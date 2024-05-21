Anyway, Here’s Caterwaul—Plus the Rest of Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 21-27

Last week was Art-A-Whirl, the unofficial start of outdoor music season. This week's calendar ends with Memorial Day, the kickoff for Minneapolis's annual Music in the Parks series. It's also festival season, and this week that means the Caterwaul fest at Mortimer's and Palmer's, a roundup as true to its name as you could ask.

Tuesday, May 21

Karaoke @ Acadia

Billy Strings @ Armory

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Orchestra @ Dakota—If you’re familiar with Don Was at all, it’s more likely as a producer than a musician. Yes, there are some of us old enough to still remember when "Walk the Dinosaur” brought funk to late ’80s modern rock radio—some of us even still pull out our Was (Not Was) records on occasion. But he’s better known as the man whose production on Nick of Time helped buoy Bonnie Raitt’s career, or maybe even as the guy who recorded the late-model Rolling Stones at their best (A Bigger Bang) and their worst (Hackney Diamonds). Toss in work with Dylan, Willie, and Wayne Shorter, and you’ve got a solid resume there. (A personal fave Was production credit is the Algerian rai artist Khaled’s 1994 crossover bid, N'ssi N'ssi). The guy’s also spent more than a decade heading up Blue Note Records, and now he’s getting to live his jazz bandleader dreams with the Pan-Detroit Ensemble. The all-Motor City lineup includes Eminem collaborator Dave McMurray on sax, keyboardist Luis Resto, trombonist Vincent Chandler, trumpeter John Douglas, drummer Jeff Canaday, percussionist Mahindi, guitarist Wayne Gerard, and vocalist Steffanie Christi’ann. Expect something soulful but not slick. If you’re familiar with Don Was at all, it’s more likely as a producer than a musician. Yes, there are some of us old enough to still remember when "Walk the Dinosaur” brought funk to late ’80s modern rock radio—some of us even still pull out our Was (Not Was) records on occasion. But he’s better known as the man whose production on Nick of Time helped buoy Bonnie Raitt’s career, or maybe even as the guy who recorded the late-model Rolling Stones at their best (A Bigger Bang) and their worst (Hackney Diamonds). Toss in work with Dylan, Willie, and Wayne Shorter, and you’ve got a solid resume there. (A personal fave Was production credit is the Algerian rai artist Khaled’s 1994 crossover bid, N'ssi N'ssi). The guy’s also spent more than a decade heading up Blue Note Records, and now he’s getting to live his jazz bandleader dreams with the Pan-Detroit Ensemble. The all-Motor City lineup includes Eminem collaborator Dave McMurray on sax, keyboardist Luis Resto, trombonist Vincent Chandler, trumpeter John Douglas, drummer Jeff Canaday, percussionist Mahindi, guitarist Wayne Gerard, and vocalist Steffanie Christi’ann. Expect something soulful but not slick.

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Saba Meu @ Eagles 34

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sounds by: Velvet Negroni @ Mortimer's

Social Distortion with Lovecrimes @ Palace Theatre

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Sovereign Marshall, P.B&J, Lieutenant Fish @ Pilllar Forum

Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Vincent Lima with Matt Haughey @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Dave Babb @ 331 Club

May Conspiracy Series feat. Theyself, TABAH @ 331 Club

LustSickPuppy with Prolaps & SYM1 @ Underground Music Cafe

Hanabie with Left To Suffer, Outline In Color @ Varsity Theater

The New Halvoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Leslie (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 22

LCD Soundsystem @ Armory —Farewell show? What farewell show? In 2011, around the same time N+1 was asking “What Was the Hipster?” James Murphy made a bigger deal of hanging up his rock ‘n’ roll shoes than anyone since The Band, with a big ol’ Madison Square Garden to-do, captured for posterity in a concert doc that came complete with an extended interview where Chuck Klosterman served as the Frost to Murphy’s Nixon. As a man of deep, abiding principle, Murphy waited four whole years before getting the band back together. Still a good band, though. They’re wry, they’re funky, they’ll make you nostalgic for Obama-era Williamsburg even if you were still living with your parents in Roseville at the time, and you’ll see all your friends. Those ticket prices may seem steep, especially for GA in the hardly intimate Armory, but you might not ever get another chance to see this band live again. Or, you know, you just might.

