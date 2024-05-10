We Should Probably Talk About Sports in This Friday’s Open Thread

"How 'bout them Wolves?" he asked bandwagon-jumpingly.

With our once perpetually disappointing NBA team, as they say, "back," it seemed silly to focus today's Open Thread on anything but sports.

Now, as someone who hasn't paid much attention to pro sports since my intense childhood MLB obsession waned in the '90s, I'm not the ideal guy to start this off. But let's start with some easy questions. There's the Wolves to discuss, of course. Or you can look back to the past. What are your favorite memories? What are your greatest disappointments? Perhaps you just want to type NAZ REID, and leave it at that.

And you don't just have to talk about Minnesota teams. I suspect, for instance, that one commenter will have some Detroit Tigers memories. And one of my favorite sports memories is from when I lived in Seattle for two years, including 1996, when the Sonics were on fire. There's something electric about a city whose team is winning.

And hell, let's just cast that net as widely as we can. Got any stories about your kids' teams? What's your bowling score?

Or, of course, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.