Tuareg Blues! Japanese Noise! Possible Giants! And Lots More Live Music! October 11-17!

Look at all these shows! Where should you start? I’ve got some suggestions.

Tuesday, October 11

Flip Phone presents… Lizzo After Party @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

UPSAHL with KiNG MALA @ Fine Line

Frederick, the First with Adam Bohanan @ Icehouse

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with Acid Dad @ 7th St Entry

October Conspiracy Series featuring The Supper Club Collective, Michael Gay, Mother Coyote @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Luke Callen @ 331 Club

Revocation with Krisiun, Alluvial, and INOCULATION @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Jung Yeller (Tuesday Night Residency) with Serious Machine @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, October 12

Bring Me the Horizon @ Armory

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Annie Mack @ Dakota

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Rachel Kurtz + Maybe Nebraska @ Icehouse

Ghost Kitchen, Tang & the Tabs, Super Flasher, Birdhole @ Mortimer’s

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Orchestra @ Palmer’s

Bitchin Bajas with IE and American Cream Band @ Parkway

Stop Light Observations @ 7th St Entry

Manhattan Transfer @ State Theatre

KFAI House Party Presents Lowdown Dirty Fools @ 331 Club

John Magnuson @ 331 Club

San Ardo with M.A.Y. and Shock Trigger @ Turf Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 13

Lancey Foux, Joony @ Amsterdam

Brooke Elizabeth & Friends (October Residency) @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Jay Fuchs Presents: Singer/Songwriters We Love with Mary Jane Alm @ Crooners

The Duchess of the Blues Dee Miller @ Crooners

Wild Ponies @ Dakota

Buck and Rail, Maxwell Johnson @ Driftwood

Sabaton @ Fillmore

Of Montreal with Locate S,1 @ Fine Line

Matt Maeson with All Get Out @ First Avenue

Scott Keever @ Granada

26 Bats! (Vinyl Release), Huhroon, Alien Book Club @ Icehouse

Leslie Vincent @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Mania: The ABBA Tribute @ Pantages

Rogue Valley with Ben Rosenbush and Jillian Rae @ Parkway

Kid Bloom with All Things Blue and Kevin Holliday @ 7th St Entry

Asagraum @ Studio B

Minneapolis Songwriter Round @ 331 Club

Dope Lemon @ Varsity Theater

Sad Boy Dave (Album Release) with Claire’s Girlfriend, Aron Woldeslassie @ White Squirrel

Friday, October 14

Alexander 23 @ Amsterdam

Danger Pins + Lisa Michelle Anderson @ Aster Cafe

Luther Vandross Tribute @ Bunkers

Batushka @ Cabooze

Waco Brothers with Pit Stop @ Cedar Cultural Center

If you think not touring has been rough for your band, just think how hard it must have been on Jon Langford, the most restless man in alt-country. The Wacos seem to have hung up their recording spurs in 2016 with the excellent Going Down in History. Now Langford, Dean Schlabowske, and the other bros are back on the road, with setlists drawing from RESIST!, a 2020 compilation of their quarter-century together. A not-exactly-best-of, it features the band at its fieriest and politically committed, closing with “Bad Times (Are Coming Around Again).” They recorded that one in 1995.

Stablemates: Dale Alexander, Gary Raynor, and Jay Epstein @ Crooners

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Crooners

I Am Woman — Hear Me Roar @ Dakota

Mellow Cassette, the Freeturnals, John Forrest and Model Citizens @ Driftwood

Blood Red Shoes with Mz Neon and Lumari @ Fine Line

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

Just a couple pandemic-fucked years behind schedule, John Flansburgh and John Linnell were all set to bring the 30th anniversary anniversary of their 1990 album Flood to town. Then Flansburgh broke seven ribs in a car crash this spring. Thankfully, he’s healed and TMBG’s two-night, two-venue stand is finally back on. (For fans of sitting, there’s an even more intimate show at the Fitzgerald tomorrow.) Both shows are two sets: One featuring Flood in toto, another selecting from their four-decade career of songs that transform the ephemeral into the essential.

