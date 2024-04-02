A Jazz Legend, a British Hype, and Orchestral Rap—All in Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 2-8
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
9:36 AM CDT on April 2, 2024
Tuesday, April 2
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Myriam Gendron with Paul Metzger @ Cedar Cultural Center
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Steve‘n’Seagulls with Dig Deep @ Fine Line
- Obi Original & The Black Atlantics (Residency) feat. Mayyadda, Sumer @ Green Room—Nigerian-born singer, guitarist, and bandleader Obi Original is as much at home with West African highlife as he is with modern Afrobeats, not to mention good old American funk, and he's lined up some terrific local acts for this five-week residency. Tonight, Mayyadda and Sumer share the bill with him. Next Tuesday he'll be joined by Fanaka Nation and Bakarii. Night three serves up Brandyn Lee Tulloch and Mack OC, while night four brings us Miloe and Klon Rose. Finishing things off on April 30 will be Bouchet Boyz and Bigg Kiaa. Good stuff.
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Anna Lapwood & Mini Opus @ Northrop
Annual Saint Paul Public Schools Honors Concert & Art Exhibition @ Ordway
All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge
J.E. Sunde and Sam Weber with Yonder @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Amanda Standalone @ 331 Club
February Conspiracy Series feat. Dan Schwartz and Nick Salisbury @ 331 Club
The New Halvoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Cottonwood Shivers, Willow Waters @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, April 3
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Boettcher Hecht Quartet @ Berlin
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas @ Cedar Cultural Center
Bill Harris & Emily Beisel, Mystery House @ Cloudland
Maggie's Wednesday: Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Tim O'Brien Bluegrass Band @ Dakota
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Burning Blue Rain (Residency) with BZ3 Organ Trio and Ski Club @ Green Room
Erik Koskinen (Album Release/Residency) with Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld @ Icehouse
The Craig Clark Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Here, There, Everywhere @ Orchestra Hall
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's
FINICK, Emmy Woods, A Sunken Ship Irony @ Pilllar Forum
OpenDecks Presented by Sub:Culture @ ROK Music Lounge
John Magnuson @ Schooner Tavern
The Thing with Diet Lite and The Dalmatian Club @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers with Buffalo Nichols @ Turf Club
Mild Manner, Nothing But Joy, State Parks, Deletist @ Underground Music Venue
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Thursday, April 4
Dylan Marlowe with Mackenzie Carpenter @ Amsterdam
Bryan Murray Trio with Art Bailey @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Slut Intent, Hot Bagels, Melanerpes, The Tossups @ Cloudland
Erin Schwab and Emily Villano: Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill @ Crooners
Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Mary M. Tjosvold and Yemi Love @ Crooners
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves @ Dakota
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Delilah Daybreaks, Broken Arrows, In Solid Air @ Eagles 34
We Three with SkyDxddy @ Fine Line
- The Last Dinner Party with Miss Grit @ First Avenue—England is back, baby! In true British next-big-thing fashion, this painfully self-aware quintet generates as much discussion about the hype surrounding them as their music itself—why, The Telegraph says they could be the buzziest UK band to hit the States since Arctic Monkeys! Their debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, sets out to be a folk-prog soap opera fueled by an ironic dissection of internalized female self-destructive impulses, and gets maybe halfway there. Abigail Morris never follows through on her early proposition "Let me make my grief a commodity,” settling instead for fantasies like "I wish I could be a beautiful boy" and "I will fuck you like nothing matters." And musically, the band's meta-bombast allows them to maintain a safe enough distance from the darker moods they find so seductive without revealing much about them.
