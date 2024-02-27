A Very Special Leap Day Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 27-March 4

Honestly, Leap Day is not as, well, hoppin' as I'd expect—it only comes once every four years, people! But we've got a lot of weekend recommendations for you.

Tuesday, February 27

Karaoke @ Acadia

The Cameras, Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Electric Church, & Silver Warehouse @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Balaklava Blues @ Cedar Cultural Center

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Daphne Jane (Residency) with Killed By Kiwis, Oister Boy, Soulflower @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer's

Music for a Better World @ Orchestra Hall

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

Until Apocalypse, Two Weeks Past Never, Fr/end @ Pilllar Forum

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Doug Otto @ 331 Club

February Conspiracy Series featuring Robin Kyle, Lonesome Dan Kase, Kiernan Tollefson @ 331 Club

Mouthbreather @ White Rock Lounge

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Los Pinches Güeys (Tuesday Residency) with Dystopian Dispatch, Superheater @ White Squirrel

Karaoke @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, February 28

Wain McFarlane @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

58 Belvedere @ Berlin

Bandits on the Run & John Gallagher Jr. @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesday: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

CANDY-OH! The Cars Tribute @ Dakota

6625 jazz..mark johnson email @ Driftwood

Call Me Fritz, Nice & Blue @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Beaches with Boyish @ Fine Line

Ready or Hot with DJ Tricky Miki and Denzel Belin @ First Avenue

Candlelight: Neo-Soul Favorites @ Granada

Molly Dean + Jack Klatt Trio @ Icehouse

Cain & Co. with Whiskey Burn @ KJ's Hideaway

Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Music for a Better World @ Orchestra Hall

KFAI'S Desert Islands Presents ~ Smokin' Joe hosted by Theyself @ Palmer's

Squirm, The Aftergreens, Yuhh @ Pilllar Forum

Dance Church Open Decks @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Karina Rykman with Cloudchord @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Buffalo Galaxy @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Starin' at the City: MN Rap League @ Underground Music Venue

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, February 29

Sole2dotz @ Acadia

Davu Seru/Nathan Hanson/deVon Gray @ Berlin

Cheikh Ibra Fam @ Cedar Cultural Center

Chrys Matthews, Seth Glier @ Cloudland

McPhail Presents It Takes Two @ Crooners

Leap Day Tap Dance Night with Sarah Reich and Friends @ Crooners

Maygen & The Birdwatcher, Ty Pow & The Holy North, & Clare Doyle @ Dakota

32nd Street Jazz, The Willey August Project @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Bryce Vine @ Fillmore

Raffaella with WHY NOT @ Fine Line

2nd Annual Bangers-Only Ball with Lupin and Miloe @ First Avenue

The Desire Store (Record Release) @ Granada

"Snapped" Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

South High: Play It Forward @ Hook and Ladder

Drake University Jazz 1 @ Jazz Central

Erin Livingston @ KJ's Hideaway

Voodoo Bender @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Battery Eyes, Dystopian Dispatch, Warcake @ Mortimer's

Music for a Better World @ Orchestra Hall

DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

Cerveza Muscular, Serious Fraud Office, DeBlitzed @ Pilllar Forum

Mik Cool, Jonger, Leslie, and SYFN @ ROK Music Lounge

Scott Allen & the List, Bleek & Grimm @ Schooner Tavern

Flip Rushmore, The Briefly Gorgeous, 26 BATS!, and Kiernan @ 7th St Entry

Intocable @ State Theatre

TobyMac @ Target Center

Fluidic, John Keston, NelsDotLive @ 331 Club

Triple Threat Tribute Night @ Turf Club

Electric Wonderland @ Underground Music Cafe

Damned Bountiful Vows @ White Rock Lounge

Matt Caflisch Happy Hour Listening Party @ White Squirrel

Phantom Fields Leap Night Blowout with Goatroper @ White Squirrel

Left Field Leap Year @ Zhora Darling

Friday, March 1

Foxvy @ Acadia

Off Book: The Improvised Musical @ Amsterdam

LSR/CITY V3 by Gareth Emery @ Armory

Katy Vernon and Paul Odegaard @ Aster Cafe

Alpha Consumer @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Mikey Saint @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Haze Gazer (EP Release), Psylo, Mystery Meat, Mold @ Cloudland

