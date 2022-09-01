This Week’s Movies: Killer Sharks, Disney Princesses, and Musical Greasers

The August doldrums persist, as far as new releases go. But with the Parkway and the Trylon exhuming Disney gems, Jaws returning in IMAX and 3D, Grease at the Riverview for you Olivia mourners, and a sprinkling of other good-to-great old films playing, who needs new releases?

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, September 1

The Neverending Story (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hope you got a lot of time on your hands. $5. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Way (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Kathie Lee Gifford narrates Bible stories, if that’s what you’re into. $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

Alienoid (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Dunno much about this South Korean sci-fi movie except, well, it’s a South Korean sci-fi movie playing in mainstream theaters. $9. Showtimes and more info here.

A Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Grandview 1 & 2

So much lesbian longing! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

The Heights

The Gregory Peck-est movie there is. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

JD Rivers Children’s Garden

A documentarian and his wife start a new life on a farm. Free. Dusk. More info here.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Parkway Theater

He’s not that big. With pre-show costume contest. $9-$12. Contest 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 2

Jaws (1975)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

In IMAX and 3D where applicable. Wrong holiday to re-release it for though, isn’t it? $17.09. Showtimes and more info here.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Kenny Park

ACAB. Free. Dusk. More info here.

Grease (1978)

Riverview Theater

I’ve been told it’s “the word.” $5. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (2001)

Trylon

Even for a Disney princess, SW is a bit of a drip. But the weird little guys are adorable, the climax is terrifying, and you can still see how this movie changed animation as we know it. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 1, 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 3

Princess Mononoke (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

Miyazaki at his most violent. $3. 2:40 p.m. More info here.

The Godfather (1972)

Alamo Drafthouse

Brando is only 48 years old here. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Bryant Square Park

Too! Many! Spiders-Men! Free. Dusk. More info here.

Mary Poppins (1964)

Parkway Theater

It’s Disney month in local theaters. While the Trylon is screening animated Disney, the Parkway has some equally terrific live-action films, starting with this incredibly charming classic. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, September 4

Spirited Away (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

A brunch screening, which I hope doesn’t turn us into pigs. $10. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

The Mummy (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

I always forget that Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are married, and when I remember I’m like, “Oh, that makes sense.” $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Oh shit, it’s Khan! $13.44. 4 & 7 p.m. Also Sunday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Blob (1958)

Emagine Willow Creek

Name a better movie about a killer blob, I dare you. $10.75. 12 & 7:20 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

Forever a Woman (1955)

Trylon

I know zip about the Japanese filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka, which seems bad of me. The Trylon is giving us the chance to catch up on the pioneering female director this month. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 5

Giant (1956)

Alamo Drafthouse

A towering monster threatens to crush all of Texas… Oh, no, wait, it’s just the James Dean movie. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Death Becomes Her (1982)

Emagine Willow Creek

Meryl Streep in a dark comic take on Hollywood’s obsession with youth. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 7

Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

Longer than the original. Shorter than the Redux version. Which is best? I dunno, what do I look like, some kind of apocalypsenowologist? $10. 5:10 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Alamo Drafthouse

The Heath Ledger one. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

After Happy Ever (2022)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

This is apparently the fourth film in a series. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Thing (1982)

Grandview 1 & 2

Hmm, could you be more specific, Mr. Carpenter? What sort of thing? $9.50. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

No hints as to what video treasures the Freaks will exhume this month. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Gigi and Nate

A quadriplegic young man bonds with his service monkey.

The Good Boss

There ain’t no such thing.

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Regina Hall is the wife of the pastor of a scandal-ridden Baptist megachurch.

My Old School

Alan Cumming plays a mysterious high school student in this odd documentary.

Queen of Glory

A Ghanaian-American scientist inherits a Christian bookstore from her mom.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Re-released in area theaters this week for some reason. Probably to make money.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Beast

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Breaking

DC League of Super-Pets

Elvis (read our review here)

Emily the Criminal (read our review here)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

The Invitation

Jurassic World: Dominion

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Orphan: First Kill

Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)