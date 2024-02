A Very Special Leap Day Edition of Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 27-March 4

I guess Isbell’s a movie star now—his reserved turn as Bill Smith in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was pretty impressive. Back at his day job (well, night job) he’s touring behind his latest, Weathervanes, which is grim and desperate even by Isbell’s gritty standards, with even the softer moments regretful. “Cast Iron Skillet” sprinkles homey aphorisms in a tale of doomed interracial love, “Save the World” grapples with parental anxiety in the age of school shootings, and several songs about splintering or busted relationships acknowledge the strain of a harshening world outside. If Isbell sometimes seems ready to succumb to the fatalism that lesser songwriters begin with as a tenet of faith, he travels an honest path to get there. And not to get too biographical about things, the recent end of Isbell’s marriage to Amanda Shires likely played some role in the album’s bleak tone. Opening is Palehound, whose album Eye on the Bat, showcases El Kempner’s deepening songcraft and muscular guitars that spiral upward like a power-pop Built to Spill.