Aja Parham and Quartet Carioca @ Crooners

L.A. Buckner and Big Homie @ Crooners—We're still waiting for new music from Buckner, the virtuoso north Minneapolis drummer who combines a gospel fervor with various fusion styles. In the mean time, he's reaching out to new audiences—Big Homie killed it at the final act at First Ave's Best New Bands night, rousing the crowd from its closing time stupor after a long night of music, and I'm curious to hear how he goes over with the well-heeled supper club crowd at Crooners. We're still waiting for new music from Buckner, the virtuoso north Minneapolis drummer who combines a gospel fervor with various fusion styles. In the mean time, he's reaching out to new audiences—Big Homie killed it at the final act at First Ave's Best New Bands night, rousing the crowd from its closing time stupor after a long night of music, and I'm curious to hear how he goes over with the well-heeled supper club crowd at Crooners.

Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra @ Dakota

Alibi, If I May, Sugar Lads @ Driftwood

Katia Cardenas Quartet + Miss Shannon's Dance Lessons @ Eagles 34

1947, Citrine Shandy, Son/Boy, Cross Stitch @ Eagles 34

Em Beihold with Madelline @ Fine Line

Cat Power @ Fitzgerald Theater—Even as a big-time fan of both Chan Marshall (Cat Power) and Robert Zimmerman (Bob Dylan), I approached last year’s Cat Power Sings Dylan with low expectations—how many more interpretations of those endlessly re-interpreted songs do we need, really? Well, joke’s on me because that faithful run through Dylan’s classic 1966 acoustic/electric Royal Albert Hall performance serves as a gorgeous companion to the original. Things really could’ve really gone any direction with these 15 songs; lord knows Dylan sometimes chops ‘n’ screws his own source material to the point of barely being recognizable. But, in the end, the reverence with which Cat Power approaches this vital Dylan era comes off like a fully committed love letter with an obvious hook for fans: At 52, Ms. Marshall’s smoky voice sounds as outstanding as ever. A sneezin’ jelly-faced woman she ain’t! Don’t believe me? Check out —Jay Boller Even as a big-time fan of both Chan Marshall (Cat Power) and Robert Zimmerman (Bob Dylan), I approached last year’s Cat Power Sings Dylan with low expectations—how many more interpretations of those endlessly re-interpreted songs do we need, really? Well, joke’s on me because that faithful run through Dylan’s classic 1966 acoustic/electric Royal Albert Hall performance serves as a gorgeous companion to the original. Things really could’ve really gone any direction with these 15 songs; lord knows Dylan sometimes chops ‘n’ screws his own source material to the point of barely being recognizable. But, in the end, the reverence with which Cat Power approaches this vital Dylan era comes off like a fully committed love letter with an obvious hook for fans: At 52, Ms. Marshall’s smoky voice sounds as outstanding as ever. A sneezin’ jelly-faced woman she ain’t! Don’t believe me? Check out this Tonight Show performance of “Like a Rolling a Stone.”

Salsa Del Sol @ Granada

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room

Crush Scene (Single Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Magic Castles, Muun Bato, & Floodwater Angel @ Hook and Ladder

Tina Schlieske (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Gifted Handz @ Jazz Central

The 241’s and James Eugene Russell @ KJ's Hideaway

Frogleg @ KJ's Hideaway

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

House Sessions feat. Michael Grey & DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

