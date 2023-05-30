Welcome the Start of Outdoor Music Season With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 30-June 6
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
12:27 PM CDT on May 30, 2023
Well, Memorial Day has come and gone, and that means it's officially outdoor music season. Enjoy it while you can.
Tuesday, May 30
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Natania & Ticket to Brasil @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
- Pedro the Lion with Erik Walters @ Fine Line—Everyone's favorite former Christian rocker, David Bazan, plays PTL albums It’s Hard to Find a Friend and Control in their entirety.
Tommy Goodroad with Cole Diamond, Ty Pow & the Holy North @ Green Room
Murphy Smith, Caleb Dee @ Icehouse
- Alex Lahey with Liza Anne @ 7th St. Entry—You wouldn't necessarily know that The Answer Is Always Yes, released earlier this month, is the first of Lahey's three albums to feature co-writers and outside producers. If anything, the arrangements are slightly less kempt than those of its predecessor The Best of Luck Club, even if they don't match the punky rush of her debut, I Love You Like a Brother. Topics covered include having a good time, hating how happy an ex is, social anxiety, and not getting laid on your birthday.
April Conspiracy Series featuring theyself, 26 BATS @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Paul Bergen @ 331 Club
YOB with Cave In and DUG @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Residency, Thy Name is Jeremy @ White Squirrel
- Janet Jackson @ Xcel Energy Center—Janet Jackson meant it when she said “Let’s Wait Awhile”—she hasn’t made it back to the Twin Cities proper for a show since her 2015 gig at the Target Center, when she was touring behind her last album, Unbreakable. She did hit the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Red Wing in 2019, where her setlist reached back into every era of her hit-crammed career (viciously derailed as it was by the vile Les Moonves, with the assistance of the venal Justin Timberlake). Word is she’ll be performing new material from her long-delayed upcoming album (her first since Unbreakable), which last we heard was called Black Diamond. But there will still be plenty of room for the slamming Flyte Time beats of the ’80s and ’90s on what she’s calling the Together Again Tour. And at 56, the woman can still move.
Wednesday, May 31
Mark Ross & the Three-Nineteen @ Aster Cafe
Matt Jennings Electric Trio @ The Commons
Maggie's Wednesdays: Strum Brothers @ Crooners
Jimmy Peterson and Casey Gooby @ Driftwood
Dark Funeral and Cattle Decapitation with 200 Stab Wounds and Blackbraid @ First Avenue
Ivan Cunningham's Freedom Pie, Oyster World, DJ Enva @ Icehouse
Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Prairie Clamor, Alicia Thao, Yeng Yang, Tommy Boynton @ Mortimer's
Hunny Bear, Confusicaurus and Pandelion @ Palmer's
Bazookatooth, Hallux, Identity Criss @ Pilllar
Buffalo Daughter with babybaby_explores and Balloon Race @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mississippi Hot Club @ 331 Club
Frankie Rose with SRSQ and Collin Gorman Weiland @ Turf Club
Cook County & Joan of Profile @ Underground Music Venue
Subtle Transients @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 1
Hunter Hayes with Abby Anderson @ Amsterdam
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Gili Yalo with DJ Fawzi @ Cedar Cultural Center
American Dream Band @ The Commons
The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners
How Sweet It Is: The Music of James Taylor and Carly Simon @ Crooners
Snow Removal Blues Band, On the X @ Driftwood
Blu Bone with Denaisha, Gym Kang, GoldGrrl @ Fine Line
Lucia Sarmiento, Adam Bohanan, Elyse Jones @ Green Room
Abinnet Berhanu Trio @ Icehouse
Mostly Trees (Album Release) with Good Doom @ Icehouse
Retroreflector with Brandon Wozniak & Mike Wolter's Early Planets Trio @ Icehouse
Aaron Simmons Band @ KJ's Hideaway
South High Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
"Knockturnal" with Greenery @ Palmer's
Off With Their Heads with Single Mothers and Constant Insult @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Aesha Minor, Unstable Shapes, SAX, and Stranger Gallery @ Turf Club
Shady Babies @ Underground Music Cafe
White Squirrel 2 Year Anniversary Show @ White Squirrel
Friday, June 2
Still Stayer, Surefire, Contrition, Comatose, & VVakefield @ Amsterdam
Nimcaan Hilaac and Hilaac Band with Bashir Jaawi @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Geoff Jones @ Crooners
Hotel Blue, Strollin Clones @ Driftwood
Haken with Arch Echo @ Fine Line
Alanna Snortland with Thomas Sticha @ KJ’s Hideaway
Lloyds @ Lake Harriet Bandstand
Bato Bato!: Breck School's Marimba Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Worn Mantle, Dischordia, The Last Of Lucy, Serac @ Mortimer's
- Tink,Jacquees @ Orpheum Theatre—After making a splash in 2014 with her mixtape Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours, Tink was inducted into XL's Freshman Class the following year and signed with Timbaland. Then, as with too many talented female rap/R&B performers, her career has been derailed by label issues. She's regained her footing as an independent artist since, and as she shows on her latest, Thanks 4 Nothing, she's learned to protect herself, on guard against "Fake Love" and realizing "Streets Ain't for Me."
