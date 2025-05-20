A Very Special Memorial Day Weekend Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 20-26

It's a three-day weekend (for some of us anyway), which means at least one extra day to stay up a little late and catch a show. Though I am (somewhat canonically) a wuss, I will be hitting Caterwaul on more than one occasion.

Tuesday, May 20

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Matt Andersen @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Ministry with My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and Die Krupps @ Palace Theatre

Bartees Strange with Sloppy Jane @ Fine Line

Bridge Band, Eldest Daughter, Nobody From Nowhere, Quietchild @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

New Band Night @ Palmer’s

Deb Talan @ Parkway

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

May Conspiracy Series featuring Lena Elizabeth, Bird Dog @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Xenia @ 331 Club

Post Malone @ U.S. Bank Stadium

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Cheap Bouquet Residency (Single Release) with TimIsARocker, Lost Island Society @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 21

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Dresses With Pockets @ Aster Cafe

En El Momento with Medium Zach @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

DJ Nuzumi @ Can Can Wonderland

The Scottie Miller Trio @ Crooners

Erin Schwab and Emily Villano @ Crooners

JazzMN Orchestra @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol and Joe @ Day Block Brewing

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Juhyo, Legless/Trep Enuc, Permanent Waves, Zoltraac @ Eagles 34

Rachel Chinouriri with Alemeda and BIZZY @ Fine Line

Tennis with Billie Marten @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Alpha Consumer @ Icehouse

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesday @ Palmer’s

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

North Innsbruck, Magenta Vice (Album Release), Night Audit, and PRODROME @ 7th St Entry

The What-Have-Yous, Echo Signal @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dubliner Trio and Friends @ 331 Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Night Heat @ White Squirrel

Magic Castles, Flavor Crystals, Michael Moore @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, May 22

Mike, Navy Blue @ Amsterdam—In an age of the 30+ track album, there's nothing special about being a prolific rapper in 2025, but this Brooklyn MC doesn't just pump out product—he exercises some serious quality control. In the time since he passed through the Underground Music Cafe last April, Mike has released two albums: the excellent Showbiz! (certainly an ironic title from a rhymer this chronically blasé) and Pinball II, a collab with producer Tony Seltzer that serves as a sequel to (as you might have guessed) last year's Pinball. On each he remains mumbly yet articulate, anxious yet subdued, letting his skills speak for themselves so consistently you sometimes wish he'd reveal a little more… ambition? Ego? Hustle? And yet the paradox of Mike is that if he tried harder he'd lose what sets him apart

The Holy North & Nina Luna @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Society of Chemists @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

D.R.I. @ Cabooze

Curve, Speed Riders, Battery Eyes @ Cloudland

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of Elton John, Neil Diamond, and Cat Stevens @ Crooners

The Music of Clifford Brown & Max Roach with Steve Wagner & Phil Hey @ Crooners

The Legendary Sounds of Jeff Beck @ Crooners

Charles McPherson @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Friko with youbet @ Fine Line

Napalm Death and Melvins with Hard-Ons (with Jerry A) and Dark Sky Burial @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Sammie Jean Cohen (Single Release) @ Icehouse

Jack Schabert Residency @ Metronome Brewery

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Vince Gill @ Orpheum Theatre

Sandpaper, Loud Sun, and Dot Operator @ Palmer’s

Joan of Profile with Helen and Eldest Daughter @ Pilllar Forum

Lolo’s Ghost, Jellyjacket @ Schooner Tavern

Citric Dummies with Yambag, Surrogates, and BUIO OMEGA @ 7th St Entry—Last year the tunefully breakneck trio of Drew Ailes, Patrick Dillon, and Travis Minnick followed up the funny-as-hell Hüsker-boosting (it's fair use, your honor) full-length Zen and the Arcade of Beating Your Ass (let Drew deliver a commencement address) with the funnier-than-hell four-song EP Trapped in a Parking Garage (we've all been there). The titles say it all: "Look Out World (I'm Eatin' Arby's)," "Driving a Piece of Shit," "Sit at Home and Die," and, of course, the title track. In other words, relatable stuff. Great lineup for this tour kickoff too,

