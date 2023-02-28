Skip to contents
Music

We’ve Almost Made It to March and Here’s Your Reward—A Complete Concert Calendar: Feb 28-March 6

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

10:35 AM CST on Feb 28, 2023
L.A. Buckner
Promotional photo
Keith Harris
You know it’s a solid week when there’s a recommendation for every single day.

Tuesday, February 28

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Afro-Cuban All-Stars @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Allen Epley + Sax @ Icehouse

Blue Riders Italo Disco Night @ Palmer’s

Quarters of Change with late night drive home and FènixDion @ 7th St Entry

January Conspiracy Series featuring Taylor James Donskey, Dusty Forever @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Pop Wagner @ 331 Club

IYA TERRA with Artikal Sound System and SunDub @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Splash!, Dirt Licker, and J-Mo @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 1

Dream of the Wild  @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Lúnasa @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maggie’s Wednesdays: Colleen Raye and Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

Dodging Potholes, Brian Linn @ Driftwood

Matt Jennings @ Granada

Erik Koskinen and His Band @ Icehouse

Built To Last All-Stars with Debbie Center @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros @ Palace Theatre

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

  • Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador and Violet Bell @ 7th St. Entry
    Robinson’s 2021 album American Siren showcased some tremendous songwriting: “Things You Learn the Hard Way” is one of those country songs that dispense homespun truths, but with a wisdom that actually hits home, and “Trouble Comes a Looking” allows two sexually needy people to cheat without shame. The songs on her latest EP, Built on Bones, are written from the perspective of Macbeth’s witches, and sung together with Amador and Bell. The three will play separate sets, then perform the EP material together.

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dustin Arbuckle and Matt Woods @ 331 Club

Barn Dance ft. Trailer Trash and Friends @ Turf Club

anothernight, Whispered the Rabbit, Dog Gamn, Sonia & Travis of Lovely Dark @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 2

TJD Presents Inseam @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Black Opry Revue Tour @ Cedar Cultural Center

Katia Cardenas @ Crooners

BZ3 Organ Trio (Album Release) @ Crooners

The Steel Wheels @ Dakota

Wild Lyre, the Dalmation Club @ Driftwood

Keyez on Keys @ Granada

  • Enzyrose, Obi Original, & Mack OC @ Hook and Ladder
    A nicely varied showcase of up-and-coming local talent. Eighteen-year-old Enzyroze floats a fluttery Auto-Tuned murmur over moody electronic pop on some recent singles, including my favorite, “insecure” (“Goddamn girl I hate when you’re mad at me / I love your body, I love your anatomy.”) With a real showman’s flair, Nigerian- born Obi Original combines the modern Afrobeats dance style with older West African highlife guitar. There’s also an Afrobeats feel to Mack OC’s latest single as well, the seductive “More Time,” the latest of several fine tracks he’s released since his 2020 full-length, Write Back.

She’s Green, Living Hour, Keep for Cheap @ Icehouse

The Vintagers @ KJ’s Hideaway

DJ Blue Funk @ Palmer’s

Runnner with waveform* @ 7th St Entry

Rotting Christ @ Studio B

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Lyla Abukhodair, Lovehouse, and Adam Herman & The Slamming Doors @ Turf Club

Cole Ritter and the Night Owls, Kinda Fonda Wanda, and The 241s @ Uptown VFW

Hunny Bear with Eastern River Cooters @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 3

Subtronics Night 1 @ Armory

Ty Pow and The Holy North with Molly Brandt @ Aster Cafe

High and Mighty @ Bunkers

Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter Stringband Gathering with Arkansauce @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sophia Shordai Quartet @ Crooners

A Tribute to Jackson Browne @ Crooners

Just Ghostly, the Disappointments @ Driftwood

Ron Sexsmith @ Dakota

80s Vs 90s Party @ First Avenue

Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater

Scott Keever @ Granada

Jenny Don’t & the Spurs with Cole Diamond @ Green Room

Toby Lightman @ Hook and Ladder

Lake Street Live Music Showcase @ Hook and Ladder

Dani Erin (Album Release), Josh Cleveland Band @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Jojo Green @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Takeover @ The Loft

Unattractive Giant Monster, Mary Jam, and Oaks @ Palmer’s

Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter String Band Gathering Official Afterparty with The Johnson Brothers @ Palmer’s

Dogs In A Pile with Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry

Sam Lamar X VLCN @ The Loft

Supper Club Collective, HebbaJebba, Taylor James Donsky, hosted by Ryan and Matt of The Rabbit Hole @ 331 Club

Kat and the Hurricane with Kate Malanaphy & Allergen @ The Treasury

  • Run Westy Run (Album Release) with The Mood Swings @ Turf Club
    Beyond Reason is Run Westy Run’s first new album in… 33 years? Yep, the math don’t lie—it’s their first since Green Cat Island in 1990, though they’ve been playing many of the cuts live since reforming in 2013. The founding members—Kraig and Kirk Johnson, Terry Fischer—continue to swagger with loose shambling rock ‘n’ roll attitude while the tight rhythm section of drummer Peter Anderson and bassist Paul McFarland keep the party in bounds. Worth the wait.

