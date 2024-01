A Reminder That the Thursday Show Is Actually on Wednesday in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Do you kids even know what a giant this crate digger was back in the ’90s? Does anyone under 30—and I’m asking sincerely—ever rock Endtroducing…, or its less celebrated but even warmer follow-up The Private Press? At a time when we’re supposed to accept the duplicitous jumble of our culture as a postmodern inevitably, maybe Josh Davis’s method of reassembling a cohesive world of sound from the scraps he collected feels like a quaint exercise, foolish or even suspect rather than heroic. Your loss. Shadow’s 2023 album, Action Adventure, isn’t just his best since his heyday; it may also be his most personal, constructed from “all my records and tapes,” as one sample on this primarily word-free album puts it. Not that he reveals much of himself, except by referencing the music he loves: 808s and boom-bap, rockabilly guitar and chopped choral voices dah-dah-ing and a husky R&B plaint. What does it all mean? That question is beside the point when something unique has been crafted with such loving care.