A New Jazz Club in North Loop and Lots Else to Check out in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 6-12

It's not exactly the liveliest week for live music—no matter how it looks and feels outside, it's still February. But there are plenty of options below if you're willing to try something new.

Tuesday, February 6

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Joshua Redman Group @ Dakota—On his 2023 album, Where We Are, the celebrated Blue Note saxman recorded with a vocalist for the first time; Gabrielle Cavassa helps define the music without quite edging her boss out of the spotlight. With its site-specific material—including Coltrane's "Alabama," Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," and Rogers and Hart's "Manhattan"—the album is a travelogue of sorts, spiked with social commentary as well. Expect to hear the lead cut, Redman's musical and lyricsl response to George Floyd's murder, "After Minneapolis (face toward mo[u]rning)" which takes the melody of "This Land Is Your Land" as its starting point. On his 2023 album, Where We Are, the celebrated Blue Note saxman recorded with a vocalist for the first time; Gabrielle Cavassa helps define the music without quite edging her boss out of the spotlight. With its site-specific material—including Coltrane's "Alabama," Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," and Rogers and Hart's "Manhattan"—the album is a travelogue of sorts, spiked with social commentary as well. Expect to hear the lead cut, Redman's musical and lyricsl response to George Floyd's murder, "After Minneapolis (face toward mo[u]rning)" which takes the melody of "This Land Is Your Land" as its starting point.

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Daphne Jane (Residency) with Aiden Intro, Chutes, The Dalmatian Club @ Green Room

Accordo @ Icehouse

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Afro House with DJ Vegan Water @ Palmer's

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Matt Cartier @ 331 Club

February Conspiracy Series featuring Robin Kyle, Ben Kyle, Paul Kyle @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes! feat. Mary Cutrufello, Dan Lowinger @ White Squirrel

Los Pinches Güeys (Tuesday Residency) with JRAD, Selfish Teammate, LIXN @ White Squirrel

Karaoke @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, February 7

Wain McFarlane @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

The Riffin Trio @ Berlin—Though North Loop’s nightlife may be a-bustlin’, the downtown-adjacent Minneapolis neighborhood is hardly thought of as a live music hot spot. But as the new jazz club Berlin opens in the former Askov Finlayson building on North First St. this week, joining the ever-reliable Bunker’s way to the North, The Fillmore over by Target Field, and the Underground Music Venue/Cafe tucked away on Third Ave., maybe it’s time to start thinking of it that way. With a menu of shareable plates from Jamie Malone of Paris Dining Club, a no-nonsense selection of cocktails, and a welcoming ambience highlighted by a blue stained glass entryway, expect the cozy little spot (capacity is below 100) to fill up quickly, especially on weeknights when there will be no cover. The Riffin’ Trio (Nelson Devereaux on sax/flute, Ted Olsen on bass, and Jacob Hanso on guitar) will zip through some standards to christen the joint, and if you frequent Icehouse you’ll see some other familiar names in the initial lineup, such as JT Bates, Martin Dosh, and Jeremy Ylvisaker. Among the first ticketed events are performances by Atlantis Quartet and Alpha Consumer. Though North Loop’s nightlife may be a-bustlin’, the downtown-adjacent Minneapolis neighborhood is hardly thought of as a live music hot spot. But as the new jazz club Berlin opens in the former Askov Finlayson building on North First St. this week, joining the ever-reliable Bunker’s way to the North, The Fillmore over by Target Field, and the Underground Music Venue/Cafe tucked away on Third Ave., maybe it’s time to start thinking of it that way. With a menu of shareable plates from Jamie Malone of Paris Dining Club, a no-nonsense selection of cocktails, and a welcoming ambience highlighted by a blue stained glass entryway, expect the cozy little spot (capacity is below 100) to fill up quickly, especially on weeknights when there will be no cover. The Riffin’ Trio (Nelson Devereaux on sax/flute, Ted Olsen on bass, and Jacob Hanso on guitar) will zip through some standards to christen the joint, and if you frequent Icehouse you’ll see some other familiar names in the initial lineup, such as JT Bates, Martin Dosh, and Jeremy Ylvisaker. Among the first ticketed events are performances by Atlantis Quartet and Alpha Consumer.