Melvin Gibbs @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

SomeSurprises, Nona Invie, Despondent @ Cloudland

Sisters of Swing: The Music of The Andrews Sisters @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Knocked Loose @ Fillmore

Juniper FLy, Corzine, Emily Rhea @ Green Room

Zak Khan + Charlie Bruber @ Icehouse

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Maurice Jacox @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) with The Mortiholics, Alonzo, Rosie Rossi @ Mortimer's

KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents KFAI'S hosted by Theyself with Mother Banjo @ Palmer's

Stephane Wrembel Quartet @ The Parkway

DÍA, JustHANO, Asa Spades, Jimmie, Kalhoun, 98retro, eNDIO @ ROK Music Lounge

Swamp Poppasf @ Schooner Tavern

Ezra Bell with Second Hand Dan and Raynah @ 7th St Entry

Chris Holm @ Sociable Cider Werks

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 331 Club

SlipJig @ 331 Club

BORN OF OSIRIS, ATTILA, TRAITORS, EXTORTIONIST, NOT ENOUGH SPACE @ Varsity Theater

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 23

Samuel John Band @ Acadia

John Raymond Quartet @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Little Fevers, Call Me Spinster, Union Suit @ Cloudland

Cafe Accordion Music @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Choro das 3 @ Crooners

Geoff Jones @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Ross Thorn & The Spine Stealers with The Penny Peaches @ Green Room

Astronomy Town (EP Release) & Conor Lee (Single Release) @ Icehouse

Half Baked Jazz Quintet @ Jazz Central

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mountain Singers, Aros E-V, Paul Thomas Flynn @ Mirror Lab

DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer's



The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Dystopian Dispatch, Ray Gun Youth, BirdCop, Los Pinches Gueys @ Pilllar Forum

Glencircle, The Thirsty Giants, Dashed @ ROK Music Lounge

Mubbla Buggs, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern

GLOM with Dad Bod @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Colton Warren, KAAT, Rachel Bearinger, Penny and the Bandits @ 331 Club

Dance Church Pop Up with Kate Wallich @ TU Dance Center

Wayfarer with Sonja and Graveslave @ Turf Club

Fine Dials, Red Lovely, & Hiving @ Underground Music Cafe

Bass Thursday PHOR, Dopeonme, Tarnished, & Gemini Danger @ Uptown VFW

See No Evil, Sock 'Em, AllGodsChildren, Identity Crisis, Sucker Punch @ White Rock Lounge

Lake Davi with Kiernan, Sine Iris @ White Squirrel

Academy Darling @ Zhora Darling

Friday, May 24

Efmi @ Acadia

RX Cowboy with DJ Butangel420, DARKO DGAF, Acid Brat, & Roc Barboza @ Amsterdam

Mwago Kuria + Thomas Richey @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander/Tom Pieper @ Berlin

Bryan Nichols Quintet @ Berlin

No Limits: The B Sides @ Bunkers

killusonline, Gnaw, Identity Crisis, Adomania @ Cloudland

Magraw-Olsen Quartet @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

The Music of Huey Lewis & the News @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mac McAnally @ Dakota

DJ Blue Funk presents MINT JAMS @ Dutch Bar

Bermuda Squares, Stepsister, Laugh Track @ Eagles 34

Lena & the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Area 51 Rave @ First Avenue

Small Town Sindrome, Virgo, Cole Allan @ The Garage

Nancy Olson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Molly Brandt with Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys and Clare Doyle @ Green Room

