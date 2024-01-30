A Reminder That the Thursday Show Is Actually on Wednesday in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
9:27 AM CST on January 30, 2024
That's right—Thursday (the band) is playing on Wednesday (the day). Hope that clears things up.
Tuesday, January 30
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Travis Anderson Trio: The Music of Studio Ghibli, Disney & Pixar @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Young Gun Silver Fox with Luke Enyeart and DJ Jake Rudh @ Fine Line
- DJ Shadow with Holly @ First Avenue—Do you kids even know what a giant this crate digger was back in the ’90s? Does anyone under 30—and I’m asking sincerely—ever rock Endtroducing…, or its less celebrated but even warmer follow-up The Private Press? At a time when we’re supposed to accept the duplicitous jumble of our culture as a postmodern inevitably, maybe Josh Davis’s method of reassembling a cohesive world of sound from the scraps he collected feels like a quaint exercise, foolish or even suspect rather than heroic. Your loss. Shadow’s 2023 album, Action Adventure, isn’t just his best since his heyday; it may also be his most personal, constructed from “all my records and tapes,” as one sample on this primarily word-free album puts it. Not that he reveals much of himself, except by referencing the music he loves: 808s and boom-bap, rockabilly guitar and chopped choral voices dah-dah-ing and a husky R&B plaint. What does it all mean? That question is beside the point when something unique has been crafted with such loving care.
Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sammie Jean Cohen @ Pilllar Forum
All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge
Joey Valence & Brae with SLOE JACK @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Emmy Woods @ 331 Club
January Conspiracy Series featuring John Swardson, Bev @ 331 Club
Jaime Wyatt with Joshua Quimby @ Turf Club
The New Havoline Supremes! feat. Mary Cutrufello, Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel
Pure Shifter (Tuesday Residency) with E.T. & Little Lizard @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 31
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
McKnight Composer Fellows Spotlight @ Cedar Cultural Center
Another Heaven with Mx Lonely and Linus @ Cloudland
Mother Banjo @ Como Zoo Conservatory
Maggie's Wednesday: Tom Hunter @ Crooners
Señor Blues, Pogo Ballet @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
- Thursday with Rival Schools and Many Eyes @ First Avenue—Contrary to popular belief, 2003’s War All the Time was not intended to protest the Iraq War. It was, perhaps unsurprisingly coming from a screamo band like Thursday, about the internal warring inside every twentysomething in post-9/11 America. To call this New Jersey group “screamo,” however, sells ‘em a bit short; Geoff Rickly & Co. were always more indebted to Joy Division than Hot Topic, and that artistic depth permeates their whole discography, which holds the hell up. On War, their major-label debut, Thursday screamed a little less, grew more musically muscular, and trended in more complex directions than their peers. (That didn’t stop an Island Mercury label boss from publicly commenting on Rickly’s cute lil butt at the time.) It remains a visceral wallop of Bush-era malaise, and it’ll get the 20th anniversary front-to-back treatment tonight in the Mainroom.—Jay Boller
- Klezmer on Ice: Lea Kalisch & JEWBALAYA @ Hook and Ladder—Don’t take the title of "Klezmer on Ice" too literally—this festival isn’t a week of wailing clarinet players on skates. (It’s not like there’s a lot of ice to go around this winter anyway.) But it is offering plenty of great Jewish music, kicking off today at the Hook and Ladder and concluding with a performance by FORSHPIL at the Cedar on Sunday. In between are events in collaboration with the Art Shanty Projects and the City of Lakes Loppet, as well as a screening of new film The Klezmer Project, a klezmer workshop, and a “KlezmerKabaret” at Eagles 34. If you’re even a tiny bit curious about this elastic musical tradition, which has historically incorporated countless outside styles while retaining its essence, now’s your chance to learn more
- Yellow Ostrich 3rd Annual Winter Shindig Night #4 @ Icehouse—For the third year, Alex Schaff's Yellow Ostrich is hunkering down at Icehouse for a weekly January residency. For the finale, Aesha Minor and Nat Harvie are on hand.