Trading Faces, the Knotties @ Uptown VFW

HauteDish Dance Party with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Party @ Varsity

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 4

Socktopus (Album Release), Cat Tales, Covalent Blonde, Dave Velk @ Amsterdam

Subtronics Night 2 @ Armory

The Dust of Suns @ Aster Cafe

Space Hug with Allison Dyg @ Aster Cafe

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunkers

That 1 Guy @ Cabooze

Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter Stringband Gathering with Hackensaw Boys @ Cedar Cultural Center

On The Funny Side: The Songbook Laughs with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow: Geoff Jones @ Crooner’s

Bobby Commodore and Friends @ Dakota

Team Larry House Band, KYX…=fun @ Driftwood

Mod Sun with Stand Atlantic and Pardyalone @ First Avenue

Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater

  • The Cherry Pit Vol. 6 @ Green Room
    Born in a Madison basement, this pan-genre music event has been roving from venue to venue since relocating in the Twin Cities. This edition features Marvelous, Mike Kota, Ada Magdalenda, _TheLovingLight, Henry Breen, Tarek Abdelqader, and Ivan Cunningham.

The April Fools @ Hook and Ladder

Space Monkey Mafia, Something To Do, & Lost Island Society @ Hook and Ladder

Burlesque Brunch @ Icehouse

Trench Size Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse

The Red Hot Django Peppers @ KJ’s Hideaway

Kevin Washington and RA Spirit @ KJ’s Hideaway

Twine @ KJ’s Hideaway

Bloodthinnerz @ The Loft

SPCO Family Concert @ Ordway

Cory Wong ft. Victor Wooten with Trousdale @ Palace Theatre

Rhinosaur and Sammie Jean @ Palmer’s

Pert Near Sandstone’s Winter String Band Gathering Afterparty Night 2 with The Foxgloves @ Palmer’s

Early Eyes with FruitPunchLoverBoy and Trash Date @ 7th St Entry

Boosie @ Skyway Theatre

Maul, Visceral Reaction, Maniacal Force, Infuriate @ Studio B

RiGBY, Battery Eyes, Falcon Arrow @ 331 Club

Late Night Laundry @ The Treasury

Folk Punks Reunite @ Underground Music Cafe

Zippo Man, State Parks, Diet Lite, and Glowing Tide @ Underground Music Cafe

ElNo with DJ Time Machine @ Uptown VFW

Cooper Alan @ Varsity

Confucisaurus with Fenestra Funk @ White Squirrel

Sunday, March 5

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents “You Must Believe in Spring – The Music of Tony Bennett and Bill Evans” @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Divas Through the Decade @ Crooners

The Sultry Songs of Julie London with Erin Livingston @ Crooners

PG-13: A Tribute to Peter Gabriel @ Crooners

Sarah Lee Guthrie @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Music of Taylor Swift for Kids @ First Avenue

Pink Floyd’s The Wall: A Rock Ballet with Momentary Lapse of Floyd @ Fitzgerald Theater

Jacket with Rhino Shrine and Nothing But Nice @ Granada

Tony Cuchetti and Blair Krivaneck @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Elysian Fields @ Icehouse

Mother Banjo Gospel Show @ KJ’s Hideaway

House Heater with DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Cantus Presents I Hear America Singing @ Ordway

Elle King with Red Clay Strays @ Palace Theatre

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Michael Gay’s Old Country Buffet @ Palmer’s

Margo Cilker with Luke Callen @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Soulfly with Bodybox and Skinflint @ Turf Club

KC McKee @ White Squirrel

Tangles (Album Release) with Pit Stop, The Envies @ White Squirrel

Monday, March 6

  • L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE @ Dakota
    North Minneapolis drummer Buckner is one of the central young figures in Twin Cities jazz, a fact underscored when the funky gospel edge of BIG HOMIE propelled it to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts in 2020. Curious to hear if this live set with his quintet points where his sound is going next.

The Winery Dogs with Johnny O’Neil @ Fine Line

Wishbone Ash @ Granada

Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer’s

Pullstring with Scalise, The Over Unders, and John Forrest and The Model Citizens @ 7th St Entry

The Bussard Contrivance @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series with Alonzo and Rosie Rossi @ White Squirrel

Read More:

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Have a Tip?

Give us the scoop!

Contact Us

