Opinion

This Week’s Open Thread Is Gonna Be Sick

As we do each time this week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:39 AM CST on December 6, 2024

I have the dumbest immune system.

It's weak enough that I often pick up a seasonal bug, but just strong enough so that the illness never quite floors me and gets it over with, just lingers for a week or more, slowing me down and annoying me.

Anyway, I may or may not be coming down with something. I've got sniffles and a little of the ol' brain fog, and I think i had a slight fever that broke overnight.

In better health news, I just got a clean MRI. Not to be Guy Who's Always Talking About How He Had Cancer, but It's been two years since I finished my treatment, so the rate of recurrence now is in the low single digits.

Anyway, let's talk about health today. How's yours—in general and right now? How do you keep healthy? And if you really want to talk about healthy insurance, which is certainly a timely topic right now, you can take it in that direction.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

P.S. Here's my favorite song about being sick.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