The Jannelle Burrell Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Garden Street, The Grieving Pines, and Red Lovely @ Palmer's
AJ Stone (Album Release) @ Rok Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Val Son, Kansas Plates, and St. Anthony Mann @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Paul and Sam Bergen and Friends @ 331 Club
Lanue and Ryan Necci and The Buffalo Gospel with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club
Minds On Fire Live presented by Conduit Books & Ephemera @ White Squirrel
Sammie Jean Cohen with Gently Gently, The Old Smugglers @ White Squirrel
Thursday, February 1
Threads Electric, Wish Wash, Night Job @ Cloudland
Stablemates with Thomasina Petrus @ Crooners
Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Alison Young and Katie Dahl @ Crooners
Badfinger feat. Joey Molland @ Dakota
Tango Night, Johnnyboback Messager @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Broken Ice ⏤ Indigenous Sonic Salve from the North @ First Avenue
"Snapped" Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
- The Craft: A Showcase of Hip Hop Songwriters with Longshot, Jayso Creative, Rich Garvey, Manny Duke, Mixie, and Big Zach @ Hook and Ladder—If you recognize the names, you don't need me to tell you what a great lineup of local lyricists this is. If you don't recognize the names, then you really should check this out.
Derecho Rhythm Section @ Icehouse
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow: An Evening of Amy Winehouse & Carole King @ KJ's Hideaway
The Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Sphinx Virtuosi @ Orchestra Hall
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's
The Roe Family Singers (Album Release) @ Parkway
Garden Street, Cretin Avenue Hop, NaN, Stevie Mora @ ROK Music Lounge
Dirtbike Boyfriend @ Schooner Tavern
Devon Worley Band and Russ Parrish & The Lone Oaks with The Samuel John Band @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Luke Callen (Album Release) with Pleasure Horse and Goatroper @ Turf Club
Lucinda Williams Birthday Tribute with Carolyn Young and West Seventh Band @ White Squirrel
Michael Gay with Rachel Bearinger @ White Squirrel
Friday, February 2
The Boot R&B and High Tiny Hairs @ Aster Cafe
Sunsets Over Flowers, Barnacle, Damned Bountiful Vows @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Jeffrey Robert Larson (Album Release), the 241s, Hilltop Pines @ Cloudland
Weisberg/Pilhofer/Kadidlo @ Crooners
Jay Young and the Lyric Factory @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Thomas Bruce and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Man Down, Ryan T Email, Indecent Proposal @ Driftwood
We Can Ride Benefit feat. Morpheus @ Eagles 34
One Direction vs. Harry Styles @ Fine Line
- Jovonta Patton with Maya Marchelle @ First Avenue—Northsider Patton may be the biggest Minneapolis music star you've never heard of. Unless you follow gospel, that is—he first topped Billboard's gospel album charts in 2016, landed at No. 1 on the singles chart in 2023 with "Always," and has spent plenty of time on both in the seven years in between. He also hosts services at The Wave, a "pop-up church" in north Minneapolis that he started with his wife Symone. Not your typical First Ave show, to say the least.
The Jones Gang, Via Chisago, and Tommy Bentz @ Hook and Ladder
Tha Throwback @ Hook and Ladder
Surge and the Swell @ KJ's Hideaway
Jordan Johnston & The Elevation @ KJ's Hideaway
The Lowdown Dirty Fools Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Ashes Swing @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Careful Gaze, Lovely Dark, Popstar, and Unstable Shapes @ Mortimer's
The Sphinx Virtuosi @ Orchestra Hall
Express Concert: Haydn’s Midday Symphony @ Ordway
The Slow Death, Constant Insult, and Visual Learner @ Palmer's
Dirtbike Boyfriend, Roadside Casino, Squanchy, Dog Gamn @ Pilllar Forum
RATIO: Beab x Allen Hz x Xminus1 x Erlaab x Atrevido @ ROK Music Lounge
Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern
- Sleeping Jesus (Album Release) with Harlow and rosie @ 7th St Entry—I'm not sure anything on Hollywood Smile, the album Sleeping Jesus released in December, tops "Ferdy," which bustles with perky Aughts hookiness. But the rootsy lead track "Last Time" sure comes close, and the rest of the album is a treat too.