Malamanya @ Granada

Barley Jacks @ Hook and Ladder

Willie Wisely @ Icehouse

Pod Blotz, JT Whitfield, Feel Free Hi Fi, Collin Gorman Weiland @ Icehouse

Amanda B. Perry (Album Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

TVBOO @ The Loft

Poolboy (Album Release) @ Mortimer’s

Jagged Edge, Ginuwine @ Orpheum Theatre

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior @ Palace Theatre

STARDUST, The Federales, and Cole Diamond @ Palmer’s

In Rainbows: 15th Anniversary Tribute @ Parkway

Boyfriend with XINA and Little Lizard @ 7th St Entry

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Dark Bunny, Clare Doyle @ 331 Club

MELT-BANANA and No Age with DREAM_MEGA @ Turf Club

Supposedly the venerable Japanese noise-rockers in MELT-BANANA have an album in the works, which would make it their first since fetch in 2013, but I’ll believe it when I hear it. In the time since, remaining M-B members Yasuko Onuki and Ichiro Agata have reconstituted the shape-shifting outfit as a duo. No Age is still the two-man guitar-drum unit it’s always been, and no band has balanced anarchy and form or abrasion and tune so precisely, engagingly, or consistently over the past decade. Their latest, People Helping People, strays into abstraction a little, but they’ve earned the self indulgence.

The Challenger Disaster Conspiracy, The Grande Machine, The Havana Sleeve @ Underground Music Cafe

Dead Boys with the Briefs, Suzi Moon, Fret Rattles @ Uptown VFW

Door 35 with Montclair, Mik Cool @ White Squirrel

Saturday, October 15

Chloe Moriondo with Dreamer Isioma @ Amsterdam

Courtney Yasmineh and her Americana Cowboy Band @ Aster Cafe

Luther Vandross Tribute @ Bunkers

The Lowest Pair with Laurel Premo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Prudence Johnson and Tim Sparks @ Crooners

Vintage Cruise @ Crooners

Gypsy @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera & Karen Briggs @ Dakota

Earload and Friends @ Driftwood

The Rose @ Fillmore

Monolink with Liam Fitzgerald and Bad Sandy @ Fine Line

Katey Bellville and Those SOBS @ Icehouse

Little Trios @ Icehouse

Tarli + Afrogeode & the Gemstones + Graydon Francis @ Icehouse

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quintet @ KJ’s Hideaway

World Jazz Collegium with the Alden Ikeda Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

King Princess with St. Panther and Ken Doll @ Palace Theatre

Catfish Troy Band, Ginny & The Fizz, and Jackie Dean @ Palmer’s

The Nitty Gritty with DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s

Faouzia with Carmen DeLeon @ 7th St Entry

Blunts & Blondes @ Skyway Theatre

Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Black Wine, Serious Machine @ 331 Club

Elton & Billy ⏤ The Tribute with Zachary Scot Johnson and friends perform Carly Simon @ Turf Club

Hot Lunch, Zippo Man, Civil Decline @ Underground Music Cafe

Feed The Dog, Buffalo Galaxy, Gin Mill Hollow @ Uptown VFW

The Bronx, the Chats @ Varsity Theater

John Forrest and the Model Citizens with Suburbica @ White Squirrel

Sunday, October 16

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

William Duncan and Friends @ Crooners

Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners

Anat Cohen Quartetinho @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Storytime @ Icehouse

Colores Flamencos @ Icehouse

Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway

Butter Boys (October Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Band Social Club @ Palmer’s

SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin — Harvest at The Parkway: A Tribute to Neil Young @ Parkway

The Deer, Val Son @ 7th St Entry

Safar @ 331 Club

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, October 17

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Sidewalk Cafe @ Dakota

Metric @ Fillmore

For some of us, no album summed up the frustrated bad vibes of the Iraq War era like 2003’s Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, which somehow linked the hipster era’s stale retooled retro musical styles and bombastic military chic and leftist disillusionment into a sturdy, resilient dance-rock. Metric haven’t quite channelled their moment in the years since, but they’ve soldiered on with a persistence summed up by two standout tracks on their latest, Formentera: the ten-minute pulsing opener “Doomscroller” and the self-explanatory “I Will Never Settle.”

Carbon Leaf @ Fine Line

L7 with Fea @ First Avenue

A little less versed in feminist theory than their riot grrrl peers and more steeped in the sleazy hard rock of L.A. than most alt-rockers of any gender, L7 burned through the ’90s on pure sardonic fuck-offery, their politics rooted in hands-off-asshole whether fending for themselves in the pit or standing up for their since eroded reproductive rights. Their 2019 comeback album, Scatter the Rats, didn’t quite have the smell of their old magic, but their live shows have been as killer as ever.

Brian Nichols’s Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

Eloise with Michal Leah @ 7th St Entry

“Womenfolk Presents” The Good Time Gals @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Augustana @ Turf Club

Butch Walker @ Varsity Theater

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel