5 Things to Know About L2 at Tii Cup, Uptown’s New Spiked Boba Speakeasy

Welcome back to "Five Things," Racket’s recurring rundown of new, new-to-us, or otherwise notable Twin Cities restaurants.

Today we’re getting drinks and apps at L2 at Tii Cup, the second-floor cocktail bar that opened above Uptown’s Tii Cup in May. With an adorable illustrated menu of liquor-infused boba drinks and snacky, shareable plates to compliment them, it’s one of the more fun and funky places to open along Hennepin Ave. in a while.

Here are five other things you should know before you go.

1. OK, OK, We’re Using ‘Speakeasy’ Loosely Here

It’s not like a “knock three times on the door and say the secret password” situation. But the new L2, with its winking tiger mascot, is a little bit of an IYKYK affair—after heading into the counter-service boba shop below, go toward the left, where you’ll enter an unmarked wooden door, take some dramatically lit red stairs, and pop out up top. (You could also approach the counter and ask, very coolly and casually, “Um, I’m looking for L2?”)

It doesn’t seem like the boba cocktail-curious are having any trouble finding the place; I was surprised how many other groups were here on a recent Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., splitting mountains of Taiwanese shaved snow or slurping down garlic noodles.

Look at that mischievous little guy! Em Cassel

2. The Vibes Are Vibing

Launched in 2011, Tii Cup is a family-run, Minnesota-based chain with nine locations throughout the state (and a 10th in Arizona). But L2 is the chain’s first cocktail bar. And it’s cute as hell!

Downstairs, the shop has the clean, tiled, green-and-white aesthetic you’ll recognize if you’ve been to any Tii Cup location. The lighting is fluorescent; the menu is displayed prominently. L2’s second-floor space compliments the look, but amps up some features (mirrored gold tiles along the bar, stylish and curvaceous bar stools) while softening others (darker hues, subtler lighting).

3. Order the Tom Yum-ii

So, how does a boba joint do cocktails? This was the question I pondered on my bike ride toward Uptown, having been unable to find a menu online before heading out. I wondered whether “spiked boba drinks” meant “Tii Cup drinks with a splash of liquor added,” which would have been kind of a letdown.

I needn't have worried. The drink list here is clever and playful and thoughtful, from the Lychee Lemondrop (a gin sour with lemon and lychee) to the swirling purple Ube-bae (12-year aged Thai rum, ube, taro, lemongrass, ginger). I was obsessed with the Tom Yum-ii ($12), a savory, spicy cocktail inspired by the classic Thai soup—you actually choose your spice level, from one to three, just like you’re ordering a bowl of it. Effervescent and bubbly, its slight sweetness plays nicely with the warm and gentle heat, and succulent mango boba balls are an added delight both flavor and texturally speaking. My dining partner noted that none of the drinks we tried were overly sweet, and of the bright-green Matcha Yuzu Daisy ($12), added that the sea salt foam added a "unique balance."

Left: Tom Yum-ii. Right: The Vietcotiini ($13) is like "if an espresso martini and a Vietnamese coffee had a baby," and the Bloody Mango Margarita ($11) gets a refreshing sprinkle of Tajin. Em Cassel

4. And Get Several Snacks

You’re gonna want something to eat with all those cocktail choices, and you have options both sweet (bubble waffles, the aforementioned shaved snow) and savory (crispy calamari, chicken wings).

We opted for a trio of snacks from the street food menu, all generously portioned and reasonably priced: tofu squares ($6.75), popcorn chicken ($7.95), and taro fries ($7.95). (Hello, Best Budget Bites?) The menu isn’t huge, but it’s super customizable—popcorn chicken, for example, is available in original, garlic, spicy, curry, or cajun, and most of the items offer at least a few flavor options. And of those flavors, it’s not a one-size-fits-all application; while we ordered both the tofu squares and popcorn chicken “spicy,” the specific spice blends on each differed, so it didn’t feel samey or boring.

The tofu squares were my favorite: crispy on the outside, squishy on the inside, and addictively poppable. If you want to try something new, go for the taro fries, which come with a bright-purple ube sauce for dipping. Dredging these starchy, salty yucca fries into that ube sauce’s whipped texture and soft sweetness recalls dipping a french fry in a Frosty in the best possible way.

5. The Deck Is the Spot

L2 has an outdoor deck with tables overlooking Hennepin Avenue, and I think that’s the spot to sit right now with all the construction going on below—my dining partner and I got a genuine kick out of watching the dump trucks and backhoes move dirt and gravel around while sipping fancy $13 cocktails. (We actually moved outside mid-meal to get a better view.) Bring your construction equipment-obsessed kiddo and keep them highly entertained while you eat!

But yes, this will be a lovely seating option long into the future, too, once the Hennepin Avenue redesign is complete.

L2 at Tii Cup

Address: 2645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Hours: Monday-Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4-11 p.m., Sunday 3-10 p.m.