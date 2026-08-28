Time for the Annual Obligatory State Fair Open Thread

Well, we kinda have to do this, right?

Let's hear about your fair plans for the year. How often are you gonna go? What are you gonna see? What are you gonna skip? Gonna ride any rides? What are you gonna eat? (You've probably already at least scanned our new fair food roundup, but here's a link just in cast you haven't.)

And yeah, share your fair complaints. I've already vented about the "Luther Auto Bandshell" (Leinie Lodge 4eva). But let's discuss a much more horrifying thing we discovered yesterday:

Yes, there are Google ads on the back of every SkyGlider. Does the State Fair really need more money?

OK, that's enough from us for now. Let's keep this open throughout the fair, so you can relate your experiences.

Oh, and we will see you at Arbeiter Brewing tonight for our 5th anniversary party, right?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.