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Jake La Botz Duo with Noah Levy @ Icehouse
Dirty Lowdown Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The 4ontheFloor @ Modist Brewing
COMA CLUB + CARRELLEE + SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE + MAGENTA VICE @ Mortimer's
Here ,There, Everywhere @ Orchestra Hall
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's
Seven Da Pantha @ ROK Music Lounge
Scent Reality East Lakers @ Schooner Tavern
Lilly Hiatt with Nathan Graham @ 7th St Entry
- Herbie Hancock @ State Theatre—For 30 years, Herbie Hancock seemed to be at the center of every great musical shift in jazz. In the ’60s, as the pianist for Miles Davis’s second great quintet, the pianist helped adapt post-bop ideas to a small combo setting, while also adding new standards to the jazz catalog as a composer and bandleader on albums like Maiden Voyage. In the ’70s, he took Miles’s complex fusion ideas in more accessible directions, and his landmark recording Head Hunters not only drew from funk and soul but influenced subsequent funk and soul musicians. And when so many serious musicians were dismissing rap as a novelty in the early ’80s Hancock dove right in with “Rockit.” As innovators will do, Hancock has slowed down over the years, though fine late career projects like River: The Joni Letters demonstrate that neither his chops or his mass sensibility had diminished. Now nearly 84, he won’t be on the road much longer, and if you need one last nudge, he’ll be bringing a helluva band to town with him: Terence Blanchard on trumpet, Devin Daniels on sax, bassist James Genus, drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr., and guitarist Lionel Loueke.
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Tyler Booth with Hailey James @ Turf Club
The Monday Club @ White Squirrel
Grand Courriers w. Dot Operator, Seth Conover @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 5
- Kamaiyah @ Amsterdam—Said it before and I'll say it again: When it comes to tough, touring female rappers, Amsterdam is the spot. On her latest, Another Summer Night, this Bay Area MC maintains the silky flow and sultry funk bump that made A Good Night in the Ghetto such a fave with critics and heads alike.
Admiral Fox + Willow Waters @ Aster Cafe
Grieving Pines @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Murf, Life in Vacuum, Vin, Birth Order @ Cloudland
Dan Cavanagh and Dave Hagedorn @ Crooners
Mia Dorr Presents Evolution of the Diva: Linda Ronstadt @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Emily Green and Chris Lomheim @ Crooners
Greats Gone 2 Soon: The Men of Motown @ Dakota
Velahsa, Serious Fraud Office @ Eagles 34
Scary Pockets with Swatkins & The Positive Agenda @ Fine Line
Transmission 23rd Anniversary with DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue
Dalmatian Club with Colin Bracewell, Tricksy, and Brother Means Ally @ Green Room
‘Classical Rock Piano’ with Debbie Center @ Hook and Ladder
Matt Andersen with Old Man Luedecke @ Hook and Ladder
Nadah El-Shazly with Liz Draper @ Icehouse
Johnnie Brown @ Minnesota Music Cafe
- Nur-D with Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall—When last we heard from rapper Nur-D, he’d forsworn performing at First Avenue-owned venues. His decision to boycott, he said at the time, was in protest of the club asking him to share the stage with an alleged sexual abuser. And that’s Matt Allen in a nutshell—he may be known (rightly) as a genial, even comic performer, but he sticks to his principles. Allen was active as a medic during the protests after George Floyd’s murder, and responded to 2020 with a pair of albums, 38th and Chicago, that turned an eye toward Minneapolis’s racial problems. Allen also likes to do things big, and there’s no bigger gig than performing with an orchestra. (OK, there are stadiums and arenas and such, but I’m talking artistically.) He’s teamed up with Andy Thompson, who handled the arrangements for Dessa’s similar gig with the Minnesota Orchestra, which may give you a hint of what he’s got planned. Or maybe not—you never know with Nur-D.
