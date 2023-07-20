Which Movie Is Gayer: ‘Top Gun’ or ‘Lawrence of Arabia’?

You don't have to see the clever and often hilarious Barbie or Oppenheimer (or both) this weekend. We've got plenty of other options for you.
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, July 20
Free Willy (1993)
Alamo Drafthouse
You'll have a whale of a time! $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Megamind (2010)
Emagine Willow Creek
A supervillain must create a new nemesis. We've all been there. Through Wednesday. $3. 12 p.m. More info here.
Terrifier (2016)
Emagine Willow Creek
Clowns are always killing somebody. Through Monday. $10. 7:50 p.m. More info here.
Arrival (2016)
Grandview 1&2
Amy Adams talks to space aliens. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
The Heights
"35mm," it says here. But if the Dark Knight's only that long, how can you even tell if he's risen—oww! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
Matthews Park
Did the Minions do 9/11? Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Top Gun (1986)
Parkway Theater
U.S. pilots ease their homoerotic tension by blowing... MiGs from the sky. (What did you think I was gonna say?) $9/$12. Trivia hosted by Miss Shannon Paul at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Riverview Theater
Some say you can learn a valuable lesson from this film. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
End Times (2023)
Trylon
Good to see Dominique Swain is still getting work. $8. 1 p.m. More info here.
Friday, July 21
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Corcoran Park
Just in case you missed it at the Riverview. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Trolls (2016)
Emagine Willow Creek
Who'd want to see a movie about dolls? Through Wednesday. $3. 11;10 a.m. More info here.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Riverview Theater
The opening sequence is a total Barbie ripoff. Also Saturday. $1. 11 p.m. More info here.
Cría Cuervos (1976)
Trylon
A parable of Francoist Spain told through the relationship between an orphan and her chilly aunt. $8. 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here.
Mo' Better Blues (1990)
Walker Art Center
Spike Lee dives into the jazz world. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, July 22
Coach Carter (2005)
Creekview Park
Sam Jackson is an inspirational basketball coach. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, July 23
Friday the 13th (1980)
Emagine Willow Creek
You might be too young to know this, but before 1980 nobody thought this day was unlucky at all. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Trylon
Nobody made epics about what lunatics British imperialists were like David Lean did. $8. 3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Monday, July 24
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)
Alamo Drafthouse
Even more secrets! Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
Grizzly (1976)
Emagine Willow Creek
This bear don't need no damn cocaine. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Pinocchio (2019)
Pearl Park
An absolute abomination. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, July 25
The Italian Job (2022)
Father Hennepin Bluff Park
The only Italian job I know is a-makin' da pizza! Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Shrek 2 (2004)
Riverview Theater
And you thought there was nothing more to learn about Shrek. Through Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Wednesday, July 26
Akhnaten
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
Philip Glass's pharaonic opera, presented by the Met. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
The Commons
Not enough running. Read our full review here. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.
Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987)
Emagine Willow Creek
Per Rotten Tomatoes: "A man with a bazooka helps air-freighters Donna and Taryn against drug smugglers and a snake." $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Apocalypse Now (Final Cut) (2019)
Grandview 1&2
The movie that broke Francis Ford Coppola's brain. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Trylon Club Secret Screening
Trylon
All I know is it's a Peter O'Toole film that didn't make this month's series. Free for club members. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
Barbie
More like "throw another shrimp on the barbie," eh Margot? (Because she is from Australia.) (Read our review here.)
Cobweb
What do you know, there's a third movie opening this weekend. Barbcobenheimer anyone?
Oppenheimer
If I never saw Oppenheim, will I be able to follow the sequel?
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Asteroid City
The Boogeyman
Elemental
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (read our review here)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)
Insidious: The Red Door
Joy Ride
The Little Mermaid
The Miracle Club
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)
No Hard Feelings
Past Lives (read our review here)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Sound of Freedom
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (read our review here)