Which Movie Is Gayer: ‘Top Gun’ or ‘Lawrence of Arabia’?

You don't have to see the clever and often hilarious Barbie or Oppenheimer (or both) this weekend. We've got plenty of other options for you.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, July 20

Free Willy (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

You'll have a whale of a time! $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Megamind (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

A supervillain must create a new nemesis. We've all been there. Through Wednesday. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.

Terrifier (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

Clowns are always killing somebody. Through Monday. $10. 7:50 p.m. More info here.

Arrival (2016)

Grandview 1&2

Amy Adams talks to space aliens. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Heights

"35mm," it says here. But if the Dark Knight's only that long, how can you even tell if he's risen—oww! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Matthews Park

Did the Minions do 9/11? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun (1986)

Parkway Theater

U.S. pilots ease their homoerotic tension by blowing... MiGs from the sky. (What did you think I was gonna say?) $9/$12. Trivia hosted by Miss Shannon Paul at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Riverview Theater

Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

End Times (2023)

Trylon

Good to see Dominique Swain is still getting work. $8. 1 p.m. More info here.

Friday, July 21

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Corcoran Park

Just in case you missed it at the Riverview. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Trolls (2016)

Emagine Willow Creek

Who'd want to see a movie about dolls? Through Wednesday. $3. 11;10 a.m. More info here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Riverview Theater

The opening sequence is a total Barbie ripoff. Also Saturday. $1. 11 p.m. More info here.

Cría Cuervos (1976)

Trylon

A parable of Francoist Spain told through the relationship between an orphan and her chilly aunt. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Mo' Better Blues (1990)

Walker Art Center

Spike Lee dives into the jazz world. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 22

Coach Carter (2005)

Creekview Park

Sam Jackson is an inspirational basketball coach. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, July 23

Friday the 13th (1980)

Emagine Willow Creek

You might be too young to know this, but before 1980 nobody thought this day was unlucky at all. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Trylon

Nobody made epics about what lunatics British imperialists were like David Lean did. $8. 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, July 24

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Even more secrets! Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Grizzly (1976)

Emagine Willow Creek

This bear don't need no damn cocaine. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Pinocchio (2019)

Pearl Park

An absolute abomination. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, July 25

The Italian Job (2022)

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

The only Italian job I know is a-makin' da pizza! Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Riverview Theater

And you thought there was nothing more to learn about Shrek. Through Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, July 26

Akhnaten

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Philip Glass's pharaonic opera, presented by the Met. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

The Commons

Not enough running. Read our full review here. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

Per Rotten Tomatoes: "A man with a bazooka helps air-freighters Donna and Taryn against drug smugglers and a snake." $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Apocalypse Now (Final Cut) (2019)

Grandview 1&2

The movie that broke Francis Ford Coppola's brain. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Trylon Club Secret Screening

Trylon

All I know is it's a Peter O'Toole film that didn't make this month's series. Free for club members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Barbie

More like "throw another shrimp on the barbie," eh Margot? (Because she is from Australia.) (Read our review here.)

Cobweb

What do you know, there's a third movie opening this weekend. Barbcobenheimer anyone?

Oppenheimer

If I never saw Oppenheim, will I be able to follow the sequel?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Asteroid City

The Boogeyman

Elemental



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (read our review here)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)

Insidious: The Red Door

Joy Ride

The Little Mermaid

The Miracle Club

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

No Hard Feelings

Past Lives (read our review here)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (read our review here)