Uh Oh, the Christmas Movies Are Coming

Special Screenings This Week

Wednesday, November 23

The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

From the description, this sounds like a soap opera about the gospels? $16.13. 3:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. All week. More info here.

The Polar Express (2004)

Emagine Willow Creek

Ho ho hum. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 2:50 & 5:20 p.m. More info here.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Grandview 1 & 2

Lotta creepy dudes in this movie. $12. Also Thursday 9:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15 & 11:45 p.m. More info here.

The Blue Caftan (2022)

Trylon

In this Moroccan film, a woman notices that her husband is attracted to the young man they hire to help out in their caftan store. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Thursday, November 24

Mary Poppins (1964)

The Heights

Who doesn’t want a magical nanny to take care of them? $12. 4 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 25

Batman (1966)

Trylon

Camp, pop call it what you want—it sure is fun. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

7 Short Films by Sam Green

Walker Art Center

A series of shorts about pop cultural oddities. $10/$12. 2 p.m. Also Saturday. More info here.

Saturday, November 26

The Polar Express (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

Ho ho hum. Also Wednesday. $15. 12:25 p.m. More info here.

White Christmas (1954)

The Heights

The annual revival begins. $18. 7 p.m. Also Sunday 2 p.m. More info here.

The Muppet Movie (1979)

Parkway Theater

From Edgar Bergen to Orson Welles, the most unlikely human cast ever assembled. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, November 27

Love Actually (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Remember back when everyone was publishing Love Actually thinkpieces every Christmas? At least that’s over with. $10. 11:45 a.m. More info here.

White Christmas (1954)

Emagine Willow Creek

Can four traveling entertainers save a Vermont inn? $10.45. 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Greased Lightning (1977)

Trylon

No John Travolta here. It’s Richard Pryor battling it out to become a NASCAR star. $8. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 28

Asylum (1972)

Emagine Willow Creek

A classic British horror anthology. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, November 29

It’s Christmas Again (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Don’t sound so excited. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 30

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

Starring America’s sweetheart, Chevy Chase. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Portrait of the Queen (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Yes, that queen. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Miami Connection (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

A clumsy martial arts flick that has become a cult classic of sorts. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

Tis the season for Tom Cruise being confused and humiliated and haunted by cuck fantasies for almost three hours. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Bones and All

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan and cocky F.B.I. Special Agent Seeley Booth build a team to investigate murders.

Devotion

Why is Joe Jonas in this Korean War movie?

The Fabelmans

Featuring Cheese from Reservation Dogs!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Benoit Blanc is headed to Greece!

Strange World

Sure is.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Aftersun (read our review here)

Armageddon Time

The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Drishyam 2

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

The Menu

Pinocchio

She Said (read our review here)

Smile

Spirited

Tár (read our review here)

Ticket to Paradise

Till

Triangle of Sadness

The Woman King