Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in January

​​Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed.

All right! Let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

No Coast’s Brown Butter Palvorónes

About: No Coast is a Minnesota brand that makes a lot of fancy-flavored gummies, cookies, chocolates, and other treats, often sold in an old-school tin. I looooove their vanilla-pear gummies—sorry, their “Pâte de Fruit.” (They use a variety of foreign languages in their products names.) Polvorónes, aka Mexican wedding cookies, are a crumbly, shortbread-like treat.

Where I got it/price: I got them for $24.99 at Hemp House, then again for $15 a month later at Marigold. Shop around for deals!

Flavor: Dang, these are delicious! Ever had Walkers shortbread or those Royal Dansk cookies that come in the blue tin? These taste like those, only way more crumbly/delicate.

Blast-off time: About 30 minutes.

Experience: At 5 mg apiece, these buddies aren’t strong, and that’s OK. Sometimes you hop on the bus for a few blocks, sometimes you go downtown. And you can easily stack these to get the buzz of your choosing.

Dashfire’s Spicy Passion Fruit Margarita

About: Ever found yourself impulse buying one of those cute little craft cocktail cans strategically placed at the checkout at liquor stores around town? Now Dashfire, a local company, is dabbling in NA cocktails with THC.

Where I got it/price: $9 at Marigold.

Flavor: It smells a little bit of olive oil and… banana peel? And you will smell it, whether you’re drinking it or not; my friend caught a whiff from across the table. There's also an overripe fruit smell and taste to it that I don’t like. I do like the spice level though; this thing has a cayenne pepper-type of kick. But if you asked me to guess what classic cocktail this is supposed to be, I would have no clue.

Blast-off time: About 15 minutes. This is a small can at 7.4 oz, so even with the spice you should be able to drink it in a timely manner.

Experience: At 5 mg, don’t expect anything too dramatic, but it’s nice and drinking spicy THC is a novelty.

BLNCD Fuse 10

About: Local THC and CBD purveyors BLNCD recently released these boxed vials of THC for easy drink boostin’ and/or weed highs on the go.

Where I got it/price: This was sent to me in a press package, but I see that it goes for $30 for a box of five 10 mg vials, or $6.50 for a single tube.

Flavor: None! But that’s the point. I’ve been adding these little buddies to ginger beer, sparkling water, and even hot chocolate. It mixes in pretty evenly and doesn’t affect the taste in any way.

Blast-off time: 15-ish minutes.

Experience: These are pretty great—fast-acting, strong but not too strong, and easy to use. These were also a nice break from trying drinks where I didn’t know what they would taste like. And I like that you can add as little or as much from the vial as you want into whatever beverage you choose.

Gigli Blood Orange Margarita

About: There’s not a lot of info on Gigli’s website, but a it looks like this line is the creation of Kinkaid Hospitality, the folks behind Crave Food & Drink, Union Restaurant, and Muse Event Center.

Where I got it/price: $8 at Hennepin & Lake Liquors (though you can find it all over the cities).

Flavor: The can says “real juices,” but this can o’ weed tastes an awful lot like a Pez, which is very artificial. It starts off like a mildly sweet orange candy and finishes with a lemony Skittles aftertaste. Not bad! But also? Not the natural taste I was expecting with a product touting itself as containing “real juices.” And, like the Dashfire drink, if you told me to guess the cocktail I kinda doubt I would arrive at “blood orange margarita.” More like… fancy Orange Crush. I’ve had plenty of margarita-flavored things over the years that I would recognize as such. What gives?

Blast-off time: About 30 minutes.

Experience: This is a 12 oz can with 5 mg of THC. So unless you pound it, this is going to be a very mild high. These are perfect for a chill happy hour or a low-key evening treat.