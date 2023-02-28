We’ve Almost Made It to March and Here’s Your Reward—A Complete Concert Calendar: Feb 28-March 6

You know it’s a solid week when there’s a recommendation for every single day.
Tuesday, February 28
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Blue Riders Italo Disco Night @ Palmer’s
Quarters of Change with late night drive home and FènixDion @ 7th St Entry
January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, Dusty Forever @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Pop Wagner @ 331 Club
IYA TERRA with Artikal Sound System and SunDub @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Splash!, Dirt Licker, and J-Mo @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 1
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Lúnasa @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie’s Wednesdays: Colleen Raye and Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota
Dodging Potholes, Brian Linn @ Driftwood
Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse
Built To Last All-Stars with Debbie Center @ KJ’s Hideaway
Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros @ Palace Theatre
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s
- Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador and Violet Bell @ 7th St. Entry
Robinson’s 2021 album American Siren showcased some tremendous songwriting: “Things You Learn the Hard Way” is one of those country songs that dispense homespun truths, but with a wisdom that actually hits home, and “Trouble Comes a Looking” allows two sexually needy people to cheat without shame. The songs on her latest EP, Built on Bones, are written from the perspective of Macbeth’s witches, and sung together with Amador and Bell. The three will play separate sets, then perform the EP material together.
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dustin Arbuckle and Matt Woods @ 331 Club
Barn Dance ft. Trailer Trash and Friends @ Turf Club
anothernight, Whispered the Rabbit, Dog Gamn, Sonia & Travis of Lovely Dark @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 2
TJD Presents Inseam @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
The Black Opry Revue Tour @ Cedar Cultural Center
BZ3 Organ Trio (Album Release) @ Crooners
Wild Lyre, the Dalmation Club @ Driftwood
- Enzyrose, Obi Original, & Mack OC @ Hook and Ladder
A nicely varied showcase of up-and-coming local talent. Eighteen-year-old Enzyroze floats a fluttery Auto-Tuned murmur over moody electronic pop on some recent singles, including my favorite, “insecure” (“Goddamn girl I hate when you’re mad at me / I love your body, I love your anatomy.”) With a real showman’s flair, Nigerian- born Obi Original combines the modern Afrobeats dance style with older West African highlife guitar. There’s also an Afrobeats feel to Mack OC’s latest single as well, the seductive “More Time,” the latest of several fine tracks he’s released since his 2020 full-length, Write Back.
She’s Green, Living Hour, Keep for Cheap @ Icehouse
Runnner with waveform* @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Lyla Abukhodair, Lovehouse, and Adam Herman & The Slamming Doors @ Turf Club
Cole Ritter and the Night Owls, Kinda Fonda Wanda, and The 241s @ Uptown VFW
Hunny Bear with Eastern River Cooters @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 3
Ty Pow and The Holy North with Molly Brandt @ Aster Cafe
Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter Stringband Gathering with Arkansauce @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sophia Shordai Quartet @ Crooners
A Tribute to Jackson Browne @ Crooners
Just Ghostly, the Disappointments @ Driftwood
80s Vs 90s Party @ First Avenue
Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater
Jenny Don’t & the Spurs with Cole Diamond @ Green Room
Toby Lightman @ Hook and Ladder
Lake Street Live Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder
Dani Erin (Album Release), Josh Cleveland Band @ Icehouse
Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
Unattractive Giant Monster, Mary Jam, and Oaks @ Palmer’s
Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter String Band Gathering Official Afterparty with The Johnson Brothers @ Palmer’s
Dogs In A Pile with Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry
Supper Club Collective, HebbaJebba, Taylor James Donsky, hosted by Ryan and Matt of The Rabbit Hole @ 331 Club
Kat and the Hurricane with Kate Malanaphy & Allergen @ The Treasury
- Run Westy Run (Album Release) with The Mood Swings @ Turf Club
Beyond Reason is Run Westy Run’s first new album in… 33 years? Yep, the math don’t lie—it’s their first since Green Cat Island in 1990, though they’ve been playing many of the cuts live since reforming in 2013. The founding members—Kraig and Kirk Johnson, Terry Fischer—continue to swagger with loose shambling rock ‘n’ roll attitude while the tight rhythm section of drummer Peter Anderson and bassist Paul McFarland keep the party in bounds. Worth the wait.
