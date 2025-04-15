A Very Special Tax Day Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 15-21

This Sunday, we celebrate two major holidays: Easter and Marijuana Day. Though, personally, I mourn this time of year as the end of Fish Fry Season.

Tuesday, April 15

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Rock Melon with Fiona Hayes & Despondent @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Circuit des Yeux with Leya @ Cedar Cultural Center

Billy Prine @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

James McMurtry with BettySoo @ Fine Line—Lord, do I hope that no one over 20 really believes that reactionary leaders inspire great music anymore, not after the years following 9/11 spewed up American Idiot, "Mosh," and an Enya revival. But the swing toward permanent war and social neglect did tone up James McMurtry's lyrics. After a decade-plus as a fair-to-good singer-songwriter (and yes, his dad is novelist Larry, if you were wondering), McMurty dug in and came up with "We Can't Make It Here Anymore," an unsparing look at the U.S. in decline. He's kept in that vein since, mixing acute social realism with songs of unrooted, aging love. On "Canola Fields," the standout track from his 2021 album, The Horses and the Hounds, he hooks up with a woman he's had a crush on for three decades and observes, "You can't be young and do that." Something to look forward to!

Taylor Robert (CD Release) with Jared McCloud, Roz Prickel, Wain McFarlane @ Green Room

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

MN Guitar Society Monthly Concert @ Metronome Brewery

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Annual Saint Paul Public Schools Honors Concert & Art Exhibition @ Ordway

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks

Ditch Pigeon @ Terminal Bar

April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, Anything You Want, wolfbabycup @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Rebecca Lake Fritz @ 331 Club

Improvement Movement with Ryan Gebhardt @ Turf Club

Danielle Durack, Blair Borax, and the Penny Peaches @ Underground Music Venue

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Chris Cashin Band, Sparrowhawk @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 16

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

A/V Excursions with Altruit & Jump Loop @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

AJ Stone, Blame The Witness, In The Distance @ Can Can Wonderland

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny Wright @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kassa Overall @ Dakota

KP&J (Kitchen Patrol and Joe) @ Day Block Brewing

The Outcats, the Fogarty Brothers @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Vincent Mason with Cole Goodwin @ First Avenue

Open Mic With Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Nim Vind, Evelyn’s Casket, They Live, Die Ghost @ Hook and Ladder

Songbird Singer-Songwriter Spotlight Series @ Metronome Brewery

Karaoke with Chazz Reed @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics, Prairie Clamor @ Mortimer’s

Jess Gillam @ Ordway

Cole Diamond @ Palmer’s

The Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

SOFIA ISELLA with Brendan Abernathy @ 7th St Entry

St. Anthony Mann, Jackson Atkins, taylor james donskey @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Triple Fiddle @ 331 Club

Big Richard with Caleb Caudle @ Turf Club

Kerosene Heights,The Casper Fight Club,Tiny Voices @ Underground Music Venue

James Lenfestey & Bassist Larry Dalton @ Woman’s Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Tea Doggy with Ghosting Merit & Yellow Ostrich @ White Squirrel

Hometeam Quarterback & Friends @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, April 17

Bad Weather @ Acadia

Wayside (Album Release) with Consolation Champ, Phantom Fields, and Brynn Arens @ Amsterdam

Samuel John Band & John Swardson @ Aster Cafe

BluLuna @ Berlin

Ruth Mascelli/Mary Hanson Scott with Starflower @ Berlin

Rosie Daze Band (Album Release) @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Emo Night: Taylor’s Version! @ Cabooze

Farah Siraj with Genet Abate @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cindy Lawson, Bruiser Queen, the Reach Outs @ Cloudland

The Latin Soul Vibe Quartet @ Crooners

Big Band Renaissance with ACME @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

Basement Heroes with Deep Fortune and Sunnbather @ Day Block Brewing

Blank Slate, Mill City Caravan @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Goldie with Submotive @ Fine Line

Elderbrook with Jerro and Tonez @ First Avenue

Iced Wrist @ Flying V

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Tanzklub. Vol. 6 @ Hook and Ladder

Ghost Wagon (Single Release) with Pat Lenertz and Friends @ Icehouse

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents @ Metronome Brewery

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jess Gillam @ Ordway

DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

2.4.2.8, Stat @ Schooner Tavern

The Lagoons @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Greater Goods @ 331 Club

Beneath Green with Matcha Fever, Tarias and the Sound and Self Titled @ Turf Club

Phase Meridian, Onlytime, Thundergoat, As Bullets Baptize @ Underground Music Venue