Linus, Gentleman Speaker and The Havana Sleeve @ Palmer's
Trevor Says Mosh, N3RD4KING and Lil Censei @ Palmer's
Star Student, Anita Velveeta, Brave Room Terrified @ Pilllar
Mack OC–Osinachi with Brandyn Tulloch, Kwame J, Gifted Handz @ 7th St Entry
Dirty Monkey X Jantzen @ Skyway Theatre
Nina Luna, Oak & the Woods, Jordan Carr @ 331 Club
Black Market Brass with Obi Original @ Turf Club
Vulllgur, Yunit, Psychonaut, Abyss, & Winn @ Uptown VFW
Jim and Kathy Emery @ Water Works
The Matt Arthur Contraption with Erik Brandt and the Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ White Squirrel
Saturday, June 3
Caster Volor, Dirty Sexy Riot, Rebel Queens, Outlaw Saint @ Amsterdam
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs with Perfume Genius @ Armory—These 9/11-era New York rock revivalists haven’t played the Twin Cities since 2013, which means countless Minnesotans of drinking age (and older!) have never had the chance to see Karen O in her full onstage glory. (Or hear Nick Zinner’s guitar at its full three–dimensional electronic thrum, for that matter.) The trio is touring behind Cool It Down, their first album in nine years, and though it doesn’t explode with the eager postpunk bombast of Fever to Tell or strut with the high-stepping femme glamor of It’s Blitz!, it will contribute several stylish additions to their setlist. And recordings never quite did this band justice anyway. Opener Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, appears on the lead track, “Spitting off the Edge of the World,” and the band seems inspired by his midtempo theatricality throughout. He’s a good role model.
Matty O’Reilly + Big Lake @ Aster Cafe
Joe Flip: Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan & ZZ Top @ Crooners
Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Debbie Briggs @ Crooners
Jaedyn James (Album Release) @ Dakota
The Quick Fix, Sunkenship Irony, Better Devils, Jimmy Barnett @ Driftwood
Bop To The Top With Lucas Grabeel, Dj Jeffery + Life By Michael @ Fillmore
Nekrogoblikon with INFERI, Æther Realm and Hunt The Dinosaur @ Fine Line
Folk Frenzy: Keep For Cheap, Harlow, Filthy Kittens, Dad Bod @ Green Room
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse
Sophia Kickhofel Quintet with Andy Peterson Trio @ KJ's Hideaway
The Belfast Cowboys @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Loring Alley Live @ Loring Alley
Crimes, Products and The Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Palmer's
The Miami Dolphins (Record Release) @ Palmer's
Surprise Chef with Alanna Royale @ 7th St Entry
Mineral Man, Francis, Dial Tone, Parachutes @ 331 Club
The Shags, February's Worst, Disposable Days @ The Treasury
Jess Williamson with Sam Cassidy @ Turf Club
Sunset, Gnaw, Harvest, Empire Down, Blue Ox, Desparate Acts, & Identity Crisis @ Uptown VFW
Partyup! Prince and the MPLS Sound Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Matt Caflisch, Billy Dankert @ White Squirrel
Confucisaurus with Sunshine & The Night Walkers, PSYPL @ White Squirrel
Brooks & Dunn @ Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, June 4
Vulgar Tongue (Single Release) @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series Presents Kind of Blue and Beyond @ Aster Cafe
Ray Brown Jr.: A Legacy of Jazz @ Crooners
Kate Beahen and Friends @ Crooners
The Andrews Sisters: Music and Memories @ Crooners
T. Mychael Rambo Presents: Cameron Wright @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Vlad Messing & Friends @ Icehouse
Amy & Adams @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Twin Citizen @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
KYM, Super Hecking Valid, and Theyself @ Mortimers
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Michael's Gay Old Country Buffet @ Palmer's
Rio Romeo with 26 BATS! @ 7th St. Entry
Crucifixion of Paul Bunyon @ 331 Club
Daniel Romano's Outfit and The Dirty Nil @ Turf Club
An Acoustic Afternoon with Spells and Curses @ White Squirrel
Drum Machine Bonanza feat. White Dune, andandending, Warp Whistle @ White Squirrel
Monday, June 5
DE'WAYNE with Not A Toy and In Lieu @ Fine Line
Sepultura and Kreator @ First Avenue
Necessary Diversion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Flamenco Michael Hauser @ Nicollet Island
Love and Rockets with Vinsantos @ Palace Theatre
Millyz with Showly, SHU1BILL and STAKZ @ 7th St Entry
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
The Brummies with Vlad Holiday @ Turf Club
Opera Under the Stars @ Water Works
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
The Pizza Lucé Block Party Is Back
Plus a St. Paulite wins 'Succession,' the DSA dominates, and Mayo calls the shots in today's Flyover.
Weed Weviews: 4 THC Bubblies I Tried in May
From micro- to mega-dosing.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grand Old Day, All Hail Parker Posey: This Week’s Best Events
Plus four new farmers' markets, a goth brunch, Indigenous Food Lab Market opens, and so much more.
There’s a Movement to Create Driftless National Park in Minnesota
Plus MinnPost thanks Obama, George Floyd memorials, and grocery worker protests in today's Flyover news roundup.
Wanna Buy D’Angelo Russell’s Baller Wayzata Mansion?
As featured last year in Architectural Digest.