Dispatch @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Funky Mystik, If Eye May @ 331 Club

Electric Six @ Turf Club

Equipment and Arcadia Grey @ Underground Music Venue

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton @ Uptown Theater

WINN x BREAKAWAY: NITEMODE, MORRISON TODD, MIDNIGHT GOLD, NITEOWL, SAVAGE MOGUL, URBAN OWL @ Uptown VFW

Tom Mobry @ White Squirrel

Sunken Planes with Field Hospitals, BIG INTO @ White Squirrel

Charlieboy Tour, Oister Boy (Single Release), Southpaw, Vin @ Zhora Darling

Friday, May 23

Davvn & Jack the Underdog with Stock Market Cinema & Halfway Down @ Amsterdam

Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen @ Aster Cafe

Devin Gray/Russ Johnson/Mark Feldman @ Berlin

JEN-E @ Berlin

Queenie Von Curves' Haus of Curiousi-tease @ Black Hart

The Belfast Cowboys @ Bunker’s

Wilmette and Glory Days @ Cabooze

Oceanographer with Bathtub Cig and Crush Scene @ Can Can Wonderland

Good Morning Midnight, Dreamist, Pyrrhic Victories @ Cloudland

Padraigs @ Clover Club

Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic: The Music of Earth, Wind, and Fire @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Pogo Ballet, Pibon & Luma Knotty @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Sock Hop featuring Honky Tonk Jump @ Eagles 34

Tadas the Painter, the Dusky Warblers, Autumn Leaf and Willy Fret @ Eagles 34

Huge if True, SanaSauna, Larry Wish @ Eagles 34

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 56 Brewing

Coco Jones @ Fillmore

anni xo and Kiernan (Double Album Release) with Yellow Ostrich and creeping charlie @ Fine Line

Matt Berninger with Ronboy @ First Avenue

The Jerry Garcia Project @ Granada

Lucky the Unfortunate Turns 30 @ Green Room

Summer Breeze Yacht Rock Party with the Lonesome Losers @ Hook and Ladder

Ganja Skoden's One-Year Anniversary Party @ Hook and Ladder

Chris Smith Trio @ Jazz Central

Darude with Khomba @ The Loft

St. Paul House Band Fundraising Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Caterwaul @ Mortimer's—The noisiest music fest in the North returns on Memorial Day weekend, serving up a plethora of loud guitars and great band names (let's hear it for Gaytheist, but let's not overlook Mr. Clit and the Pink Cigarettes). Caterwaul kicks off at Mortimer's on Friday night with an eight-band lineup headed by Chicago postpunks FACS. The event then moves to the 331 Club for the following three days, where you can catch a mix of local and touring bands, including the likes of Young Widows, Pissed Jeans, and Uniform. There's also an afterparty at Zhora Darling on Saturday night. This is, quite simply, a lot of rock.

Vacant, Flintlock, Minus Pig, and Deep Dark Lake @ Palmer’s

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Juno's Bday with Fend, Haze Gazer, Hey Ily, 12th House Sun, Thumper @ Pilllar Forum

Greazy Gravy with Sonny Earl @ Schooner Tavern

Erin Kinsey with Kaleb Sanders @ 7th St Entry

Worm Grunter, IdlFlo @ Terminal Bar

Hiahli, Push & Turn, Conor Lee @ 331 Club

Baroness @ Turf Club

Alex Warren @ Uptown Theater

Housewerk City of Acid – 3 Year Anniversary Party @ Uptown VFW

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Embahn with Absolutely Yours, Controversial New Skinny Pill @ White Squirrel

Slow Mass with Prize Horse & Downward @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 24

LYXE, Dilly Dally Alley, StoLyette @ Amsterdam

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Aster Cafe

Charlie Bruber & Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Take That Back feat. Joan Hutton & Sue Orfield @ Berlin

