, Trellis, Moonlit Mushroom @ Ninth Street Soccer & Coffee

Art-A-Whirl: Goo Goo Mucks @ Northrup King

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Violins of Hope @ Ordway

Art-A Whirl: Irish Diplomacy, Big Woods Brass @ Padraigs

Good Kid, INOHA @ Palace Theatre

Bitch Fest feat. Vayga, Momzilla, Calla Mae, Gillweather, Sophie Hirko, SYM1 @ Pilllar Forum

Art-A-Whirl: Adam Bohanan, Molly Maher @ Pryes Brewing

Art-A-Whirl: The Handsome Traveller, Mostly Trees, Sunni, the Jayboys @ Q.arma Building

RLB @ Schooner Tavern

Ingrid Andress, Hailey James @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Keep for Cheap, Owen Trestad, Rhino Shrine, EFMI @ Sociable Cider Werks

Art-A-Whirl: Dreaming Diary @ Solar Arts

Sonic Affliction @ Terminal Bar

Judy Thomas @ 318 Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Fistful of Datas, Venus Yevu, Zak Sally Sings the Bee Gees (with Shawn Walker) @ 331 Club

Uncle Lucius, The Point @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: The Foshays, Retrofizz @ Twin Ignition

Feral Dance @ Uptown VFW

Zacc Harris @ Volstead’s

Chris Holm @ White Squirrel

Farfaraway, Suburban Muscle, the Hollow Doubts @ White Squirrel

Ashbringer, Gates of Dawn, Desolation Plains @ Zhora Darling

Robber Robber Photo provided

Saturday, May 16

DJ OG Carter @ Acadia

Colorblind, Windwaker, If Not For Me @ Amsterdam

Doug Otto and the Getaways @ Animales

Nelson Devereaux and Dave Power @ Animales

Charlie Puth, Daniel Seavey, Ally Salort @ Armory

Taylor Leonhardt @ Arthouse North

Anna Houston & Aly Meier @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Obi Original and the Black Atlantic, Veaux, McNasty Brass Band @ Bauhaus

East African vs. West African @ Bazemnt

WPK Trio @ Berlin

Solomon Lindenberg Trio @ Berlin

Dedicated Enemy @ Berlin

Art-A-Whirl: Loondale, Safety Knife, Nemessissy, Pete Sandvick Accordion @ Bleeding Hearts Studio

Art-A-Whirl: Slutmachine, RyanC, RadiateELF, Echtoo, Blaz @ Broken Hearts Tattoo

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Summer Kickoff @ Cabooze

Art-A-Whirl: Emily Boyjian, Shibumi String Quartet, Ryan Taylor/Crayon Hands/Nikki & Rich @ California Building

Gregg Hall @ Carbone’s

Art-A-Whirl: Chris Lonheim, Maja Radovanlija, Joe Cruz, Dale Alexander @ Casket Arts Building

Revel and Riot: Student Showcase @ Cedar Cultural Center

The New Standards @ Dakota

Booster Pack, Marimba Matt, Paper Parlor @ Day Block Brewing

Lodge, Greydeer, Jammaz @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jeff Narlock @ Dual Citizen

Lochtune @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Steam Heat @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: Sci-Fi, Sophia Eris, Michael Gray, DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Earl Giles

Art-A-Whirl: Laamar, Agnes Unchained, Ozone Creations, Kith+Kin Choir, Cornbread Harris @ Eastside Food Co-Op

Art-A-Whirl: Tabah, Purple Funk Minneapolis, Danser, Lasalle @ Elias Metal Studio

Searows, Jordan Patterson @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Moonsalt, Son/Boy, Bright Young Things @ Gambit Brewing

Alfrred X DJ Calvin @ Gidi

Hurrey and Waite @ GInkgo Coffee



Goth Prom XIX @ Granada

Samambo @ Green Room

Art-A-Whirl: Jimmy G, Kate Rodgers, Lori Barbero @ Grumpy’s NE

The Belfast Cowboys, Infidels @ Hook and Ladder

Art-A-Whirl: Papa Mbye, Gramma’s Boyfriend, Killusonline @ Indeed Brewing

Michael Gold Quartet @ Jazz Central

Bear Grillz, Vastive @ The Loft

Art-A-Whirl: Emmy Woods, Miki, the Daily Norm, Jenny and the Bets @ Logan Park

Wicked Garden @ Mainstreet Bar

About to Run, Musclefork @ Memory Lanes

Todd Harper and the Seekers of Beauty @ Metronome Brewery

Marbin, Mike Salow Fusion Trio @ Midway Saloon

The Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ MPLS @ Modist Brewing

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: VIolins of Hope @ Ordway

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra @ O’Shaughnessy

Art-A-Whirl: Grunge Unplugged, Art Beagle’s Backup Band, Shredding Flannel @ Padraigs

Courtney Barnett with Truman Sinclair @ Palace Theatre—Plenty of songwriters grapple with mental health afflictions, but what’s wonderful about Barnett is how quietly annoyed she is by her psychological pratfalls. One reason depression sucks, after all, is that it makes it harder to do the stuff you want to. Barnett’s latest album, Creature of Habit, is her fourth in over a decade, and you know what you’re in for: Her mildly perturbed guitar noses in noisy directions as she vents about her insecurities, focused this time on the perils and rewards of inertia. “This never would have happened if I’d stayed in my lane,” she laments on the first song here (been there, Court), and though she claims “I’m ready for a change” she admits “sometimes I just wanna lay around.” But whether she’s voicing hope or regret, each rumbling little epiphany sounds earned. Probably because it was. Plenty of songwriters grapple with mental health afflictions, but what’s wonderful about Barnett is how quietly annoyed she is by her psychological pratfalls. One reason depression sucks, after all, is that it makes it harder to do the stuff you want to. Barnett’s latest album, Creature of Habit, is her fourth in over a decade, and you know what you’re in for: Her mildly perturbed guitar noses in noisy directions as she vents about her insecurities, focused this time on the perils and rewards of inertia. “This never would have happened if I’d stayed in my lane,” she laments on the first song here (been there, Court), and though she claims “I’m ready for a change” she admits “sometimes I just wanna lay around.” But whether she’s voicing hope or regret, each rumbling little epiphany sounds earned. Probably because it was.

Trans Joy is Resistance, Mouthful, Mystery Meat, Tru.Bador @ Pilllar Forum

That Dude Trey, DJ Gabe Garcia, Kanser, Big Wiz & Tek, DJ Booka B @ PNA Hall

Art-A-Whirl: Frankie Torres, Andra Suchy, Iyani, Logan Metz @ Pryes Brewing

Art-A-Whirl: Meat Raffle Ska, Machinery Hill, Yarnbarn Jamboree, Gently Gently @ Q.arma Building

Hot Pastrami @ Schooner Tavern

The Scratch, RiGBY @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Kiss the Tiger, Oister Boy, Maria and the Coins, Of the Orchard @ Sociable Cider Werks

Art-A-Whirl: Greg Volker & the River, JL & the Breakers, Kaatwalk @ Solar Arts

Trailer Trash @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Socktopus, the Japhies, Hastings 3000, Butter Boys, Unattractive Giant Monster @ 331 Club

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram & Samantha Fish @ Treasure Island

Flyte with Ken Pomeroy @ Turf Club



Art-A-Whirl: Fiona Hayes, Liz Draper, Gold Minefield @ Twin Ignition

Béton Armé, Buio Omega, Sleeper Cell, Behind the Wire @ Underground Music

Nordista Freeze @ Underground Music

JP Reilly @ Utepils Brewing

Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity

PJJ3 with Lily Alter @ Volstead’s

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Caribou Gone, Scarlett Tangerine @ White Squirrel

Garden Glow, .And I Found A Way, Daisycutter @ White Squirrel

Robber Robber, Empath @ Zhora Darling—Say what you will about Our Troubled Moment (I’d probably agree with you) but one positive development is that bands are from places again (i.e., not Brooklyn). Take this rumbling quartet, from Burlington, Vermont. Robber Robber recently survived a house fire, and album No. 2 for the band, Two Wheels Move the Soul, sure sounds like it. You could call Robber Robber post-punk, but what that really means is that the rhythm section of Zack James and Carney Hemler play like they’ve taken their beats apart and reassembled them with a couple pieces left over. Meanwhile, guitars from Will Krulak and singer Nina Cates sometimes grease the wheels, sometimes stick a spoke in them. Call it the sound of trying to keep your footing amid a youthful turmoil you can never be sure isn’t permanent in this aforesaid Moment, which also finds its ideal enervated stoic motto in Cates’s “I’m tired, so is everyone/How can I complain?” Say what you will about Our Troubled Moment (I’d probably agree with you) but one positive development is that bands are from places again (i.e., not Brooklyn). Take this rumbling quartet, from Burlington, Vermont. Robber Robber recently survived a house fire, and album No. 2 for the band, Two Wheels Move the Soul, sure sounds like it. You could call Robber Robber post-punk, but what that really means is that the rhythm section of Zack James and Carney Hemler play like they’ve taken their beats apart and reassembled them with a couple pieces left over. Meanwhile, guitars from Will Krulak and singer Nina Cates sometimes grease the wheels, sometimes stick a spoke in them. Call it the sound of trying to keep your footing amid a youthful turmoil you can never be sure isn’t permanent in this aforesaid Moment, which also finds its ideal enervated stoic motto in Cates’s “I’m tired, so is everyone/How can I complain?”

Smokepurpp Photo provided

Sunday, May 17

Honest Soul @ Acadia

Clover & the Bee @ Animales

Art-A-Whirl: Jerrika Mighelle @ Bleeding Hearts Studio

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Backyard Boombox @ Bauhaus

Kenny Reichert’s Letters From the Road: Righteous Rooster @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Smokepurpp @ Cabooze

Art-A-Whirl: The JudyTones, Jim Hall @ California Building

Gauze, Courtesy, Wingbeaver, Doody, Refute @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Border Crossing Dance Party @ Cedar Cultural Center

Billy McLaughlin & Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

The Bird Show: Ann Reed, Claudia Schmidt, Dan Chouinard, and Joan Griffith @ Crooners

Bobby Vandell @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Danny Schwarze @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: So Supreme, Izzie P, Chico Chi @ Earl Giles

Lori Branch @ Eat Street Crossing

Babyfxce E, Luhh Dyl @ Fine Line

Candlelight: Tribute to Tool @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Art-A-Whirl: 78 rpm DJ Session @ Grumpy’s NE

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics Residency @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Kennadi Watkins, Buffalo Galaxy, Charlie Bruber @ Indeed Brewing

Larkspur Reed Trio @ Metronome Brewery

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: VIolins of Hope @ Ordway

Aanda Tandavam @ O’Shaughnessy

Art-A-Whirl: Gently, Gently @ Padraigs

Karla Bonoff @ Parkway

Art-A-Whirl: Adam Bohanan, Dan Israel, Steve Solkela @ Pryes Brewing



Art-A-Whirl: Hibah Hassan, Art Beagle’s Backup Band, Paper Chain @ Q.arma Building

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Casualties, the Drowns @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Local Youth Bands @ Sociable Cider Werks

Lili Horizon, Joe Kemmerling, Vagadeux, the Daily Norm @ Solar Arts

Switchyard, Diane, ditch pigeon 6pm, Jim Walsh and Mikkel Bee @ 331 Club

Jackie Venson, Woolly Mack @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: Carnage the Executioner, Riley and the Urban Revival @ Twin Ignition

Hang Your Hate, Fly Over States, Lovescare, ihavenoloveformenlikeyou @ Underground Music

Yebba @ Varsity Theater

The Long Honeymoon, Dive Bar Orchestra, Edie Rae Band @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Ray Bull Photo provided

Monday, May 18

Ariel Corinne @ Acadia

Ray Bull @ Amsterdam

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, and Friends @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Darkling I Listen, Neo Neos, Obchad Na Korze, Prick @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Accessory, Facing, Sandpaper @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Nikki Matteson & Rich Rue @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Freak When Sees, Queen Jeanne, SugarBush @ White Squirrel