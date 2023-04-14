Opinion
Welcome to Your Temperature-Controlled Friday Open Thread
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
News
DFL Gets Trumpy With a Reporter Just Trying to Do His Job
Plus Chauvin's badge will be destroyed, a new parking app for Minneapolis, and Tonka's Minnesota roots in today's Flyover.
Arts
‘Pacita Abad’ at the Walker Celebrates a Life Lived Globally
Giant trapuntos with tiny details abound.
Today's stories are presented by
The State Ballet of Georgia
This program will enchant you with two classics—Concerto Barocco and Mozartiana by the great Georgian-American, George Balanchine; and the company’s signature work, Sagalobeli, by Ukrainian-born dancer and international choreographer, Yuri Possokhov—all accompanied by a live orchestra led by Music Conductor, Gavriel Heine.
Buy Tickets →
Food & Drink
Minnesota’s Newest Mead-Maker Just Opened a Cozy Minneapolis Tasting Room
The award-winning Bumbling Fools Mead is up and running in Como.
Music
Meet the Country Artist Behind ‘God Bless Kwik Trip’
God bless this Midwestern gas station and Dan Lepien's new anthem for it.
Events
Freeloader Friday: 57 Free Things To Do This Weekend
A weed party, food truck fests, store openings, Charlie Parr at 331, and the Saint Paul Arts Crawl.