Trading Faces, the Knotties @ Uptown VFW
HauteDish Dance Party with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ White Squirrel
Saturday, March 4
Socktopus (Album Release), Cat Tales, Covalent Blonde, Dave Velk @ Amsterdam
Space Hug with Allison Dyg @ Aster Cafe
Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter Stringband Gathering with Hackensaw Boys @ Cedar Cultural Center
On The Funny Side: The Songbook Laughs with Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow: Geoff Jones @ Crooner’s
Bobby Commodore and Friends @ Dakota
Team Larry House Band, KYX…=fun @ Driftwood
Mod Sun with Stand Atlantic and Pardyalone @ First Avenue
Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater
- The Cherry Pit Vol. 6 @ Green Room
Born in a Madison basement, this pan-genre music event has been roving from venue to venue since relocating in the Twin Cities. This edition features Marvelous, Mike Kota, Ada Magdalenda, _TheLovingLight, Henry Breen, Tarek Abdelqader, and Ivan Cunningham.
The April Fools @ Hook and Ladder
Space Monkey Mafia, Something To Do, & Lost Island Society @ Hook and Ladder
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse
The Red Hot Django Peppers @ KJ’s Hideaway
Kevin Washington and RA Spirit @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten with Trousdale @ Palace Theatre
Rhinosaur and Sammie Jean @ Palmer’s
Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter String Band Gathering Afterparty Night 2 with The Foxgloves @ Palmer’s
Early Eyes with FruitPunchLoverBoy and Trash Date @ 7th St Entry
Maul, Visceral Reaction, Maniacal Force, Infuriate @ Studio B
RiGBY, Battery Eyes, Falcon Arrow @ 331 Club
Late Night Laundry @ The Treasury
Folk Punks Reunite @ Underground Music Cafe
Zippo Man, State Parks, Diet Lite, and Glowing Tide @ Underground Music Cafe
ElNo with DJ Time Machine @ Uptown VFW
Confucisaurus with Fenestra Funk @ White Squirrel
Sunday, March 5
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents “You Must Believe in Spring – The Music of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans” @ Aster Cafe
Divas Through the Decade @ Crooners
The Sultry Songs of Julie London with Erin Livingston @ Crooners
PG-13: A Tribute to Peter Gabriel @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Music of Taylor Swift for Kids @ First Avenue
Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater
Jacket with Rhino Shrine and Nothing But Nice @ Granada
Tony Cuchetti and Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse
Mother Banjo Gospel Show @ KJ’s Hideaway
House Heater with DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s
Cantus Presents I Hear America Singing @ Ordway
Elle King with Red Clay Strays @ Palace Theatre
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s
Margo Cilker with Luke Callen @ 7th St Entry
Soulfly with Bodybox and Skinflint @ Turf Club
Tangles (Album Release) with Pit Stop, The Envies @ White Squirrel
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band @ Xcel Energy Center — FEATURED IN THIS WEEK’S EVENT HORIZON
Monday, March 6
- L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE @ Dakota
North Minneapolis drummer Buckner is one of the central young figures in Twin Cities jazz, a fact underscored when the funky gospel edge of BIG HOMIE propelled it to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts in 2020. Curious to hear if this live set with his quintet points where his sound is going next.
The Winery Dogs with Johnny O’Neil @ Fine Line
Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Pullstring with Scalise, The Over Unders, and John Forrest and The Model Citizens @ 7th St Entry
The Bussard Contrivance @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series with Alonzo and Rosie Rossi @ White Squirrel