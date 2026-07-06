Analyzing the Downfall of MN-Launched Lizzo

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Stay in touch Sign up for The Flyover newsletter Email Sign Up

Truth Hurts: Lizzo's Career in Crapper

Between 2014 and 2022, Minnesota-launched rap/pop star Lizzo was untouchable; the body-positive performer racked up four Grammys, a Guinness World Record, and seemingly endless goodwill from the public and press. Then, in 2023, wide-ranging allegations of misconduct emerged from a trio of former backup dancers. Fast-forward to 2026: Lizzo's big comeback album, last month's critically panned Bitch, failed to crack the Billboard 200, reportedly selling just 2,649 copies in its first week.

What happened? The Atlantic's Spencer Kornhaber attempts to sort that out with a postmortem headlined, "How Lizzo Became One of Pop Culture’s Great Flops" (gift link). Readers immediately learn about the fandom-created concept of Khia Asylum, an imaginary jail for divas who can't replicate their past hits.

"Today’s struggling stars and their fans seem perplexed by what’s going on," Kornhaber writes. "They blame larger systems; they sometimes resort to conspiracy thinking; they seem, well, trapped in an asylum. A new nightmare of downward mobility is in the air: fear of betrayal by the attention economy."

Lizzo landed there, Kornhaber reasons, in part because the 2010s-era algorithms that fueled her rise have been rejiggered by Big Tech and woke sensibilities aren't as marketable during Trump 2.0. But the waning 38-year-old star also flopped because of the lawsuit from those dancers, which included allegations of weight-shaming, torpedoing her "uplifting, inclusive" brand. (Portions of the suit are proceeding while others have been dismissed; Lizzo has been steadfast in her denial.)

For better or worse, Lizzo can't stop posting about her bombing album cycle. “It’s actually driving me crazy," she told followers. "I actually don’t know how much more of this I can take.” Just don't accuse her of being trapped in the Khia Asylum.

Quiz Time! Find Your Preferred Henn Co. Prosecutor.

Anders Folk, Cedrick Frazier, Diane Krenz, Hao Nguyen, and Matt Pelikan are all vying to replace embattled Hennepin County Attorney/previous RacketCast guest Mary Moriarty, who last August announced she wouldn't be seeking reelection.

If you're anything like the median Hennepin County voter, what you know about this crowded field of Moriarty replacements amounts to a hill of beans, but fear not, Sahan Journal is here with a neato quiz to match you with your dream candidate. Beyond the BuzzFeed-indebted thrill of clicking through quizzes, you'll get interviews with the candidates. (Bonus fun: If you hover above their illustrated heads, they freaking bobble!)

Minnesota’s primary election goes down August 11, one day after this reporter's birthday. Voters will choose which contenders they'd like to see on the ballot in high-profile races for governor, Hennepin County Attorney, two U.S. congressional seats, and lots of boring down-ballot stuff.

See Ya, Souhan

Love 'em or hate 'em, Jim Souhan-produced sports takes have appeared in the Star Tribune for the past 36 years. (This reporter will soon turn 39—a lifetime of Souhan hot takes.) Sunday's column was his last for the Strib.

In his long and sweet farewell dispatch (gift link), Souhan explains that his departure is mostly motivated by a desire to spend more time with family. He goes out of his way to praise the hard-news reporters at the Strib, including investigative legends Paul McEnroe and Chris Ison, as well as many of his sportswriter buddies over the years. Souhan saves his highest praise for two particular Minnesota athletes.

I got to know thousands of athletes over the years, and I’ll always appreciate the many Twins employees, from Tom Kelly to Rocco Baldelli, who made my time at the ballpark educational and rewarding. Two athletes stand above all others in my experience. Lindsay Whalen is the greatest winner in Minnesota history, and she generously allowed me the time and access to write intelligently about her. Former Twins pitcher and current Twins bullpen coach LaTroy Hawkins is a walking lesson in perseverance and decency. I’m highlighting Whalen and Hawkins because they also use their positions to help those in need and champion social justice. They are true champions.

Enjoy retirement, Jim. You've earned it.

Record-Setting MN Nutcracker Impresses World

The southwestern Minnesota city of Luverne fundraised $600,000 to erect the world's largest nutcracker last month. The 65-foot patriotic chomper is already paying dividends, U.K. newspaper The Independent reports. By besting the previous record holder—Germany's frankly pathetic 33-foot nutcracker—the towering roadside attraction has already attracted visitors from China, Wales, and Denmark.

“We just put up the nutcracker, not even two weeks ago … and the amount of tourists that come in over the summer has been dramatically increased just since he got his hat on," says Katie Wagner, who designed the nutcracker and works at her family's gift shop nearby. The toothy solider doesn't have a name yet, but anybody who donates $20+ can nominate a suggestion; it'll be revealed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for July 18.

Below you'll find a photo Walgrave shared with The Independent. God bless America.