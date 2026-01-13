You May Not Be in the Mood, But Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 13-19

It's rough out there. But we all need to take a moment occasionally to recharge, and live music recharges you like nothing else. If you feel safe even leaving your home (horribly, many Minnesotans do not right now) here are some opportunities to temporarily take your mind off the ongoing invasion.

Tuesday, January 13

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

THR333, Circle Circle, Teeth, Close To Toast @ Green Room

Accordo @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dave Carambula, Joel Shapira with Zacc Harris @ Metronome Brewery

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ GWIINGWANS, Gender.Error, Sirwootalot @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Junhee @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

January Conspiracy Series featuring Daniels and Baker @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

The DL4 @ White Squirrel

Embahn (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 14

Drunken Monkeee @ Acadia

Mississippi Hot Club @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE's World Music Night with Meriem @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Billy Johnson @ Carbone’s

Orianthe @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

StoLyette @ Icehouse

Drumset Karaoke @ Klash Coffee

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Andy’s Side Action @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Greg Volker and the River, Prophets of Mothra, Elour @ Pilllar Forum

Bobby J’s West Band Social Club @ Schooner Tavern

Bright Young Things (Album Release), Matcha Fever, lily blue, Callback @ 7th St Entry

John Magnuson Trio+, Frannie Crego @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Tom Pevear @ 331 Club

AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Steam Machine @ Turf Club

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 15

Road to Northern Invasion @ Abi’s

One Big Quilt, Isaac Shelton, Nice and Blue, Anything You Want @ Acadia

The Lamellas, Virgo, glencircle @ Amsterdam

Laura Hugo Is a Mystery Light @ Animales

Lexie Modica, Zola @ Aster Cafe

Melvin Gibbs, Yonci @ Berlin—Melvin Gibbs's CV alone would take up more space than I'm allotted for a simple preview blurb. To keep it brief: Bassist Gibbs, as a student of Ornette Coleman's harmolodic technique, began playing jazz-funk in drummer Ronald Shannon Jackson's Decoding Society alongside Vernon Reid in the '80s before joining Sonny Sharrock's band. His current regular projects include Body Meπa, which (despite its Ornettish name) updates early '70s Miles Davis for a world steeped in modern ambient (and that doesn't mean quiet), as well as Harriet Tubman, which updates even earlier '70s Miles for a world that don't listen to A Tribute to Jack Johnson often enough (and that doesn't mean derivative). Last year, Gibbs released Amasia: Anamibia Sessions 2, which revisits yet another era of '70s Miles (there are so many, and they are all inexhaustible), enlisting Pete Cosey, the guitarist whose wah-wah excursions made Miles's 1974 live album, Dark Magus, among his most bracing. (Cosey died in 2012, which gives you an idea how long Gibbs has been working on that album.) Tonight, Gibbs will present what's being billed as a "live remix" of Amasia, and if you saw Harriet Tubman blow the roof off Icehouse in 2022, you know not to miss it. DJ and musician Yonci, who recently became the new music director of Jazz88, will perform both before and after.

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Vopli Vidopliassova with Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Debbie Briggs and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Crooners

Moore by 40 @ Crooners

Those Medley Kids Perform Fragile @ Dakota

Cal Pflum, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mike Munson @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays @ Hook and Ladder

Molly Dean (Residency) @ Icehouse

Ian Duerr Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Curtiss A & Dark Click @ Minnesota Music Cafe

L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE @ 7th St Entry

Chemistry Set, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern

Raymnd @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, Topiary Blush, Mild Manner @ 331 Club

Martin Devaney & Friends, Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Countryoke @ White Squirrel

green, TOMBOYY, Plumstar @ Zhora Darling

Friday, January 16

Pøstcards @ Acadia

Mike Sherm @ Amsterdam

Pleasure Horse @ Animales

Chris Mason @ Aster Cafe

Strategic Mice @ Berlin

Julian Davis Reid & Circle of Trust @ Berlin

Akko @ Berlin

The Jimmys @ Blues Saloon

Some Shitty Cover Band, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker’s

José Antonio Zayas Caban and {Tres} with Miguel Zenón @ Cedar Cultural Center

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Closer to Indigo @ Crooners

Self-Titled @ Crooners

Etovc and the Dandals @ Day Block Brewing

The Strolling Clones, 1st Out, the Meshes, Virgo @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Jesse Thorson @ Eagles 34

Pinched, the Envies, Sandpaper @ Eagles 34

A Tribute to Dolly Parton @ Fine Line—Here you come again, Faith Boblett's annual tribute to the most universally popular woman in country music. (Willie holds the men's title, and Dolly might win in a head-to-head matchup.) Ms. Parton turns 80 on Monday the 19th and, as has been customary for several years now, some of the most talented ladies in Twin Cities music are stepping up to celebrate. If you've been to ringleader Boblett's annual high-spirited tribute to Shania Twain, you'll have a good idea of what to expect (though maybe just a little less line-dancing). The lineup includes Molly Brandt, Laura Hugo, Jaedyn James, Ailea Jones, Dahlia Jones, Sarah Morris, Savannah Smith, Maddie Thies, and anni xo, as well as "special surprise guests." They'll be backed as always by the always versatile musicians in A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers. And here I go…

RaveQuest ⏤ A Medieval Winter Ball @ First Avenue

Velasha, The Dirty Pretty, Letters @ Gambit Brewing

Dave Stagner and Vinegar Pie @ Ginkgo Coffee

Night Shift ft. ALADAG, Chanderz, Roxanne, Forma @ Green Room

A Holy Place to Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

I Owe This Land a Body, Sense of Self, Brittle, Padloc @ Klash Coffee

Whale, RZRKT @ The Loft

Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar

Super Elastic @ Memory Lanes

Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Nordic Soundscapes: Søndergård Conducts Sibelius @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Alina Ibragimova Plays Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway

ABBAsolutely Fab! @ Parkway

Two Weeks Past Never, 1947, Threads Electric @ Pilllar Forum

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

Jellyjacket, Institutional Green @ Schooner Tavern

Lana Leone, 12th House Sun, Dad Bod, Fend @ 7th St Entry

Kylie Krick, Accent Deluxe, Limited Vocabulary @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Wain Mcfarlane and Jahs @ 331 Club

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades @ Turf Club

TRA, Shuggy, Hell's Paradise @ Underground Music

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Blue Earth Collective @ White Squirrel

Peony Park, Pity Party, Lutheran Heat, Loki's Folly @ White Squirrel

Kayo Dot, Straya @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, January 17

Quarter Moon @ Acadia

Tassels Off Burlesque @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Preston Gunderson @ Animales

The Dream Songs Project: Alyssa Anderson and Joseph Spoelstra @ Arts on Lafond

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

The Farewell Season @ Aster Cafe

Big Blue Moon @ Berlin

Tram feat. Aby Wolf @ Berlin

Tati Arbelaez @ Berlin

Hipshaker Presents: Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart

Good for Gary, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Painted Vibez @ Cabooze

Colton Warren, the Daily Norm @ Carbone’s

VocalEssence: An Afternoon with John Rutter @ Cathedral of St. Paul

Flicker, Fiona Hayes, Brakeshift, Silent Monday @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Zaq Baker (Album Release), Pullstring, Afters @ Cedar Cultural Center—Singer-songwriter Zaq Baker is a busy fellow. His new album Don't Worry About Me, which he tells Ann Treacy at Mostly Minnesota contains "highly modern synthpop to stripped-down grand-piano acoustic with a musical theatre bent," comes out today on the heels of a three-track EP, Fact and Fiction, from November. Two of those tracks are smart piano-driven songs, and the third is a reading of the first chapter from his novel, Unspectacular, which came out a year ago. Feeling lazy yet?

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Red Hot Django Peppers (CD Release) @ Crooners

Joe Pulice @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Discodesque @ Disco Death Records

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Funklump & the Nugs @ Driftwood Char Bar

Waking Murphy @ Dubliner Pub

Jack Klatt, Michael Gay @ Dusty’s

Ellen Mehr @ Eagles 34

Economic Headwinds @ Eagles 34

Cel Ray @ Eagles 34

sapphic factory: queer joy party @ Fine Line

Steve Keever with Phil Heywood @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sexy Nerds with Wintergarden @ Green Room

Gathering Darkness @ Hook and Ladder

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series: Volume One, Root Music @ Icehouse

Gold Minefield @ Jazz Central

Hi I’m Ghost, Whoisee @ The Loft

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Metronome Brewery

Fireside Shadow (Album Release), Halfway Down, Spamcaller @ Midway Saloon

DJ Illian @ Modist Brewing

Paul J. Nauman @ Mystic Lake

Culture Collective @ Mystic Lake

Koob Tsheej Xiong @ Myth Live

Nordic Soundscapes: Søndergård Conducts Sibelius @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Alina Ibragimova Plays Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees @ Pantages Theatre

Lissie, Chris Koza @ Parkway

Broken Demeanor, Mary Jam, mystery guest @ Pilllar Forum

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Austra @ 7th St Entry

Duck Bomb, Sensing Agony, Sons of Bliss @ Terminal Bar

Dan Rodriguez @ 318 Cafe

Lords of the Universe, Girdle of Judith, Baby Mahi & the Sitters @ 331 Club

Terrapin Flyer @ Turf Club

SJ, 14 Hunnitvon + DJ Devario & Amir, Kodj, Myallo @ Underground Music

Mouthful, Agora Bomb, Yolk, Ray Gun Youth @ Underground Music

Fluid Frequencies @ Uptown VFW

Stablemates @ Volstead’s

Cornell Power Service, Scott Hefte & Friends @ White Squirrel

Sam Graber Band @ White Squirrel

All Are Welcome (CD Release), TinyNormous, Okie, Maggie Black & Kirby Gage @ White Squirrel

Plague of Stars, UXIA, Phase Meridian @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, January 18

DJ Snuggles @ Acadia

Clover and the Bee @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Co-MingL Presents “Back to Soul” @ Aster House

Tahiti & Sylvia Jennings @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Maria Mazzotta with Paul Metzger @ Cedar Cultural Center

Alec Watson @ Crooners

Tapestry and Blue, Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Steve Clarke @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Darren Jackson aka Kid Dakota @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse—And yet another local winter residency. Expect this Nigerian highlife revivalist to host plenty of his pals from Ozone Creations over the next few weeks. I sat down with him last year for this profile

Bigger Shoe @ Jazz Central

Opera on Tap TC @ Metronome Brewery

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Chris Thile @ Pantages Theatre

Griefeater, By Will Alone, Quail @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Greg Freeman with Golomb @ 7th St Entry

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Tom Feldmann @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr & Mikkel Bee with Kelley Smith @ Turf Club

GeminiiDRAGON and Linwood Taylor @ Underground Music

Tainted Canyon, Joe Carey & The Faderals @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 19

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Blues Saloon

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Talent Showcase @ Capri

Kennadi Sings Mahalia @ Crooners

Hotter Than July: The Music of Stevie Wonder @ Crooners

Rebirth Brass Band @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

DJ Nanobyte @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration @ Ordway

Piss With Style, Ditch Pigeon, Andarosa @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Nikki Matteson & Rick Rue @ 331 Club

Womenfolk Presents Katey Belleville @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms, Jack Klatt @ Turf Club

Fortunate Suns, Sammie Jean Cohen, Catfish Troy @ Zhora Darling