Lonesome Losers with YFM @ Hook and Ladder

Toivo Hannigan Trio @ Icehouse

Kevin Washington & RA Spirit @ Icehouse

Slothing @ Jazz Central

Ahee, Dirty Snatcha @ The Loft

The Legendary R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

OG Zaza @ Modist Brewing

Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing

Caterwaul 2024 @ Mortimer's—This annual Memorial Day weekend fest, which takes in pretty much every genre centered on loud guitars, kicks off tonight with local rockers Murf and just keeps going from there. Featured over the next three days at Mort's and Palmer's: unpredictable San Fran experimentalists Oxbow, London noisemakers Part Chimp, reunited Ohio scene-fomenters Brainiac, Jawbox album J. Robbins, and plenty of locals, including Scunchies, Gay Witch Abortion, and Another Heaven. Bring an extra set of earplugs to keep those stereocilia safe. This annual Memorial Day weekend fest, which takes in pretty much every genre centered on loud guitars, kicks off tonight with local rockers Murf and just keeps going from there. Featured over the next three days at Mort's and Palmer's: unpredictable San Fran experimentalists Oxbow, London noisemakers Part Chimp, reunited Ohio scene-fomenters Brainiac, Jawbox album J. Robbins, and plenty of locals, including Scunchies, Gay Witch Abortion, and Another Heaven. Bring an extra set of earplugs to keep those stereocilia safe.

Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos. 18 and 23 @ Ordway

Michael August @ Padraigs Brewing

Vacant, Misery, War Plague and Die Hard Corps @ Palmer's

Speakeazie, Adult Video and Ditch Pigeon @ Palmer's

Blvejvy, What, DD the Spektrum, Yung J.B, $elfsame @ Pilllar Forum

808 & AUX: Hiphop & Dubstep @ ROK Music Lounge

Sunshine & the Night Walkers @ Schooner Tavern

Me Nd Adam and Caleb Dee with Wonderstate @ 7th St Entry

Twine @ Shaw's Bar & Grill

MVO Crewtet @ Sociable Cider Werks

Rinally, Chris and Jen, KvN b2b MooZoo @ Studio B

Chill Time @ Terminal Bar

The Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, Battery Eyes, The Havana Sleeve, Gently, Gently @ 331 Club

4th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash @ Turf Club

Groovetronixx: Sole2dotz & Dj M’Baku, Talia Knight, Tek @ Uptown VFW

ERRA @ Varsity Theater

Vioaggression, Yotuma, Defiled Sacrament, Visceral Reaction @ White Rock Lounge

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Lovely Dark @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 25

Strongly Disagree @ Acadia

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Trish Hurd-Paczkiwski/Graydon Peterson @ Berlin

Bryan Nichols Quintet @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

Anarky, Infantile Disease, Halux, Stone Harp @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Buck Meek with Jolie Holland @ Cedar Cultural Center

Humid, Radiator Girl, Stony Point @ Cloudland

A Tribute to Jackson Browne @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota

The Matt Arthur Contraption and Big Trouble House @ Dusty's

The Dagnabits, The Haws, Speedbilly @ Eagles 34

612-JUKE Vol. 2 HEAVEE in Minneapolis @ Eagles 34

INTERNET KIDS ⏤ Hyperpop Dance Party @ Fine Line

Shrek Rave @ First Avenue

AMPLITUDE FT. DISTINCT MOTIVE, ANNA MORGAN, HYPHO, DE-TÜ, TUNIC, & VERSA @ Granada

Right Thurrr: A 2000s Dance Party @ Green Room

4th Annual Reggae Summer Splash with Socaholix, Innocent, International Reggae All-Stars @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris @ Icehouse

