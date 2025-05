A Very Special Memorial Day Weekend Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 20-26

In an age of the 30+ track album, there’s nothing special about being a prolific rapper in 2025, but this Brooklyn MC doesn’t just pump out product—he exercises some serious quality control. In the time since he passed through the Underground Music Cafe last April, Mike has released two albums: the excellent Showbiz! (certainly an ironic title from a rhymer this chronically blasé) and Pinball II, a collab with producer Tony Seltzer that serves as a sequel to (as you might have guessed) last year’s Pinball. On each he remains mumbly yet articulate, anxious yet subdued, letting his skills speak for themselves so consistently you sometimes wish he’d reveal a little more… ambition? Ego? Hustle? And yet the paradox of Mike is that if he tried harder he’d lose what sets him apart