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Material, Reflectors, Brendan Wells @ Cloudland

Switchgrass @ Como Zoo Conservatory

Maggie's Wednesday: Andrew Crowley @ Crooners

Eric Johanson @ Dakota

The Outcats @ Driftwood

The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Candlelight Tribute to Queen @ Granada

Ice Climber 2nd Anniversary feat. Manual Controller, Wet Denim, Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Green Room

Kaleena Miller @ Icehouse

Ted Godbout @ Jazz Central

J-Mo and His J-Lighters with The Rowdy Gents @ KJ's Hideaway

The Craig Clark Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

The Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Boots & Needles, The Side Effects @ Pilllar Forum

Open Decks: Presented by Sub:Culture @ Rok Music Lounge

Shrimp Olympics @ Schooner Tavern

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Scottie Miller and Cierra Alise Hill @ 331 Club

My Buddy Eric, The Dalmatian Club, Jonger, MOMO @ Underground Music Venue

Lars-Erik Larson & The 2nd Stringers @ White Squirrel

Tiny Daggers with Doctor Doctor Doctor Doctor, Del Viles @ White Squirrel

Thursday, February 8

DJ Sci-Fi @ Acadia

Jake Baldwin Trio @ Berlin

Admiral Fox (EP Release), Floodwater Angel, Malamiko @ Cloudland

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Crooners

Power Balladz: Not Done Yet @ Crooners

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Amanda Grace (Album Release) with Fathom Lane @ Fine Line

Railroad Earth @ First Avenue

Candlelight Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and More @ Granada

"Snapped" Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Winter Songwriting Showcase: Workshop & Concert with E-ROC, RICX, Alice’s Escape, Telekentic Overdrive, Jailphone, OB @ Hook and Ladder

Trish Heurd @ Jazz Central

Gary LaRue and His Rat Pack Band @ KJ's Hideaway

The Radical Denominators @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Front Pprch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Palestine Fundraiser: Rigby, Shit Dumpster, Atomic Nun, Odd Prospect, Collective Ex, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum—This week in "punks doing a good deed." A great lineup for a worthy cause. This week in "punks doing a good deed." A great lineup for a worthy cause.

Snowplay Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Edie Rae & the Blaze Kings, Chemistry Set @ Schooner Tavern

Billy Allen + The Pollies with Ty Pow and The Holy North and Filthy Kittens @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Keaton, Mike Lee, KYM, Jerrika Mighelle @ 331 Club

Go Your Own Way ⏤ A Fleetwood Mac Sing-Along @ Turf Club

Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Rock Lounge

The Monday Club @ White Squirrel

Alonzo with Royce, Willem Dafoe Fan Club @ White Squirrel

Friday, February 9

Tucker Buchan and Renneygade @ Acadia

Astronomy Town + Cody Steinmann @ Aster Cafe

JT Bates Quartet @ Berlin

Mistress Ginger's V-Day Soirée @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

The Cedar Commissions, Night One: RZ Shahid, McKain Lakey, YEV @ Cedar Cultural Center

Adult Video, Weald @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Mike and Mary Situation @ Cloudland

Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien @ Crooners

Power Balladz: Not Done Yet @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

Friendport @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon Teaches Dance @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Emo Nite @ Fine Line—When I was about 12 years old, I narrowly dodged being thrust into counseling after changing the wallpaper on the family’s Gateway computer to read “LIVE. LOVE. BURN. DIE.” What was the big deal? It was only the refrain of Atreyu’s “Lip Gloss and Black,” which was on constant rotation on my portable Panasonic CD player at the time. You, presumably, are not 12, so it won’t raise any red flags should you attend this Emo Nite with special guest Brandon Saller of Atreyu. (Is the “family computer” still a thing, even? You Gen Z-ers don’t even know how good you have it.)—Em Cassel When I was about 12 years old, I narrowly dodged being thrust into counseling after changing the wallpaper on the family’s Gateway computer to read “LIVE. LOVE. BURN. DIE.” What was the big deal? It was only the refrain of Atreyu’s “Lip Gloss and Black,” which was on constant rotation on my portable Panasonic CD player at the time. You, presumably, are not 12, so it won’t raise any red flags should you attend this Emo Nite with special guest Brandon Saller of Atreyu. (Is the “family computer” still a thing, even? You Gen Z-ers don’t even know how good you have it.)

Anees with Michael Minelli @ First Avenue

Criminal @ Fitzgerald Theater

La Clave Orchestra @ Granada

Maria and The Coins (Single Release) with Kat and The Hurricane, Silver Warehouse, Bloodline @ Green Room

Bob Marley Remembered @ Hook and Ladder

Jake La Botz @ Icehouse

Adam Harder Nussbaum Quintet @ Jazz Central

Danica Michaels @ KJ's Hideaway

Josh Cleveland @ KJ's Hideaway

Lovers & Friends @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Ashes Swing @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet @ Orchestra Hall