Ross Clowser Trio @ Icehouse

MAKR AN ERIS (Album Release) with Naeem, Mike Mictlan, & Shannon Blowtorch @ Icehouse—On ME 2, the not-so-unlikely team up of the bottomless font of crafty beats MAKR (aka Mark McGee) and the ever-hype Sophia Eris whip through eight songs in 14 minutes (Typical highlight: Eris responds to men thinking she's stupid wiht "And I am—only for the night though.") Like so many quickies, I bet it has more lasting power than a lot of belabored masterpieces. Come early for Naeem, a sometime-Minnesotan who has followed up on his excellent 2020 album Startisha with some comparable singles, veteran Minneapolis rapper Mike Mictlan, and ubiquitous for good reason DJ Shannon Blowtorch. On ME 2, the not-so-unlikely team up of the bottomless font of crafty beats MAKR (aka Mark McGee) and the ever-hype Sophia Eris whip through eight songs in 14 minutes (Typical highlight: Eris responds to men thinking she's stupid wiht "And I am—only for the night though.") Like so many quickies, I bet it has more lasting power than a lot of belabored masterpieces. Come early for Naeem, a sometime-Minnesotan who has followed up on his excellent 2020 album Startisha with some comparable singles, veteran Minneapolis rapper Mike Mictlan, and ubiquitous for good reason DJ Shannon Blowtorch.

Alex SK Quartet @ Jazz Central

Club Nouveau @ Minnesota Music Cafe—What are these '80s hitmakers (you know you remember their jaunty remake of Bill Withers's "Lean on Me") doing at the MMC, whose stage is usually held down by fantastic local soul, funk, and rock veterans? Dunno, but seemed worth a mention. What are these '80s hitmakers (you know you remember their jaunty remake of Bill Withers's "Lean on Me") doing at the MMC, whose stage is usually held down by fantastic local soul, funk, and rock veterans? Dunno, but seemed worth a mention.

OG Zaza @ Modist Brewing

MPLS House @ Modist Brewing

Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concertos Nos. 18 and 23 @ Ordway

Luke Bakken, Viv Piston @ Padraigs Brewing

LYXE, Crush Scene, and Beneath Green @ Palmer's

Headwar, Calamity @ Pilllar Forum

Herbert Quain, Kelsifer, Astrospook, Sophia Amare @ Red Sea

Badcat (Video Release) @ ROK Music Lounge

The Dalmatian Club, Scorched Waves, rosie, and My Buddy Eric @ 7th St Entry

AlienPark x Pierce @ Skyway Theatre

TC Ramblers @ Terminal Bar

ERRL, Deep Daek Lake, Riggs Calvero and the Convoy @ 331 Club

COLD and Orgy with Horizon Theory and I Ya Toyah @ Turf Club

P.O.D. @ Uptown Theater

Live Video Game Music: Jam Session, Abandon Quest, Joey Z64 @ Uptown VFW

Ballentine's Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

Decadence @ Uptown VFW

Minnesota Soul @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Lords of Acid @ Varsity Theater

Deterioration, Gored Embrace, Selenoplexia, Kalot @ White Rock Lounge

Meghan Kreidler, Dan Dukich, Chelsie Newhard @ White Squirrel

Saturdays Are Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

James Eugene Russell @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 26

BLVCK HIPPIE @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Haley (Residency) with Black Widows @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Porangui @ Cedar Cultural Center

Eric Bachmann @ Cloudland

Reza Khan and Friends @ Crooners

Essential Songs of Van Morrison @ Crooners

BZ3 Organ Trio & Brandon Commodore’s NRG @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Heavy Metal Brass Band, Savage Moods, Clocks and Clouds @ Green Room

Mike Munson @ Icehouse

Anita Velveeta, Thumper, Haze Gazer, Bussy Guys @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Luis Miguel @ Target Center

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Old Salt!, Lost Dead, The Subversives, Sleeper Cell @ Uptown VFW

Spite and Bodysnatcher @ Varsity Theater

Lurking Corpses, Electirc Assualt, Rad Enhancer @ White Rock Lounge

The Daily Norm with D.C Leonhardt, The Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 27

The Spinzone with McG @ Berlin

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

G Flip with Florrie @ Fine Line

Anti-Skip Protection, Belfast Cowboys @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

TimaLikesMusic Presents ⏤ That 90’s Love @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

HonkTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

The Dans: Dan Lowinger, Dan Newton @ White Squirrel