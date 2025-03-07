RacketCast, Ep. 16: Prosecutor Progress Report feat. Mary Moriarty

Voters elected Mary Moriarty as Hennepin County's top prosecutor in 2022, which, given the sweeping sociopolitical changes since, feels like 1,000 years ago. Two full years into the job, how has Moriarty's progressive vision of restorative justice unfolded while Minneapolis remains under a national microscope? We asked the first openly LGBTQ+ Hennepin County attorney about her successes, challenges, and surprisingly elusive favorite restaurants. You can check out Moriarty's brand-new podcast, We Don't Have to Choose, right here.

And here are the stories we gabbed about during This Week In Racket. (P.S. Jay misidentified Todd Haug's post-Surly gig as War Pigs outta Iowa; in reality, he's at Indiana's 3 Floyds Brewing Co.)

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!