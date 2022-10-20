Are There TOO Many Movies at the Twin Cities Film Fest? Only If You Have to Blurb ‘Em All.

Whew! A full slate at the Twin Cities Film Fest, which kicks off today, means our poor overworked interns at Racket had to type away something furious this week. (It’s me. I’m interns.) Plus Cine Latino at the Main winds down tonight, though it appears the theater will be bringing back some of that festival’s biggest films for weeklong screenings in the upcoming days.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, October 20

The Addams Family (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

The cartoon one, FYI. $3. 2:40 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

Edina 4

To celebrate their redesign, the now Mann-owned Edina is featuring Kubrick’s alienating classic look at supernatural writer’s block. $13. All week. Showtimes and more info here.

Psycho (1960)

Grandview 1&2

A secretary steals $40,000 from her boss. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

The Heights

Yeah right. I’ll believe that when I see Ridley Scott’s cold, dead body. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Walls Can Talk (2022)

The Main

A documentary that follows wall art from ancient cave paintings to modern graffiti. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 3 p.m. More info here.

Sediments (2022)

The Main

Six trans women take a van trip into the country together. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Lullaby (2022)

The Main

A new mother gains insight into her parents’ lives. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5 p.m. More info here.

My Emptiness and I (2022)

The Main

A French expat navigates gender dysphoria in Barcelona. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Alcarrás (2022)

The Main

A Spanish family is evicted from a farm they’ve worked since the Civil War. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Beyond the Summit (2022)

The Main

An injured mountaineer is cared for by a mysterious woman. Part of Cine Latino. $8/$12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Parkway Theater

I really wonder how this one holds up. With pre-movie music from the Very Bad Things. $9/$12. Music 7 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Overheated (2022)

Showplace ICON

Billie Eilish and pals take on climate change. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

My Policeman (2022)

Showplace ICON

Harry Styles is still trying to convince us that he likes boys. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Till (2022)

Showplace ICON

As in Emmett, who, along with his mother, Mamie, gets the historical drama his life deserves. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Headless Horseman (2022)

Trylon

Gettin’ Ghost Rider vibes from this. $8. 1 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 21

Casper (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

I was Casper for Halloween when I was a kid and spent two weeks jumping off stepladders, convinced I could teach myself to fly. All week. $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

Class of COVID-19 (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at what students and teachers have been through in the past few years. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Jack Has a Plan (2022)

Showplace ICON

And that plan is to die. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Out and About (2022)

Showplace ICON

A man surveys his life while taking an afternoon walk. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Missing You (2022)

Showplace ICON

Eight short films about relationships falling apart. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

The Smell of Money (2022)

Showplace ICON

A Black community in North Carolina fights off the incursion of a corporate pork producer and its pigshit stank. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4 p.m. More info here.

Homebody (2022)

Showplace ICON

A nine-year-old takes over their babysitter’s body. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Bitcon (2022)

Showplace ICON

A crypto thriller! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 & 6:45 p.m. More info here.

Armageddon Time (2022)

Showplace ICON

A boy comes of age in Queens while his stupid country elects Reagan. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Jethica (2022)

Showplace ICON

Two friends seek supernatural help to get rid of a stalker. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Hair-Trigger (2022)

Showplace ICON

A jewel heist goes wrong! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9 p.m. More info here.

1-800-Hot-Nite (2022)

Showplace ICON

A teen whose parents are arrested flees with his friends and hijinks ensue. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Trylon

Zombies have finally met their match: punks. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9 p.m.. Sunday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Night of the Demons (1988)

Trylon

Teens! Stop partying in creepy old houses overnight! $8. 9 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 22

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

Leave Heather Langenkamp alone, you creep! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Medea: Live From the Met

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Tyler Perry has done it again! $26.50. 11:55 a.m. Also Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Parkway Theater

Heroic small business owners battle government regulation in Reagan’s America. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Let Them Eat Dirt: The Hunt for Our Kids’ Missing Microbes (2022)

It’s 2022. Do you know where your child’s gut microbes are? Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

Me Little Me (2022)

Showplace ICON

The life of a woman recovering from an eating disorder becomes more complicated when she is promoted at work. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Daughter of a Lost Bird (2022)

Showplace ICON

A Native woman adopted into a white family reconnects with her heritage. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Ways of Being Home (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about Mexican immigrants in rural Minnesota. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

The Thief Collector (2022)

Showplace ICON

A stolen painting shows up in an unlikely place—and that’s just the start of a wild tale. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Jasmine is a Star (2022)

Showplace ICON

A teen with albinism is determined to become a model in Minneapolis. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Him and Her (2022)

Showplace ICON

An unexpected phone call leads to a long-distance relationship. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Raised Up West Side (2022)

Showplace ICON

A look behind the violent headlines to reveal the real life of people in a Chicago neighborhood. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Gummy Worm (2022)

Showplace ICON

A couple’s relationship splits at the seams at a friend’s party. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Freshwater (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at Lake Superior. Hope they talked to the Twitter account. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

Good Night Oppy (2020)

Showplace ICON

Another documentary! This one’s about the Mars Rover Opportunity. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4 p.m. More info here.