Los Inquietos Del Norte @ Myth Live

Greensky Bluegrass with The High Hawks @ Palace Theatre

Chairman Chair & The Chairmen, Deletist, and My Vigilante Superego @ Palmer's

Lunasa with Daoiri Farrell & JIGJAM @ Pantages

Rage & Reset @ Pilllar Forum

Erratix @ ROK Music Lounge

Tommy Bentz Band with Dan Israel @ Schooner Tavern

Katy Kirby with Allegra Krieger and Lana Leone @ 7th St Entry—Overanalytical relationship songs and bouts of yearning are Nashville singer-songwriter Kirby's stock in trade, and on her latest, Blue Raspberry, her writing is sharper than ever. She flings the phrase "mutually assured distraction" at a self-serving ex and ponders a lover's "Face framed by hoodie like an oyster in a shell." Her voice, with its timbral hints of Aimee Mann's cool edge, often settles prettiness rather than acuteness of delivery, her melodies meander a bit, and her wordplay doesn't always land ("good neighbors make good fences"?). But she remains one to watch. Overanalytical relationship songs and bouts of yearning are Nashville singer-songwriter Kirby's stock in trade, and on her latest, Blue Raspberry, her writing is sharper than ever. She flings the phrase "mutually assured distraction" at a self-serving ex and ponders a lover's "Face framed by hoodie like an oyster in a shell." Her voice, with its timbral hints of Aimee Mann's cool edge, often settles prettiness rather than acuteness of delivery, her melodies meander a bit, and her wordplay doesn't always land ("good neighbors make good fences"?). But she remains one to watch.

Visionquest @ Skyway Theatre

Flips for Tips, the Tolerables, Last Shot At Redemption @ Terminal Bar

HebbaJebba, Mountain Made Low @ 331 Club

Run Westy Run with Black Eyed Snakes @ Turf Club

Cause for Concern, Labrador Wild, Threads Electric @ Underground Music Venue

Finesse (Album Release) with Products, The ‘Controversial’ New Skinny Pill, DJ Dean Frisby @ Uptown VFW

Voivod and Prong @ Varsity Theater

Illusion of Fate @ White Rock Lounge

The Matt Arthur Contraption with Jesse Anderson @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 2

Push and Turn, Modern Joey @ Acadia

Atlus: High Expectations Pt. 2 with Ryan Charles, Starletta @ Amsterdam

Haley E Rydell with Jason Roberts @ Aster Cafe

Alpha Consumer @ Berlin

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet, Wilkinson James @ Caydence Records & Coffee

ASI's Midwinter Folk Festival: Midwinter Nordic Dance + Helena Hallberg @ Cedar Cultural Center

Glitterer, Glixen, She's Green @ Cloudland

Geoff Jones Presents Swinging Motown @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Huntertones feat. Louis Cato @ Dakota

Sampica, The Stretch @ Driftwood

Lil Tecca @ Fillmore

Sid Siram @ Fine Line

Taylor Rave @ First Avenue

Patsy O'Brien @ Ginkgo Coffee

Azzeca @ Green Room

Mouthful, Jenny Matrix, & Melanerpes @ Hook and Ladder

The Way Down Wanderers with Cassandra Cole @ Hook and Ladder

The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Icehouse

Bryan Nichols + Zacc Harris @ Icehouse

Powerpuff: A Queer Dance Party @ Icehouse

Better Mistakes @ Jazz Central

Ryan Picone Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

Ross Clowser Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

Vastive @ The Loft

The Tyte Phitt Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kwey @ Modist Brewing

Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Fairytales @ Orchestra Hall

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Palehound @ Palace Theatre—I guess Isbell’s a movie star now—his reserved turn as Bill Smith in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was pretty impressive. Back at his day job (well, night job) he’s touring behind his latest, Weathervanes, which is grim and desperate even by Isbell’s gritty standards, with even the softer moments regretful. “Cast Iron Skillet” sprinkles homey aphorisms in a tale of doomed interracial love, “Save the World” grapples with parental anxiety in the age of school shootings, and several songs about splintering or busted relationships acknowledge the strain of a harshening world outside. If Isbell sometimes seems ready to succumb to the fatalism that lesser songwriters begin with as a tenet of faith, he travels an honest path to get there. And not to get too biographical about things, the recent end of Isbell’s marriage to Amanda Shires likely played some role in the album’s bleak tone. Opening is Palehound, whose album Eye on the Bat, showcases El Kempner’s deepening songcraft and muscular guitars that spiral upward like a power-pop Built to Spill. I guess Isbell’s a movie star now—his reserved turn as Bill Smith in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was pretty impressive. Back at his day job (well, night job) he’s touring behind his latest, Weathervanes, which is grim and desperate even by Isbell’s gritty standards, with even the softer moments regretful. “Cast Iron Skillet” sprinkles homey aphorisms in a tale of doomed interracial love, “Save the World” grapples with parental anxiety in the age of school shootings, and several songs about splintering or busted relationships acknowledge the strain of a harshening world outside. If Isbell sometimes seems ready to succumb to the fatalism that lesser songwriters begin with as a tenet of faith, he travels an honest path to get there. And not to get too biographical about things, the recent end of Isbell’s marriage to Amanda Shires likely played some role in the album’s bleak tone. Opening is Palehound, whose album Eye on the Bat, showcases El Kempner’s deepening songcraft and muscular guitars that spiral upward like a power-pop Built to Spill.

Greg Volker & The River, Matt Arthur & The Bratlanders, and Nathan Griner @ Palmer's

Jess Williamson with Esther Rose @ Parkway—Various gems are scattered in the discography of Jess Williamson, though the L.A.-based singer-songwriter evolved into her finest form with last June’s Time Ain't Accidental. On it, the Texas-born indie vet embraces twang, constructs a cohesive universe of cosmic heartache, and cements herself as an S-tier lyricist. Top to bottom, it was far and away my favorite album of 2023. Williamson, similar to her Plains bandmate Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee), is able to deliver emotional haymakers via expert inflection and detail—find me a more devastating song than “ Various gems are scattered in the discography of Jess Williamson, though the L.A.-based singer-songwriter evolved into her finest form with last June’s Time Ain't Accidental. On it, the Texas-born indie vet embraces twang, constructs a cohesive universe of cosmic heartache, and cements herself as an S-tier lyricist. Top to bottom, it was far and away my favorite album of 2023. Williamson, similar to her Plains bandmate Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee), is able to deliver emotional haymakers via expert inflection and detail—find me a more devastating song than “ Stampede .” But she’s also funny, paging through Raymond Carver at a poolside bar during a doomed romantic rendezvous, and musically adventurous, deploying drum machines and horns to liven up the country-folk foundation of her songs. Fans of Townes and Lucinda should run—not walk!—to the Parkway.

Rage & Reset @ Pilllar Forum

PsyTrance feat. Oxya, Ancient Fruit, Gadget-G @ ROK Music Lounge

Disconcé ⏤ Night of 1000 Beyoncés with Lady Cummeal Cassadine, Cariño and Priscilla Es Yuicy @ 7th St Entry—Some Saturday nights you just feel like dancing to Beyoncé. Some Saturday nights you just feel like seeing some drag artists perform. And some Saturday nights you just feel like going to the Entry. Well *Laurence Fishburne voice* what if I told you that you could do all of those things at once this Saturday night? DJ OMIGIGI’s latest installment of Disconcé dance ‘n’ drag night, dubbed “Night of 1000 Beyoncés” (that’s an awful lot of Beyoncés to fit in the Entry—if you go, please make sure this count is accurate) will feature the nutritiously named Lady Cummeal Cassadine, as well as Cariño and Priscilla Es Yuicy. Given Bey’s recent country move, I predict there will be more than a little yee and possibly even some haw on the agenda. Some Saturday nights you just feel like dancing to Beyoncé. Some Saturday nights you just feel like seeing some drag artists perform. And some Saturday nights you just feel like going to the Entry. Well *Laurence Fishburne voice* what if I told you that you could do all of those things at once this Saturday night? DJ OMIGIGI’s latest installment of Disconcé dance ‘n’ drag night, dubbed “Night of 1000 Beyoncés” (that’s an awful lot of Beyoncés to fit in the Entry—if you go, please make sure this count is accurate) will feature the nutritiously named Lady Cummeal Cassadine, as well as Cariño and Priscilla Es Yuicy. Given Bey’s recent country move, I predict there will be more than a little yee and possibly even some haw on the agenda.