Jonger, Small Animal Hospital @ Terminal Bar
Tiger Blue, Cult Sequence, Bad Idea @ 331 Club
Not Quite Brothers with Rebel Queens @ Turf Club
- A Benefit & Supply Drive for Camp Nenookaasi @ Underground Music Venue—Whatever nihilist dumbasses think, punk is about building a better world. Bring some supplies for the unhoused and catch sets from Dystopian Dispatch, Observant, and Cody Bourdot of Stranger Gallery.
Deterioration, Traffic Death, Electric Assault, Stern Look @ White Rock Lounge
The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel
Words and Music by Dan Wilson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Y2K Dance Night! Shannon Blowtorch and Sophia Eris @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, February 3
The High 48’s Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Dylan Hicks & Small Screens @ Aster Cafe
The Level Set, Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunkers
Until Apocalypse @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Making Movies with Alma Andina @ Cedar Cultural Center
Deb Brown Presents Love Will Keep Us Together @ Crooners
Sophisticated Lady: A Tribute to the Music of Natalie Cole @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Thomas Bruce and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton @ Dakota
Hay Bale, Short Pay Riders, Down on Curfew @ Driftwood
- Klezmer on Ice: KlezKabaret @ Eagles 34—See Wednesday's listings.
The Brothers Almanac with Steeling Dan @ First Avenue
OVRFWRD (Album Release) with Orthe @ Green Room
‘A Hard Day’s Night’ ~ The Day the Music Died 65th Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder
Brendan Abernathy with Dylan Owen @ Icehouse
Powerpuff: A Queer Dance Party @ Icehouse
Steve Kinney Quintet @ KJ's Hideaway
The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Sphinx Virtuosi @ Orchestra Hall
Haters Club, Whiskey Rock N Roll Club and Scott Hefte and the Bury 'em Deep @ Palmer's
Flow Session: 1 ft. Tarryn Necole @ ROK Music Lounge
Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ Schooner Tavern
The Hazy Phase, Climbing Trees, Micro Planet @ Terminal Bar
Lulu & the Shoe, Poison Ivy, d’Lakes @ 331 Club
Dylan LeBlanc with Jarrod Dickenson @ Turf Club
Partyup! Prince and the MPLS Sound Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
The Mesmerists' Minnesota Matinee @ White Rock Lounge
Martin Devaney @ White Squirrel
Sunday Is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
Anothernight with A Sunken Ship Irony, Red Lovely @ White Squirrel
Words and Music by Dan Wilson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Sunday, February 4
HUNNY BEAR with Pandelion and Emery Snow & the Flakes @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Jeremy Messersmith @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee
- Klezmer on Ice: Forshpil with Di Bayke @ Cedar Cultural Center—See Wednesday's listings.
Andrea Lyn @ Como Zoo Conservatory
Joyann Parker Presents: Acoustic Gospel Roots @ Crooners
I Am Woman: The Music of Helen Reddy @ Crooners
Jearlyn & Fred Steele @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Mayer Hawthorne with Chulita Vinyl Club @ Fine Line
- Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy @ First Avenue—There was a time when Murmur was generally (and correctly) acknowledged as REM's finest moment, though as youngsters began preferring "their" REM, Automatic for the People has become the dubious consensus pick. Did you "have to be there," as they say, to hear the beauty and mystery and striving for connection in Peter Buck's jangling guitar, Michael Stipe's gauzy incantations, and the snap of the underrated Mike Mills/Bill Berry rhythm section? Tonight, versatile indie vet Narducy and yes, that Michael Shannon will make their case for Murmur as they cover REM's debut front to back, and toss in some of the band's other material to boot.
Ethan Buckner with Poolboy @ Green Room
Nina Luna with League Two @ KJ's Hideaway
Vocalessence: Philip's Favorites @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
1st Sundays Eclectic Collective: Thinkers, Thumpers, Wailers & Baby Makers @ Palmer's
Minnesota Music Masters: McLaughlin/Monroe/McAndrew @ Parkway
Lonesome Dan Kase, Kismet Rendezvous @ White Squirrel
Saint Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, February 5
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
World Music Monday @ Eagles 34
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Vocalessence: Philip's Favorites @ Orchestra Hall
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Surly Grrly, Social Cig, jonger, and Amateur Hour @ 7th St Entry
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Enter the Void Further with American Cream, New Confusion, Michael Moore @ White Squirrel