Bossman Dlow @ Uptown Theater

Party 101 with DJ Matt Bennett @ Varsity

Devaney & Friends @ White Squirrel

Nikki Minerva with Sylvia Dieken, Willem Dafoe Fan Club @ White Squirrel

Song to the Moon @ Woman’s Club

Constant Insult with Dauber, Christy Costello, & Step Sister @ Zhora Darling

Friday, April 18

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Evernoir, Queen of Dreams, & Witch Syndicate @ Amsterdam

Harlow & Aldrich @ Aster Cafe

Zacc Harris’s American Reverie @ Berlin

Lenard Simpson Quartet @ Berlin

Akko @ Berlin

The White Keys @ Bunker’s

Local Dope $H%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Corb Lund + Hayes Carll @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lake, Babytooth, Lake Davi @ Cloudland

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Reza Khan @ Crooners

Jearlyn Steele & Fred Steele @ Crooners

Johnny Brown @ Dakota

Topher’s Friends, the Record Club @ Driftwood

Morpheus @ Eagles 34

Larry Wish (Album Release) with D'Lakes, Bryan and the Haggards, Embahn @ Eagles 34

Greentop @ 56 Brewing

Tropidelic and Ballyhoo! with Joey Harkum @ Fine Line

Dawes with Michigander @ First Avenue

Christopher Jurewitsch @ Ginkgo Coffee

Latin Nights Festival Salsa Del Sol, Charanga Tropical, DJ William El Buenon @ Granada

Jonah Marais & Friends @ Green Room

Stage Fright: A Tribute to Bob Dylan & the Band @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

420 Eve Bash with Muun Bato, Honeymoon Madness, Lumari @ Hook and Ladder

Olive Klug with Pine & Fire @ Icehouse

Adolfo Mendonça Quartet feat. Dean Sorenson, UMN Morris Jazz Combos @ Jazz Central

Jeanie X Vampa @ The Loft

Cadenza All Stars @ Metronome Brewery

Kalliah & Blackwater & the Pearl Brothers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

St. Olaf Band & St. Olaf Jazz Band @ Orchestra Hall

Life on a String @ Padraigs

Rad Owl, Powerdam, Couch Potato Massacre, and Dingus @ Palmer’s

Hunny Bear with Fuchsia, Heliocene @ Pilllar Forum

Liquid Dreams (Robotic) @ Red Sea

Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern

Sam MacPherson with Abby Powledge @ 7th St Entry

Sweet Amanita, Dave’s Manual @ Terminal Bar

Red Lovely, Time Room, The Dregs @ 331 Club

Mssv (Mike Baggetta + Stephen Hodges + Mike Watt) with Charlie Parr Trio (feat. Greg Norton and Billy Dankert) @ Turf Club

Malachite, Mvrrow, Shotgun Facelift @ Underground Music Venue

Rosegarden Funeral Party with Summore, & The Rope @ Uptown VFW

DISCO + BASS Dance Fever: Sci-Fi, Zenos, Saxon, mangabookguy, OPTNS @ Uptown VFW

Mogwai @ Varsity

Thor Leseman with Ida Metsberg @ White Squirrel

Waterdog with Deer Skin, Valors @ White Squirrel

Ginger Commodore @ Woman’s Club

Look@Me, Poison Ivy & the People, Linus @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, April 19

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

The Skinny Lovers & Joey Bonner @ Aster Cafe

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Garrett Jones Quartet @ Berlin

Kinetic with Haute Carl @ Berlin

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Dashed, Lutheran Heat, Tight Whips @ Cloudland

The Harry Scott Trio @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Time After Time, In the City @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ Women’s Dance @ Eagles 34

BRENN! with asiris @ Fine Line

No Guard, Chopping Block @ Flying V

Kyle Kohlina @ Gambit Brewing

Rolling Clones with Heartless @ Green Room

Mae Simpson, Hot Like Mars @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

420 Eve Reggae Sunsplash with IRAS @ Icehouse

Steven Hobert n Sirclesound @ Jazz Central

B2B Night: Local Showcase @ The Loft

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewery

Wain McFarlane and Cole Allen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne @ Myth Live

St. Olaf Choir and St. Olaf Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Bob Mould Band with Poster Children @ Palace Theatre

Planned Parenthood Benefit with Blood Cookie, Not Your Baby, and Darkling I Listen @ Palmer’s

The Shabby Road Orchestra plays The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band @ Parkway

