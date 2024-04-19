Skip to Content
Opinion

We Come to This Friday Open Thread to Talk About Movies

Hey Racket readers! It's your turn to talk about whatever you want.

10:12 AM CDT on April 19, 2024

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash
86Comments

In case nobody's told you, it's Friday, and Racket regulars know what that means. [Pauses, waits for everyone to shout "OPEN THREAD!!!" with delight.] That's right, Open Thread!

Soon as I finish this post up, I'm sneaking out of the Racket (virtual) office to go watch a three-hour Turkish movie at MSPIFF. And then off to the Palace to see Waxahatchee tonight.

Between writing this roundup and seeing whatever I can at the festival (I took last night off to just chill at home, and it was not a bad decision!) I've definitely had movies on the brain for the past couple weeks. So here's the inevitable Open Thread prompt: What have you watched lately, Racket readers? What are some of your all time faves? What theaters or streaming services do you prefer?

Or you can ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