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Valors, Blood Cookie, Sex Ray @ Terminal Bar

Unattractive Giant Monster, Pink Tower, Big Intro @ 331 Club

IV and The Strange Band, Possessed By Paul James, Fire & Pine @ Uptown VFW

Big Bubble Rave @ Varsity

Tomeka Reid Stringtet @ Walker Art Center

Empty Graves, Souls, Den of Thieves, Unfit @ White Rock Lounge

Tender Comrade with Wish Wash @ White Squirrel

Superfloor w. Soft Topics, Lone Rock Bride @ White Squirrel

Sunday, March 3

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dave Power’s March Madness: PRINTS with Tarek Abdelqader @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

John McCutcheon @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gwen Matthews and William Duncan @ Crooners

Honky-Tonk Jump: Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners

Avery*Sunshine @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Sphincter Felch, Xkwizit, Defiled Sacrament, Embedded in Flesh @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Petey with the Slaps @ First Avenue

The 2 Million Dollar Duo @ Granada

Old Country Buffet @ Green Room

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

The Drums of Navarone @ Icehouse

David Harland and Jill Conzemius with Nikki Lemire @ KJ's Hideaway

Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Fairytales @ Orchestra Hall

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Palehound @ Palace Theatre—See Sunday's listings. See Sunday's listings.

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

1st Sundays Eclectic Collective: Thinkers, Thumpers, Wailers & Baby Makers @ Palmer's

Freedy Johnston with Molly Maher @ Parkway—It's been three decades since Can You Fly set a bar that everyone, maybe even this Kansas-born singer-songwriter himself, knew its maker would never top. And so what? Johnston hasn't released a bad record since then, which is a much rarer feat among rockers than busting out of the gate with the best that you've got. His latest, Back on the Road to You, is top tier among the runners up, with lyrics that remain open-ended without being vague and Susanna Hoffs, Aimee Mann, and Susan Cowsill offering up harmonies, just to give you a sense of the craftswomen who appreciate his work. Highlights include "That's Life," an uncle's loving bedtime advice, and "There Goes a Brooklyn Girl" (on her way to work). It's been three decades since Can You Fly set a bar that everyone, maybe even this Kansas-born singer-songwriter himself, knew its maker would never top. And so what? Johnston hasn't released a bad record since then, which is a much rarer feat among rockers than busting out of the gate with the best that you've got. His latest, Back on the Road to You, is top tier among the runners up, with lyrics that remain open-ended without being vague and Susanna Hoffs, Aimee Mann, and Susan Cowsill offering up harmonies, just to give you a sense of the craftswomen who appreciate his work. Highlights include "That's Life," an uncle's loving bedtime advice, and "There Goes a Brooklyn Girl" (on her way to work).

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Jhariah with PIAO @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

William Fitzsimmons with Baerd @ Turf Club

Emmy Woods, Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

In Honor of Lou… A Lou Reed Tribute Night with John Magnuson, Metalicka Jones, Velvet Pins @ White Squirrel

Monday, March 4

Damage, Salivus @ Acadia

Toby Ramaswamy/Robert Lehmann @ Berlin

Bobby Commodore & Friends @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Mondays with JT Bates: The Rhodes Quartet @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Tim Schumann, Greg Rekus and Nato Coles @ Palmer's

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Damage, Salivus, Southbound, Barretta @ Pilllar Forum

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines with Alexa Villa and Emi Jeen @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club



Senor Ghost with Time Room, Oyster World @ White Squirrel