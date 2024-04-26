Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Muscle Fork, Chandler’s House, Elour

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Piece of Cake, Panic at the COSTCO

Retro tunes from the ‘90s and ‘00s. 7-9 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

Featuring soul tunes about food and more. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory

Featuring May Klug, Tarias, Alex Cayo, Eyeowe, and guest vocalists and musicians invited to perform on-the-fly. Hosted by Carnage the Executioner on Beat Box and DJ Piecemeal on turntables. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Final Fridays

Join artists in the Bumbling Fools’ new space. Featuring art for sale, mead, a food truck, and kittens. 6-9 p.m. 2010 Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Featuring local makers and artists! 7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week Three

While Art-A-Whirl in Minneapolis packs everything into three days, sleepy St. Paul takes a more chill approach, spreading its big crawl across multiple neighborhoods over several weekends. Now in its 33rd year, this celebration of creatives features open studios, parties, performances, tours, demonstrations, and more at over 40 galleries, collectives, and pop-up spaces, showcasing over 350 artists working in just about every medium imaginable. The final week is an outright blowout, with things planned throughout downtown, Lowertown, Como, Payne-Phalen, and Raymond Station. Whew! It’s all free, and while hours vary by venue, in general each weekend they are: 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details at ​​stpaulartcollective.org. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Northern Warehouse Spring Art Crawl

Featuring over 30 artists. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Northern Warehouse Artist Collective, 308 Prince St., St. Paul.

Mending Happy Hour

Bring items you’ve been meaning to mend and get some tips and help on how to do it. 5-8 p.m. Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Inn(H)er Worlds

Sculpture, paintings, drawings, music, poetry, and film by artists Anna Gambucci and Kat Parent. 6-9 p.m. A-Mill Artist Gallery, First Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Standard

Featuring tunes from DJ Advance and 3Way Marketing Group. RSVP here. 21+. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Gidi Bar & Lounge, 322 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Alice Winn

The author discusses In Memoriam: A Novel with Patrick Nathan. 7 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Spring Collective Market

Featuring local businesses, local food, local drinks from Steady Pour, and DJ tunes. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. LAB Mpls, 1629 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Fulcrum Market (formerly Bunside)

Vintage and handmade items. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Blessed Be the Light: A Night of Poetry and Music

Featuring poetry, music, dance, and meditation with artist-in-residence Wendy Brown-Baéz. Also with poets Sreekanth Bhaskaran and Sarah Degner Riveros, dancer Eve Schulte, and music from Kenneth Vigne. 7-9 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 83 S. 12th St., Minneapolis.

30 Days of Biking

The premise is simple: For the month of April, hop on your bike once a day and go somewhere. It doesn’t have to be a big deal—once around the block counts—but the idea is to get into the habit of riding and enjoying the world around you via bicycle. The 30-day challenge started as a Minnesota thing, but quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, with folks from around the globe pledging to participate. Here in town, there’s usually a variety of events throughout the month, including weekly rides with the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Art In Bloom

Mia’s annual celebration of flowers is turning 40 this year. The event tasks florists with interpreting pieces in the museum—including paintings, sculptures, and tapestries—through fresh flowers, ferns, moss, and other greenery. The results are delightful, capturing each artwork’s color, composition, and shape in inventive ways. This year will boast over 160 arrangements by local florists, plus 20 larger scale installations from groups and organizations. Pieces will be on display throughout the weekend (though it’s best to get there earlier before the wilting begins), and admission, as always, is free. Find more details here. Sat.-Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Independent Bookstore Day

Featuring all kinds of deals, releases, freebies, and more at local bookstores. Check online for participating locations at indiebound.org/independent-bookstore-day/map. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8th Anniversary Block Party

InBound, has it really been eight years? Well, according to the framing of this party, which we assume is backed up by Secretary of State business filing dates that reflect the year 2016, yes! The North Loop brewery is celebrating its anniversary in style with a day full of DJs (Omaur Bliss, Grant Jones, and Kirkabee) that culminates with a performance from Pleezer, the Upper Midwest’s preeminent Weezer cover band. This party functions as a de facto food truck fest, too, with the following chow wagons rolling up to the brewery: Amazing Momo, KCM Egg Rolls, Cuchillo, Philly Xpress, Soul to Soul BBQ, Wha’ Jamaican, Thai Thai Street Food, iPierogi, and Hopper’s Mini Donuts ("Let one bite change your life," reads Hopper’s Garden State-evoking promo copy). Free. 11 a.m. to midnight. InBound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Keith Haring in '84 during his Walker residency. Courtesy WAC

Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody

Opening-day panel talk features Gil Vazquez, Ann Magnuson, and Muna Tseng, plus moderator Kimberly Drew. RSVP here or check in at the Main Lobby desk starting at 1 p.m. for tickets. Score a free ride to the museum here: wlkr.art/3Q0HGXm. 2 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Queer Career Job Fair

Check out organizations and businesses in Minneapolis that are hiring. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twin Cities Pride, 1618 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy in the Ox

Aw yeah, free laughs. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Philipo Dyauli

Unmasked

Last call for this exhibition of mixed media artworks from visual artist Philipo Dyauli. 1-5 p.m. Mirror-Lab Art Gallery, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Bizarre Bazaar

This indie craft fair features 30 different local makers with a different group each day. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ivy Building, 2714 E. 27th St., Minneapolis.

Mixin’ with MN Vixen

Meet players on the Minnesota Vixen Women's Football team. With a silent auction and raffle, plus the release of the MN Vixen Juicy IPA. 6 p.m. to bar close. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Salsa Bachata Dance Night

Dance to salsa, bachata, cumbia, and more. Featuring a dance lesson at 9:45 p.m. Find tickets here. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Turbo Pastel

Turbo Pastel, Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees, Hannah Rey Dunda

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Celebration of Life for Bill Malachway

With family and former bandmates; performances by Blue Dot Trance and Dances with Worms. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cole Diamond Band

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saturday is Instrumental

With Big Trouble. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mary Pow Designs

Mary Pow Designs Studio Grand Opening

Featuring an exhibition of recent textile work, open house fun, prizes, items for sale, and more. 4-8 p.m. Thorp Building, studio 228, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Honey, Baby

Featuring large-scale paintings from Allison Johanson, Rita Kirsch Dungey, and Emily Donovan, and a live poetry reading/book signing from poets Sean Singer, Jennifer L. Knox, and Laura Rockhold. 5-7:30 p.m. Northrup King Building, 3rd Floor Gallery #332, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Art & Craft Markets

Featuring local makers and artists, part 2 for the weekend. 3-8 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Record Show

Vinyl, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Priscilla Briggs, 'Olives Terrain'

Closing Reception: Terrain

New work by Priscilla Briggs features photographs of two small organic farms, one in Gardners, Pennsylvania and the other in Tuscany, Italy. 7-10 pm. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Hot Club

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

International Sculpture Day

Learn about the sculpture trail during a guided tour. Meet at the visitor center. 10-11 a.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Art on a Porch

The title says it all, folks! Enjoy Scandinavian mixed media and collage works on Cynthia Berg’s studio/porch. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Of Ink + Insight, 1410 Pascal St. N., St. Paul.

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

Vintage and antique deals. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Can Can Wonderland Art Market

Yes, it’s an artists’ market. Noon to 5 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Wishes & More. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Life on a String

7-10 p.m. Fat Pants Brewing Co., 8335 Crystal View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers Market

Local farmers, artisans, makers, and artists convene here. More info at: millcityfarmersmarket.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Family Day: Art In Bloom Mia

SUNDAY

Art in Bloom Family Event

Featuring free art fun for kids all day. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

An indoor makers’ market featuring local artists. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mend-It Clinic

Fix up items that need mending with the help of Reuse MN. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Old School Thrift Store, 1901 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Paddle Bridge’s The Great Gear-Up & Gather

Look, we all have gear taking up space in our garage/storage unit that we just don’t use anymore. At this sports gear swap, you can get rid of that stuff and take up space with things you’ll actually use. So pile your kayaks, cross-country skis, extra tents, and mountain bikes, and set up shop to sell or swap your wares. Big stuff will be welcome, but you’ll want to reserve a parking spot beforehand if you’re trying to unload bulky stuff, otherwise check in with event organizers about a planned communal shop space for smaller items. It’s free to peruse or trade on the floor, and there will be beer, of course. In addition, local nature orgs and sporting groups will be on hand with resources and other fun things to see and do. For those looking to go big, there will be a boat auction too. Find more details at paddlebridge.com/news. Free; $35 for a parking lot sale space. Noon to 5 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Corpse Reviver

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Fuzzy Math. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St Paul Songwriter Rounds

7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Maple Grove Food Truck Fun

Featuring 11 food trucks in the parking lot. Noon to 4 p.m. Cub Foods, 8150 Wedgewood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Matt Trost

Cover tunes spanning nine decades. 3-5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Annual Open House & the New Garden Center Grand Opening

Celebrating 104 years of business, this event is the one day of the year when the greenhouses are open to the public. With deals, door prizes, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pletschers' Greenhouse, 641 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton.

Sustainable Sunday Tours

Learn about the Mall’s green practices at these free, 45-minute walks every Sunday in April. Meet at the North Guest Services Desk. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April. Mall of America.