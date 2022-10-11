Tuareg Blues! Japanese Noise! Possible Giants! And Lots More Live Music! October 11-17!

Look at all these shows! Where should you start? I’ve got some suggestions.
Tuesday, October 11
Flip Phone presents… Lizzo After Party @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
UPSAHL with KiNG MALA @ Fine Line
Frederick, the First with Adam Bohanan @ Icehouse
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with Acid Dad @ 7th St Entry
October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Michael Gay, Mother Coyote @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Luke Callen @ 331 Club
Revocation with Krisiun, Alluvial, and INOCULATION @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Serious Machine @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, October 12
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada
Rachel Kurtz + Maybe Nebraska @ Icehouse
Ghost Kitchen, Tang & the Tabs, Super Flasher, Birdhole @ Mortimer’s
Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s
Bitchin Bajas with IE and American Cream Band @ Parkway
Stop Light Observations @ 7th St Entry
Manhattan Transfer @ State Theatre
KFAI House Party Presents Lowdown Dirty Fools @ 331 Club
San Ardo with M.A.Y. and Shock Trigger @ Turf Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, October 13
Lancey Foux, Joony @ Amsterdam
Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Jay Fuchs Presents: Singer/Songwriters We Love with Mary Jane Alm @ Crooners
The Duchess of the Blues Dee Miller @ Crooners
Buck and Rail, Maxwell Johnson @ Driftwood
Of Montreal with Locate S,1 @ Fine Line
Matt Maeson with All Get Out @ First Avenue
- 13th Annual Big Fat Love: Celebrating John Prine’s Birthday @ Hook and Ladder — FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON
26 Bats! (Vinyl Release), Huhroon, Alien Book Club @ Icehouse
Leslie Vincent @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Mania: The ABBA Tribute @ Pantages
Rogue Valley with Ben Rosenbush and Jillian Rae @ Parkway
Kid Bloom with All Things Blue and Kevin Holliday @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Round @ 331 Club
Sad Boy Dave (Album Release) with Claire’s Girlfriend, Aron Woldeslassie @ White Squirrel
Friday, October 14
Danger Pins + Lisa Michelle Anderson @ Aster Cafe
Luther Vandross Tribute @ Bunkers
- Waco Brothers with Pit Stop @ Cedar Cultural Center
If you think not touring has been rough for your band, just think how hard it must have been on Jon Langford, the most restless man in alt-country. The Wacos seem to have hung up their recording spurs in 2016 with the excellent Going Down in History. Now Langford, Dean Schlabowske, and the other bros are back on the road, with setlists drawing from RESIST!, a 2020 compilation of their quarter-century together. A not-exactly-best-of, it features the band at its fieriest and politically committed, closing with “Bad Times (Are Coming Around Again).” They recorded that one in 1995.
Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor, and Jay Epstein @ Crooners
Red Hot Django Peppers @ Crooners
I Am Woman — Hear Me Roar @ Dakota
Mellow Cassette, the Freeturnals, John Forrest and Model Citizens @ Driftwood
Blood Red Shoes with Mz Neon and Lumari @ Fine Line
- They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue
Just a couple pandemic-fucked years behind schedule, John Flansburgh and John Linnell were all set to bring the 30th anniversary anniversary of their 1990 album Flood to town. Then Flansburgh broke seven ribs in a car crash this spring. Thankfully, he’s healed and TMBG’s two-night, two-venue stand is finally back on. (For fans of sitting, there’s an even more intimate show at the Fitzgerald tomorrow.) Both shows are two sets: One featuring Flood in toto, another selecting from their four-decade career of songs that transform the ephemeral into the essential.
