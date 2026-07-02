WTF Happened at Exxxotica?

I don’t think anyone really knew what to expect from the Minneapolis edition of Exxxotica, so I’m gonna spill some tea on it.

Overall, I give it 7/10 nipples. It was cute for a first run.

As one of several larger-scale adult-industry events, Exxxotica generally serves as a B2C expo: It’s a showcase where stars meet fans for photo ops, performances, and other commercial experiences, similar in scope to AVN Adult Expo, which takes place in Vegas every year. This was Exxxotica’s first time in Minneapolis, which proved to be an interesting test ground given the proximity to its long-running Chicago expo.

Also, taking place during all three days of Pride Weekend was a choice. I was worried that the simultaneity of Exxxotica and Pride would be an issue for community members choosing to split their time and vendors/nonprofits trying to optimize their reach. Somehow, they seemed to make it work. I think it helped that the expo had a booth at Loring Park for TC Pride that helped them integrate as well as funnel attendants to the Convention Center and subsequent after-partes.

“This weekend reinforced something we’ve believed for a long time: When people come together with curiosity, respect, and an open mind, incredible things can happen,” says J. Handy, founder and CEO of 3XEvents, which produces EXXXOTICA.

The Good

Friday night was “ladies night,” meaning “ladies” were allowed into the expo for free. Now, I cannot vouch for how they were verifying the “ladyhood” of each person, because ya girl got a VIP weekend wristband and did not take advantage of this particular perk, but it’s a cute thought nonetheless.

Despite being spread between Twin Cities Pride, People’s Pride, and several other rainbow-colored events around town, community👏 showed👏 up👏. Exxxotica’s Spark! Section, “a gathering point for queer attendees and allies alike,” according to the website, in particular paid special attention to local community groups such as SWOP-Minneapolis and Smitten Kitten, as well as local sex workers and fetish models who were showcased by this queer-focused programming.

Other good things: the vendors, the porn stars, the “immersive experiences” that were designed specifically for kink, couples’ exploration, and adult toy shopping. Aside from the standard solo creator booths, these larger “experience” areas were full of exploratory demonstrations and immersion for participants, including shibari, hammocks, St. Andrew’s Crosses, dancing poles, massage stations, and more. And the immersive dungeon experience… we’ll get to that later.

The Mid

Let’s be honest: The Convention Center is a tough sell for sexy. The lights, the layout, the lack of food options, and the conservative dress code kept me soft all weekend. The sound in this building carries in a way that makes it difficult to chat at length with potential connections; however, there were cute people in little outfits, so maybe this wasn’t the place for conversations.

The expo was stuck in a tiny basement corner of the convention center with minimal signage, almost as if they were ashamed of it… but maybe I’m reading too much into that. For a porn expo, the dress “code” and its enforcement was interesting: no side boob or underboob (boo!), and no showing butt cheeks (that’s ass!), meaning that thongs and teeny bikinis were technically not allowed. Performers were (understandably) groaning about this all weekend.

The Sexy

Cam stars. So many cam stars. Camming live, asses shaking, just as soon as you walk into the expo doors, sponsored by Chaturbate. Not a bad start.

The mainstage was also bumping all weekend long. From variety shows to stripping contests to burlesque performances by internationally renowned performers including local vintage icon SweetPea and Vanniall, XMA’s Trans Premium Social Media Star of the Year. So much hot on the stage, it may have been worth it all for these showcases.

Additional highlights included the showcasing of local sex workers, pro-dommes, and content creators including FemmeDomme Kat, Jean Bardot, Madame Mona Notte, and Inked2Plz, who were activated between their own private booths and the All-Access Dungeon Experience brought to the expo by Flow Temple out of Chicago.

Then, there was the EXXXOTICA Dungeon Experience, which blended “adult lifestyle interests, live demonstrations, immersive programming, and a consent-forward community space designed for exploring your wildest fantasies,” per Exxxotica’s website.

The Dungeon Experience was a spanking-good time; part play party, part workshop stage, and all silent disco: radio headsets were given to participants to dilute the outside noise of the expo and create an immersive, exclusive dungeon experience. This was by far the coolest part of the expo, and this kinkster looks forward to seeing this group bring similar experiences to other events.

I look forward to Exxxotica coming back even bigger and better, should they choose to come back—preferably NOT over Pride weekend.

Land o’ Lusts is a love letter to the bohemian underbelly of the Twin Cities. In each installment, writer Melodie KG—a Minneapolis-based consultant, nonprofit leader, and adult industry professional—seeks to dispel myths, uphold truths, and inspire conversations that reduce stigma for local sex workers, erotic professionals, risqué artists, and other deviants.

Have an idea for a story or profile? Interested in being interviewed? Have a (hopefully not literally) burning sex question? Reach out to me at contact@melodie-kg.com.