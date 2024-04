A Jazz Legend, a British Hype, and Orchestral Rap—All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 2-8

England is back, baby! In true British next-big-thing fashion, this painfully self-aware quintet generates as much discussion about the hype surrounding them as their music itself—why, The Telegraph says they could be the buzziest UK band to hit the States since Arctic Monkeys! Their debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, sets out to be a folk-prog soap opera fueled by an ironic dissection of internalized female self-destructive impulses, and gets maybe halfway there. Abigail Morris never follows through on her early proposition "Let me make my grief a commodity,” settling instead for fantasies like "I wish I could be a beautiful boy" and "I will fuck you like nothing matters." And musically, the band's meta-bombast allows them to maintain a safe enough distance from the darker moods they find so seductive without revealing much about them.