Barley Jacks @ Hook and Ladder
Pod Blotz, JT Whitfield, Feel Free Hi Fi, Collin Gorman Weiland @ Icehouse
Amanda B. Perry (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
Poolboy (Album Release) @ Mortimer’s
Jagged Edge, Ginuwine @ Orpheum Theatre
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior @ Palace Theatre
STARDUST, The Federales, and Cole Diamond @ Palmer’s
In Rainbows: 15th Anniversary Tribute @ Parkway
Boyfriend with XINA and Little Lizard @ 7th St Entry
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Dark Bunny, Clare Doyle @ 331 Club
- MELT-BANANA and No Age with DREAM_MEGA @ Turf Club
Supposedly the venerable Japanese noise-rockers in MELT-BANANA have an album in the works, which would make it their first since fetch in 2013, but I’ll believe it when I hear it. In the time since, remaining M-B members Yasuko Onuki and Ichiro Agata have reconstituted the shape-shifting outfit as a duo. No Age is still the two-man guitar-drum unit it’s always been, and no band has balanced anarchy and form or abrasion and tune so precisely, engagingly, or consistently over the past decade. Their latest, People Helping People, strays into abstraction a little, but they’ve earned the self indulgence.
The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy, The Grande Machine, The Havana Sleeve @ Underground Music Cafe
Dead Boys with the Briefs, Suzi Moon, Fret Rattles @ Uptown VFW
Door 35 with Montclair, Mik Cool @ White Squirrel
Saturday, October 15
Chloe Moriondo with Dreamer Isioma @ Amsterdam
Courtney Yasmineh and her Americana Cowboy Band @ Aster Cafe
Luther Vandross Tribute @ Bunkers
The Lowest Pair with Laurel Premo @ Cedar Cultural Center
Prudence Johnson and Tim Sparks @ Crooners
Nachito Herrera & Karen Briggs @ Dakota
Earload and Friends @ Driftwood
Monolink with Liam Fitzgerald and Bad Sandy @ Fine Line
- The Might Be Giants @ Fitzgerald Theater (see Friday’s listings)
Katey Bellville and Those SOBS @ Icehouse
Tarli + Afrogeode & the Gemstones + Graydon Francis @ Icehouse
Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quintet @ KJ’s Hideaway
World Jazz Collegium with the Alden Ikeda Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
King Princess with St. Panther and Ken Doll @ Palace Theatre
Catfish Troy Band, Ginny & The Fizz, and Jackie Dean @ Palmer’s
The Nitty Gritty with DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s
Faouzia with Carmen DeLeon @ 7th St Entry
Blunts & Blondes @ Skyway Theatre
Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Black Wine, Serious Machine @ 331 Club
Elton & Billy ⏤ The Tribute with Zachary Scot Johnson and friends perform Carly Simon @ Turf Club
Hot Lunch, Zippo Man, Civil Decline @ Underground Music Cafe
Feed The Dog, Buffalo Galaxy, Gin Mill Hollow @ Uptown VFW
The Bronx, the Chats @ Varsity Theater
John Forrest and the Model Citizens with Suburbica @ White Squirrel
Sunday, October 16
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
William Duncan and Friends @ Crooners
Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners
Anat Cohen Quartetinho @ Dakota
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway
Butter Boys (October Residency) @ Mortimer’s
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Band Social Club @ Palmer’s
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin — Harvest at The Parkway: A Tribute to Neil Young @ Parkway
The Deer, Val Son @ 7th St Entry
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, October 17
- Metric @ Fillmore
For some of us, no album summed up the frustrated bad vibes of the Iraq War era like 2003’s Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, which somehow linked the hipster era’s stale retooled retro musical styles and bombastic military chic and leftist disillusionment into a sturdy, resilient dance-rock. Metric haven’t quite channelled their moment in the years since, but they’ve soldiered on with a persistence summed up by two standout tracks on their latest, Formentera: the ten-minute pulsing opener “Doomscroller” and the self-explanatory “I Will Never Settle.”
- L7 with Fea @ First Avenue
A little less versed in feminist theory than their riot grrrl peers and more steeped in the sleazy hard rock of L.A. than most alt-rockers of any gender, L7 burned through the ’90s on pure sardonic fuck-offery, their politics rooted in hands-off-asshole whether fending for themselves in the pit or standing up for their since eroded reproductive rights. Their 2019 comeback album, Scatter the Rats, didn’t quite have the smell of their old magic, but their live shows have been as killer as ever.
Brian Nichols’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
Eloise with Michal Leah @ 7th St Entry
“Womenfolk Presents” The Good Time Gals @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Butch Walker @ Varsity Theater
Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel