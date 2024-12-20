Time for a Very Special Holiday Edition of Open Thread

We made it.

The year may sputter on for another week or more, but as far as Racket is concerned, 2024 ends whenever we close our tabs and slam our laptops shut and crack one open at the end of today. Thanks for spending so much of that year with us. See ya on January 2, 2025.

But if you just can't stay away, here's our little gift to you: one last Open Thread for the year. Come back as often as you like to spread some seasonal joy or vent some seasonal gripes or just check in with your pals.

But this isn't some "do not open (thread) till Xmas" deal. Today I'd love to hear your plans. I'm headed out east to see my family, as I always do for the holidays. I'll be back in time for New Year's Eve, but unless I know someone who decides to plan some modest and quiet gathering, that'll be just another night for me.

Of course, feel free to ignore that prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.