Alina Ibragimova Plays Beethoven’s Violin Concerto @ Ordway

The Erratix, Atomic Lights and Los Outsiders @ Palmer's

Prairie Clamor, Riley Skinner, Bryn Battani @ Pilllar Forum

Jazicality, Minor Mischef, Fenixdion, The Gemstone @ ROK Music Lounge

Mia Dorr & the Funkin' Bluesers @ Schooner Tavern

Frost Children with MSPAINT @ 7th St Entry

Somburd, Weekend Long Weekend, Sweet Heat @ Terminal Bar

TV for Dogs. The Envies. Baumgardner @ 331 Club

NATL PARK SRVC, Wonderful Bluffer, Druzy Rose, and Lighter Co. @ Turf Club

The Owl-Eyes, Kyrie Nova, and Timisarocker @ Underground Music Venue

Messer Chups with Black Widows, The Swongos, & Dj Demonica @ Uptown VFW

R&B Only Live @ Varsity Theater

Heel, Wolfmask, Bongreaper, Blame the Witness @ White Rock Lounge

Loser Magnet with Alley Mattress, Flatwound @ White Squirrel

Saturday, February 10

Loon Booster, Lily Blue, Seth Aubrey, The Goons @ Acadia

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue @ Amsterdam

The High 48’s Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Mary Bue + Sonja Rebecca Martin @ Aster Cafe

JT Bates Quartet @ Berlin

Mistress Ginger's V-Day Soirée @ Bryant Lake Bowl

The Level Set, Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunkers

Woodzen @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Murf, In Lieu, Bellerpuss, Rigby @ Cloudland

The Cedar Commissions Night Two: Sarah Larsson, Lady Xøk, Tri Vo @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Schubert Club Presents: The Isles Ensemble @ Crooners

Silly Love Songs with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

The Big Rodgers and Hammerstein Singalong @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mason Jennings @ Dakota

The Fab Hackmasters @ Driftwood

The Strolling Clones @ Driftwood

Singer Songwriter Showcase: Alberta Mirais, Clare Doyle, Max Markin, Mike Lee, Nikki Grossman @ Dusty's

Ryan Picone Quartet, Mississippi Hot Club @ Eagles 34

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

PFR with MIIRRORS and Halle Hanson @ Fine Line

Briston Maroney with Phoebe Go @ First Avenue

Tony Cuchetti @ Icehouse

Love FM @ Icehouse

Framework: Chris Olson, Chris Bates, Jay Epstein @ Jazz Central

Katy Tessman and Taylor James Donskey @ KJ's Hideaway

Patrick Adkins Group @ KJ's Hideaway

Effin @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer's

Be Mine Valentine's Party @ Myth Live

Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet @ Orchestra Hall

Bliss Love Showcase with Jayso Creative, Fananka Nation, LVNDSCVPES, Dammit Bryan, Amora Thee Tsunami, Twinn Tue, and DJ Kool Hanz @ Palmer's



Catherine Cohen @ Parkway

Rosie, Emma Jeanne, Vinny Franco @ Pilllar Forum

J-Mo on the Beat, Cody James, SOLANA @ ROK Music Lounge

We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Wolves of Glendale @ 7th St Entry

Neck Deep @ Skyway Theatre

Black Violin @ State Theatre

In Solid Air @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Bakermiller Pink Band, Rhino Shrine, Mineral Man @ 331 Club

Arkansauce with Buffalo Galaxy @ Turf Club

Briefcase (EP Release) & Ex Rodeo Birthday Show @ Underground Music Venue

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Witchden @ White Rock Lounge

Caitlin Robertson & Alex Sandberg with LaPlant Road @ White Squirrel

Lost Island Society with Portside Dive, Splimit @ White Squirrel

Sunday, February 11

Cat Tales @ Acadia

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dosh & Friends @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Laid Back Sundays @ Cloudland

Chouinard, Greenwald and Jette @ Crooners

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

TALK with Zinadelphia @ First Avenue

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Burning Blue Rain with Nikki Lemire @ KJ's Hideaway

Minnesota Youth Symphonies Winter Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Mystery House with Chris Hepola @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Jonny Darko (Album Release) with REIKI and League Two @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

Deap Vally with Sloppy Jane @ Turf Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, February 12

Barrel Flash with Courtney Yasmineh & Ponyfolk @ Amsterdam

Jeremy Ylvisaker + Andrew Broder @ Berlin

Jax Hollow @ Dakota

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Music Ensemble @ Eagles 34

The Kills with The Paranoyds @ First Avenue

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

Black Wine with TeawhYB, QT? and Ghost Kitchen @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Mean Magic @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators Monthly Residency @ White Squirrel

Clidesfeld with Grand Lilac, Valors @ White Squirrel