Radio Pocho (Miguel Vargas & Terrell LaMarr) @ Berlin

Y2Gay with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Black Hart

The Here Afters @ Bunker’s

Bien @ Cabooze

Project BC and Await the Dawn @ Can Can Wonderland

Partial Traces, Lilac Forces, Spectres of Desire @ Cloudland

Dorothy Doring with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Urban Classic: The Music of Earth, Wind, and Fire @ Crooners

Jay Young and the Lyric Factory @ Dakota

Jeff Becker & Gentlemen, the Getup Mondays @ Driftwood

Overfwrd, Tre Spiritus, Steve Blexrud @ Dusty’s

Tiger Blue, UXIA, Silik, The Broken Rule @ Eagles 34

Jpegmafia @ Fillmore

The Kiffness @ Fine Line

Yola @ First Avenue

DragMixx @ Green Room

Samambo 2000 @ Green Room

Fifth Annual Reggae Summer Splash @ Hook and Ladder

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Icehouse

Phantom Fears with Jail Break! @ Icehouse

Sounxcape @ Jazz Central

Noetika x Ozztin @ The Loft

Fuchsia @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Weekly DJ: MPLS House @ Modist

2 Chainz @ Orpheum Theatre

Global Jazz Collegium @ Padraigs

Only Time, Amarak, and Aestis @ Palmer’s

Eudaemon with Anita Velveeta, Rodeo Boys, Another Heaven, Valeska Surait @ Pilllar Forum

Project: Code @ Rev Ultra Lounge

RLB @ Schooner Tavern

Stone Ark with Mayfly Moon, Scorched Waves, and Self Titled @ 7th St Entry

M.I.S.T.A. Legacy Fundraiser Show @ Terminal Bar

Caterwaul @ 331 Club—See Friday's listings.

5th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash @ Turf Club

glitterdark (live) x Venus DeMars (acoustic) x Dana Kazuko (DJ) @ Uptown VFW

Cozy Worldwide @ Varsity

Railroad Island with Jackie Rae Daniels, Jake La Botz @ White Squirrel

The Skeleton Crew with Northinnsbruck Dj Set, De Ander @ White Squirrel

Caterwaul @ Zhora Darling—See Friday's listings.

Sunday, May 25

Nectarous with The Grieving Pines & Galleon @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Imagined by Nelson Devereaux: Caley Conway + The Music of Nelson Devereaux + James Taylor @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Oasis Day Party @ Cabooze



Young Dro @ Cabooze

Fridley Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Chandler & Emmett Disco Party @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Southern Culture on the Skids with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Fine Line

Wiz Khalifa with Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics @ First Avenue

The Jerry Garcia Project @ Granada

Fuchsia (Single Release) @ Green Room

Echoes of Resilience ~ A Fundraiser For Rock The Rez featuring Black Belt Eagle Scout, Laura Hugo, BazilleJames Harvin, Dylan Daniels, & James Harvin @ Hook and Ladder

Yellow Claw Presents Euro Trash @ The Loft

Dragged Into Sunlight with Pursuit & Cobra Czar @ The Lyric

Kni Funk Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jenny From the Block's Birthday Bash with Dingus, Loss Leader, Sex Rays, Couch Potato Massacre, The Right Here @ Palmer’s

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Caterwaul @ 331 Club—See Friday's listings.

Flowdan @ Varsity

Randy’s Gathering @ White Squirrel

Rabbit By Owl Light with Crow With No Mouth & M. Harlan Engelmann @ White Squirrel

DJ Demonica @ White Squirrel

Jack Yoder and the Doublewide Disaster @ Zhora Darling

Monday, May 26

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Cornbread Harris, Brasszilla, The West Band Social Club, Mike Wolter & Friends @ Palmer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ditch Pigeon and Friends @ Terminal Bar

Caterwaul @ 331 Club—See Friday's listings.

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel