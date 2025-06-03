What We Know About Today’s Federal Raid at Las Cuatro Milpas

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Protesters Push Back During Federal Raid With ICE Presence in South Minneapolis

Officers from several federal agencies conducted a raid on south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant Las Cuatro Milpas this morning, where they were met by hundreds of community members and protesters.

i’m here at lake and bloomington where a group of protesters have gathered. officers with DEA and ICE patches have surrounded las cuatro milpas. video slow to upload, apologies. — em cassel (@biketrouble.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T17:07:34.476Z

Agencies present at the raid included Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. Many wore face coverings and were outfitted in heavy tactical gear, carrying military-style weapons.

Federal agents would not specify the purpose of the raid, though they eventually left the area after loading a number of boxes into the back of a black van. Protesters who followed as they drove down Bloomington Avenue were hit with some kind of chemical irritant—"there's that pepper spray," one protestor quipped.

i couldn’t get this video to upload on scene but here are the agents leaving the restaurant with boxes they loaded into the van. — em cassel (@biketrouble.bsky.social) 2025-06-03T18:40:45.007Z

"They tried lie about an ICE presence. MPD assisted with closing off the area. This is completely wrong," Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez, whose ward includes Las Cuatro Milpas, wrote on Bluesky.

On Twitter, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Tuesday's raid ("this incident") was "related to a criminal search warrant for drugs and money laundering and was not related to immigration enforcement. No arrests were made."

Frey was not at the scene, but mayoral candidates DeWayne Davis, Omar Fateh, and Jazz Hampton were all spotted, as were Chavez and City Council Vice President Aisha Chugthai. Also present: MPD Chief Brian O'Hara, who was among the officers escorting federal vehicles away from the intersection after the raid.

An App to Help Track (and Protect) Turtles

There's nothing sadder than seeing a smushed turtle on the side of the road. Well, scratch that, I guess there's the situation Kelly Olson describes to MPR's Cathy Wurzer after she moved from downtown Minneapolis to a home near Medicine Lake:

And one day, I just really hit a breaking point. I saw two turtles that had been hit right next to each other, and they had both survived the hit, but were beyond the point of being able to be transported to a rehabilitation center. That moment really ignited something within me, and I haven’t turned back since.

Along with her sister, Katie O’Halloran, Olson has developed an app called TurtlTracker. The app uses AI to track turtle hot spots—hey, a good use of AI!—as well as movement and migration patterns, with the ultimate goal of helping fewer turtles get tragically flattened. “This app is really for who we're calling the ‘conservation novice,’” Olson tells MPR.

TurtlTracker is in beta testing mode now, and you can learn more about the app and how to protect our shelled neighbors at an upcoming “Turtle Social” on July 13 at 56 Brewing.

Smitten Kitten Smitten With Public Support

Last week, Lyn-Lake Minneapolis adult boutique Smitten Kitten hosted a two-day "20% Off So We Don’t Have To Go Out Of Business Sale," and it sounds like it really worked! According to a press release, the sale brought out nearly 750 customers, with big lines and lots of community support. Neighboring businesses even offered discounts with proof of a purchase from Smitten Kitten, which has been in business since 2003.

"We put out the SOS, and Minneapolis showed up in a huge way," owner JP Pritchett says in that release. “This isn’t just about saving a store—it’s about preserving a space that prioritizes education, safety, and inclusivity. The love we felt was overwhelming."

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Twins' All-Quarter Century Team...

Jeez, this century is really flying by! Feels like just yesterday my parents were hoarding several jugs of water in preparation for the Y2K doomsday event. At any rate, friend of Racket Aaron Gleeman and his Athletic colleague, Dan Hayes, recently compiled a position-by-position breakdown of the greatest Minnesota Twins since 2000. Justice for Brad Radke!