Maiden King with Robot Slide and Squinny @ Pilllar Forum

The De’Lindas, Just Luv Inc. @ Schooner Tavern

Catalogue Issue:006 @ Solsta Records

Your Neighbors with dreamfone @ 7th St Entry

Nectarous, Fine Dials, Smell My Pillow @ Terminal Bar

SON/BOY, Pyrrhic Victories, League Two @ 331 Club

Ben Nichols & Rick Steff with Colin Campbell (of the Shackletons) @ Turf Club

Max Muscato @ Underground Music Venue

Miss Georgia Peach, Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Uptown VFW

glitterdark R3:lease @ Uptown VFW

Kendrick Lamar, SZA @ U.S. Bank Stadium—"If he's the greatest rapper alive, why can't he find something more to rap about besides the fact that he's the greatest rapper alive?" my critical superego asks whenever I bump Kendrick's latest, GNX. To which my fanboy id replies "MUSTAAAAARRRD!" Kendrick has always indulged in more grandiose Big Man fantasies than we pop egalitarians would like, and until "Not Like Us" became a much more unlikely Black protest anthem than "Alright," the whole Celebrity Deathmatch vibe of the Drake feud bummed me out. But I dig GNX's candied Antonoff synths, how SZA and Luther Van sweeten the mood, and all the weird noises the hardheaded MC makes as he never stops going in. Plus, as Kendrick showed 133.5 million viewers in February, he knows how to work a stadium crowd. As for SZA, she doubled the length of her 2022 landmark SOS with last December's deluxe reissue, aka Lana, and if I'd only keep 2/3 of the newbies, tops, my rejects might be your keepers, who knows? Maybe she'll never release another album—she'll just keep adding to SOS, like Whitman with Leaves of Grass. P.S. No, I didn't get a review ticket. Insert appropriate emoji reaction here.

8Turn @ Varsity

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Three Guys Who Used to Work Together @ White Squirrel

Hot Jupiters with Skeleton Crew, Third Date, Greater Goods @ 331 Club

Social Animals (duo) & Creeping Charlie (solo) @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, April 20

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

My Morning Jacket with Grace Cummings @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

StoLyette Sundays feat. nectar AKA Tekk Nikk @ Berlin

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

420 Easter Madness Adult Nug Hunt @ Cabooze

The Spine Stealers, Harlow, Walker Rider @ Cloudland

Easter with Tina Schlieske & Friends @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Knox with The Wldlfe @ Fine Line

The Big Zen20! @ Hook and Ladder

“Soul Sanctuary” Easter Brunch with DJ Willie Adams @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Ghost Kitchen, Minor Mischief, Bridal Style @ Mortimer’s

Paul Simon @ Orpheum Theatre—Simon's farewell tour ended seven years ago, but some guys just don't settle into retirement so easily. This tour is dubbed "A Quiet Celebration," and the 83-year-old bard has suffered severe hearing loss so he's chosen "intimate venues with optimal acoustics"—hence the Orpheum. Since his premature finale, Simon has released Seven Psalms, a song cycle that will take up a half hour or so of this show; depending on my mood, I find it unobtrusively slight, pretentiously overdone, or gently moving. As for the rest of his set, if you doubt what he can do with his catalog (or could within the past decade), check out 2018's In the Blue Light, which cannily revisits some oldies and not-so-oldies. While I love the romantic realist Simon was in the '70s, the reborn middle-aged tourist who made Graceland, and (even, begrudgingly) the better half of & Garfunkel, I hope Simon reminds fans how vital he remained on later albums like 2016's Stranger to Stranger and, especially, 2011's So Beautiful or So What.

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Bury Em Deep with Aaron James, Shoveler @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 21

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Queen Cumbia Dance Party Night @ Black Hart

Ana Tijoux with TaliaKnight and BooScapes @ Cedar Cultural Center—Chilean rapper and activist Tijoux is my kind of chin-up revolutionary. On 2024's Vida, her first solo album in a decade, the creator of "Antifa Dance" tells "Niñx" ("Little Girlx") that every asshole's secret weakness is that "life scares them." And if you didn't come to party and you're thinking of knocking on her door, be warned that she closes the album with this suggestion: "If the end of the world is coming, let's dance naked together." She's so upbeat some doomers might even find her corny. Vida reminds me of a Raymond Williams quote I'd love to own a cross-stitch of someday: "To be truly radical is to make hope possible rather than despair convincing."

The String Queens @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

James Bay with Hunter Metts @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

“Womenfolk Presents” Rachel Bearinger @ 331 Club

Christopher Vondracek with Tony Cuchetti @ White Squirrel

Francis Avenue with A Sunken Ship Irony, J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken & Anna Christy @ Woman’s Club