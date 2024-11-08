This Week’s Open Thread Question: What Now?

Well, there's no sense in ignoring the elephant in the White House this week, is there?

I'm sure this has been a tough week for Racket readers—we've been wobbling along and doing our best over here. It's always horrifying to be reminded how many people are either fine with or actively engaged in sending the world further in a catastrophic, authoritarian direction.

So let me ask, for this week's Open Thread: How are you coping? Are you beginning new commitments to building community, or ramping up your previous commitments? In the short term, how are you decompressing or lifting your spirits?

At the risk of sounding like a middle-aged rock stereotype, I listened to the first Clash record last night for the first time in years, and damn did it clear my head right out. This one sounded especially good.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.