Anne-Marie McDermott Plays Chausson, Poulenc and Rogerson @ Ordway
Action Bronson @ Palace Theatre
Sun Wave Mountain Cave, Rat Castle Jazz Ensemble and Luverne @ Palmer's
The Dirty Pretty, Jest, Manifest Content @ Pilllar Forum
Greazy Gravy with Robb and Mick @ Schooner Tavern
Small Crush with Sunday Cruise and Emma Jeanne @ 7th St Entry
Timmy Trumpet with Will Sparks & Restricted @ Skyway Theatre
Tiny Daggers, Unguided, Trash Catties @ 331 Club
Week Long Weekend, Soul Stream, Damn Phibian, Grippy Socks @ Terminal Bar
Minnesota Music Month feat. Alan Sparhawk, Maygen & The Birdwatcher, Joe Rainey, and Kelley Smith @ Turf Club
ELnO with DJ Time Machine @ Uptown VFW
Birdcop, Hurt You, Roadside Casino @ White Rock Lounge
Erik's Iridescent Tent with Vombom, SYFN @ White Squirrel
Dan + Shay @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, April 6
Lime Cordiale, Windser @ Amsterdam
The High 48's Bluegrass Brunch @ Aster Cafe
Sam Cassidy with Hemma @ Aster Cafe
Jennifer Sings Judy Garland @ Capri Theater
Hadori @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Mpls Afrobeats Dance Party feat. DJ Dynamq (The Sudanese Child) and Fanaka Nation @ Cedar Cultural Center
Malamiko, Diie, Strange Frequency, Rice @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Emily Green and Chris Lomheim @ Crooners
Greats Gone 2 Soon: The Men of Motown @ Dakota
Eliza McLamb with Mini Trees @ Fine Line
Sampha with Treanne @ First Avenue
Emo Night Live Featuring Show Me Your Hits and LUCKY The Unfortunate @ Green Room
Red Hot Django Peppers, Mississippi Hot Club, and Gypsy Mania @ Hook and Ladder
Annie Frazier & Demitri Rallis @ Icehouse
Reid Kennedy Trio featuring Rachel Holder @ Jazz Central
Roxxy Hall Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Sammy Figs @ Modist Brewing
April Skies: A Spring Ball with DJ Gwiingwans @ Mortimer's
- Nur-D with Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall—See Friday's listings.
Anne-Marie McDermott Plays Chausson, Poulenc and Rogerson @ Ordway
Semisonic with LAAMAR @ Palace Theatre
Bev, Elour, and Hot Press @ Palmer's
Fellow Kinsman, Lunar Moth, Pullstring, Timeroom @ Pilllar Forum
Venus Yevu, Vinny Franco & the Love Channel @ ROK Music Lounge
K-WAVE ⏤ A Kpop Dance Party @ 7th St Entry
William Black with ALLEYCVT, SkyBreak, and Nikademis @ Skyway Theatre
Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR @ Target Center
TC Ramblers Ladies of Classic Country @ Terminal Bar
Ruben, The Traveling Suitcase @ 331 Club
Kate Clover with Monica LaPlante and Spit Takes @ Turf Club
The Slow Death, Death Pose, Night Jobs Loss Leader @ Underground Music Venue
Get Busy – An Afrobeat and Reggae Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Chris Stapleton with Lainey Wilson and Marcus King @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Metal Joe's Birthday Bash with Amarak @ White Rock Lounge
Cassandra Johnson, Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel
EAR CANDY: VOL. 6: A Live Electronic Music Series @ White Squirrel
Sitting on Stacy @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 7
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Hatis Noit with Chama Devora @ Cedar Cultural Center
Marked Man, Buio Omega, Makin' Out @ Cloudland
Marked Man, Bermuda Squares, Visual Learner @ Cloudland
Masters of Improvisation @ Crooners
Louisiana Calling with The Sonny Landreth Band & The Iguanas @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Serious Fraud Office, Deblitzed, Don't Tell Ma @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids @ First Avenue
Old Country Buffet @ Green Room
Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner, Surly Grrly @ Mortimer's
Here, There, Everywhere @ Orchestra Hall
Anne-Marie McDermott Plays Chausson, Poulenc and Rogerson @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Stay at Home Astronaut, VIN, Stranger Gallery, and Grim Lot @ 7th St Entry
A Tribute to Merle Haggard ft. The DL4 and Trevor McSpadden with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club
Savage Moods, Tiger Blue, Grim Lot @ White Rock Lounge
The 241's with The Swongos Special Fundraiser for the We Defy Foundation @ White Squirrel
Dead Fashion with Little Lizard, Observant @ White Squirrel
Monday, April 8
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Anna Lapwood & Mini Opus @ Northrop
Sylvia Dieken, Avery Seed, Boy in the Rose Garden @ Pilllar
Moon Walker with Little Man and Mary Jam @ 7th St Entry
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
