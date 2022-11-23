Uh Oh, the Christmas Movies Are Coming

Special Screenings This Week
Wednesday, November 23
The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2 (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
From the description, this sounds like a soap opera about the gospels? $16.13. 3:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. All week. More info here.
The Polar Express (2004)
Emagine Willow Creek
Ho ho hum. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 2:50 & 5:20 p.m. More info here.
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Grandview 1 & 2
Lotta creepy dudes in this movie. $12. Also Thursday 9:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15 & 11:45 p.m. More info here.
The Blue Caftan (2022)
Trylon
In this Moroccan film, a woman notices that her husband is attracted to the young man they hire to help out in their caftan store. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.
Thursday, November 24
Mary Poppins (1964)
The Heights
Who doesn’t want a magical nanny to take care of them? $12. 4 p.m. More info here.
Friday, November 25
Batman (1966)
Trylon
Camp, pop call it what you want—it sure is fun. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.
7 Short Films by Sam Green
Walker Art Center
A series of shorts about pop cultural oddities. $10/$12. 2 p.m. Also Saturday. More info here.
Saturday, November 26
The Polar Express (2004)
Alamo Drafthouse
Ho ho hum. Also Wednesday. $15. 12:25 p.m. More info here.
White Christmas (1954)
The Heights
The annual revival begins. $18. 7 p.m. Also Sunday 2 p.m. More info here.
The Muppet Movie (1979)
Parkway Theater
From Edgar Bergen to Orson Welles, the most unlikely human cast ever assembled. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway Theater
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.
Sunday, November 27
Love Actually (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Remember back when everyone was publishing Love Actually thinkpieces every Christmas? At least that’s over with. $10. 11:45 a.m. More info here.
White Christmas (1954)
Emagine Willow Creek
Can four traveling entertainers save a Vermont inn? $10.45. 4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.
Greased Lightning (1977)
Trylon
No John Travolta here. It’s Richard Pryor battling it out to become a NASCAR star. $8. 7:30 p.m. Also Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, November 28
Asylum (1972)
Emagine Willow Creek
A classic British horror anthology. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, November 29
It’s Christmas Again (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Don’t sound so excited. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, November 30
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
Starring America’s sweetheart, Chevy Chase. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Portrait of the Queen (2022)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16
Yes, that queen. $16.13. 7 p.m. More info here.
Miami Connection (1987)
Emagine Willow Creek
A clumsy martial arts flick that has become a cult classic of sorts. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Grandview 1 & 2
Tis the season for Tom Cruise being confused and humiliated and haunted by cuck fantasies for almost three hours. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Bones and All
Devotion
Why is Joe Jonas in this Korean War movie?
The Fabelmans
Featuring Cheese from Reservation Dogs!
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Benoit Blanc is headed to Greece!
Strange World
Sure is.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Aftersun (read our review here)
The Banshees of Inisherin (read our review here)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
She Said (read our review here)