Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in June

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

38th Governor’s Selection Collection Gummies

About: Former governor Jesse Ventura released his own line of THC-derived products this year via Retro Bakery on our high holiday, 420. When we chatted with him, he warned my colleague Jay that he likes his weed extra strong. But, uh, does he also care about the flavor? Because the chocolate bars I tried last month were pretty questionable.

Where I got it/price: $25 at Love Is an Ingredient.

Flavor: Guys, I don’t know about this stuff. “Berry Gelato” makes me think of a nice blackberry/blueberry/raspberry mix. It’s normally a flavor I love. These taste like grape Laffy Taffy that’s been rolled in dirt. Yes, dirt. I have had the dirt-flavored Harry Potter Jelly Bellies. I know what artificial "dirt" flavor tastes like. There’s also a weird chemical aftertaste with all of Ventura's products that makes me scared to burp.

Blast-off time: These take about 20 minutes and it will hit you like a Mack truck.

Experience: These hit you like a bat to the head. Like, “Bam! Motherfuckers! Here’s some THC!” You’re gonna feel super high for 15 or so minutes. After a brief moment of paralysis, you’re going to feel super dumb—but not really high—for the rest of the evening. And the aftertaste is going to haunt you till you fall into a dark dreamless sleep that night. Oh, and you will have a stoneover the next day. Like, a groggy alcohol hangover. Is this your idea of a fun time? Then these are the gummies for you.

Jessica Armbruster

Squoze Ahhhnold Tea & Lemonade

About: These folks make hard seltzers and THC bubblies out of Sociable Cider Werks’ facility.

Where I got it/price: $20 for a 4-pack at Lake Wine and Spirits.

Flavor: You know that sweetened/lemony powdered instant Nestea? Imagine that, but carbonated and with a little grassiness. That’s what we’re working with here (and I honestly like it!).

Blast-off time: 15-ish minutes.

Experience: This is a 10mg can, but it won't kick your ass. Just like an Arnie Palmer, these go down smooth on a hot day and will leave you with a nice summer buzz. It’s a higher dose per can, but I didn’t feel pancaked. Hanging with friends is fine, I could do crossword puzzles back at my place; nothing but good vibes here.

Jessica Armbruster

BLNCD Cannabis + Adaptogen Gummies

About: This women-owned brand got its start with CBD drinks and beauty products before adding THC into the mix. Seems like they’re always up to something new. This time they’ve turned their Zen Blend and Brain Boost cocktails into gummies.

Where I got it/price: These are $30 a tin, and have 5mg THC/5mg CBD each.

Flavor: The Brain Boost is hibiscus punch-flavored, which kind of reminds me of a chapstick from the ‘90s (in a good way). Zen Blend is blackberry lime—I would say it reminds me of a Grape Ape cocktail.

Blast-off time: The tin says these are fast-acting, but for me I would say they take 30-ish minutes to hit.

Experience: The Brain Boost has lion’s mane, which gives it a caffeine-ish kick, though I don’t know that I feel that much difference between the two varieties. Both provide pleasant, no-big-commitment highs.

Jessica Armbruster

Indeed Brewing Company’s Sparkling THC

About: You might know Indeed Brewing for their tasty brews like Mexican Honey and Day Tripper, or their super pretty cans, which can be found in liquor stores around town.

Where I got it/price: I was sent these via media mail, but you can pick up one flavor or a variety four-pack for $20.

Flavor: In the past I have complained about brands that put out drinks that aren't really the flavor they claims to be on the can. So I actually kinda appreciate that Indeed went with “ideas” rather than flavor flexing. What’s a “White Gummy” or a “Pink Burst”? It’s whatever you want them to be, baby!

Blast-off time: Depends! This is a true variety pack. Some of these drinks are 10mg THC/10mg CBD. Citrus Grass is a 5mg'er while Lavender Lemon is 2mg.

Experience: Nice! The higher dose stuff was relaxing and easy going; the lower dose flavors were good for social situations or catching a mild buzz on a weekday. This could be a great little pack for a couple with different THC level preferences, or a fun little sampler for people looking to find their preferred dose.