Black Daddy the Movie (2022)

Showplace ICON

Black fathers discuss their personal experiences. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Sins of the Father (2022)

Showplace ICON

A woman learns about her family’s secret past after her father’s death. And then things get spooky. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Aftersun (2022)

Showplace ICON

A woman recalls her last vacation with her father, when she was 11. Things do not get spooky. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Disfluency (2022)

Showplace ICON

A college student comes to grips with her traumatic senior year. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Hand That Feeds (2022)

Showplace ICON

After his father’s death, a man inherits a bar inhabited by a Blood Demon. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Nanny (2022)

Showplace ICON

A young African immigrant gets a job with a wealthy New York family. Then things get spooky. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

Handshake (2022)

Showplace ICON

Two Montana men hatch a scheme that doesn’t go as planned. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 23

Psycho (1960)

Alamo Drafthouse

This one’s showing so often this year it might be time for me to come up with a new joke. $10. 6:30 p.m .More info here.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Apparently this Coppola flick has been favorably re-evaluated, but my memory of it from 30 years ago is that it’s a lurid mess with a lotta blood, great cleavage, and a Keanu performance so wooden they should’ve staked Dracula with it. I’m afraid I’m making it sound better than it is. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Emagine Willow Creek

Maybe they’ll be friends. $10.75. 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Gabi Between 8 and 13 (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary looks at a Swedish girl whose family moves from the city to the country. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

A.rtificial I.ntelligence (2022)

Showplace ICON

A doc about new advances in AI, and the questions they raise. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

Origami in the Garden (2022)

Showplace ICON

An artist builds 25-foot-high metal origami sculptures. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

From the Source (2022)/Liquid Gold: From the Midwest to the Mediterranean (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at some fading parts of Italian culture, screening with another doc about midwesterners traveling overseas and bonding over olive oil. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12 p.m. More info here.

SSF + RS Jazz: A Jazz Dance Shorts Collection

Showplace ICON

Nearly an hour and a half of exactly what it says. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Showplace ICON

Farrell and Gleeson, together again. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:45 p.m. More info here.

Kaepernick & America (2022)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at Colin Kaepernick. And America, I suppose. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Chock Full ‘O MN Docs

Showplace ICON

Ten short documentaries from local filmmakers. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Continue 9,8,7… (2022)

Showplace ICON

A man’s life falls apart after his fiancee dies. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

The Return of Tanya Tucker (2022)

Showplace ICON

Follows the country music great’s Brandi Carlile-abetted comeback. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Roving Woman (2022)

Showplace ICON

Kicked out of her house, a woman seeks to reconcile with her mother. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Comedy of Errors

Showplace ICON

A collection of nine short comedies. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Influencer (2022)

Showplace ICON

A woman moves back in with her singer-songwriter father. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Unidentified Objects (2022)

Showplace ICON

A gay dwarf and a sex worker search for aliens in Canada. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Close (2020)

Showplace ICON

Two 13-year-old friends are torn apart. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Black Cat (1934)

Trylon

The all-time best Karloff vs. Lugosi square-off? Could be! $8. 3 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 24

First Responders (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

This week’s God-centered Fathom Events film. Also Tuesday. $16.11. 7 p.m .More info here.

Grave Robbers (1989)

Emagine Willow Creek

Teens! Stop resurrecting Satanic killers who want to impregnate women with the Antichrist! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

The Heights

A Monday screening sold out quickly, so we get another night of Jack’s madcap antics. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 25

Holy Spider (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

An Iranian man begins killing sex workers. $6. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 26

The Guest (2014)

Alamo Drafthouse

“A Captain America film from hell,” they promise, with Dan Stevens as a vengeful super soldier. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Candyman (1992)

Grandview 1&2

Whoa, this Sammy Davis Jr. biopic is not what I expected! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Boy From Heaven (2022)

Trylon

A fisherman’s son is caught up in a battle between Egypt’s elites. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Argentina 1985

A young team of lawyers prosecutes Argentina’s bloody junta.

Black Adam

Can a superhero blockbuster also be a celebrity vanity project?

The Domestic

A very under-the-radar horror flick from South Africa

Eternal Spring

An animated history of China’s Falun Gong.

The Good Nurse

Not to be confused with The Good House (see below).

My Policeman

Oh, Harry

My Imaginary Country

Documentarian Patricio Guzmán’s look at the Chilean uprising.

Tár

Cate Blanchett is scarier in this than most horror movie villains.

Ticket to Paradise

Yes, I know you want a Clooney-Roberts reunion. But do you want this one?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam (read our review here)

Barbarian (read our review here)

Bros

Doctor G

Don’t Worry Darling

The Good House

Halloween Ends

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

See How They Run

Smile

Terrifier 2

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)

The Woman King