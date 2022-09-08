This Week’s Biggest Movie Release? A Northern Minnesotan High School Hockey Rivalry.

How slack a time is it for big new releases? AMC is bringing freakin’ Cars back to theaters for a week. But, as always, there’s plenty worth catching if you look around. Let me put in a special word for the Trylon’s Kinuyo Tanaka series, a rare look at the female Japanese director’s work. And if you’re inclined to be locally angled, there’s Hockeyland, a look at high school hockey up north.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, September 8

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Oh shit, it’s Khan! $13.44. 7 p.m. More info here.

After Happy Ever (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

This is apparently the fourth film in a series. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Thing (1982)

Grandview 1 & 2

Hmm, could you be more specific, Mr. Carpenter? What kind of a thing?$9.50. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

MinnAnimate 10

The Main

A one-night animation festival featuring local filmmakers. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Fargo (1996)

Parkway Theater

We forget now, but those broad accents and dark truths about Minnesotans rubbed many locals the wrong way when this was released. With pre-show trivia contest. $9-$12. Trivia 7:30 p.m. Screening 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 9

Top Gun (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

Three screenings. All sold out. U! S! A! Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 8 p.m. More info here.

Newsies (1992)

AMC Southdale 16

Christian Bale leads a newsboy strike against skinflint publisher Joseph Pulitzer. 4:30 p.m. Also Sunday 7:40 p.m. and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. Ticket price and more info here.

Bambi (1942)

Trylon

Playful baby animals move from one gorgeous, impressionist landscape to another. (Credit Tyrus Wong for those distinctive backgrounds.) Still a total joy to look at. Though I don’t like [SPOILER] when the animals’ voices get deeper. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 8:45 p.m. Sunday 1:15, 3 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 10

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

Wait, there’s more?! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea (1954)

Parkway Theater

James Mason as the brooding nuclear submarine Captain Nemo dedicated to sinking munitions supply ships? What more do you want? How about Peter Lorre? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, September 11

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Double Feature (2011)

Alamo Drafthouse

They named the fucking baby Renesmee. $18. 1:25 p.m. More info here.

Pitch Perfect (2012)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace Icon

Can’t think of a better way to commemorate 9/11 than to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Anna Kendrick doing her little cup song bit. $16.13. 3 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring Extended

Emagine Willow Creek

Still not extended enough to include Tom Bombadil though. $10.75. 12 & 7 p.m. Also Wednesday. More info here.

The Moon Has Risen (1955)

Trylon

After catching Forever a Woman last week, I’m excited for the next film in the Trylon’s Kinuyo Tanaka series, which features Ozu regular Chishû Ryû (master of the noncommittal “mmm”) in a very Ozu/Ryû plot. He’s a widower marrying off his daughters in a changing postwar Japan. $8. 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 12

Don’t Worry Darling (1956)

Alamo Drafthouse

A preview screening, if all the backstage drama hasn’t exhausted you already. $14.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Conversation (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

Gene Hackman is a surveillance whiz who develops inconvenient scruples when he believes the young couple he’s wiretapping are potential murder victims. Nixon-era paranoia at its absolute tops. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Sabbath (1963)

Emagine Willow Creek

Boris Karloff introduces three Italian Gothic tales. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, September 13

Pearl (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Advance screening for the Ti West prequel to X, which I loved, followed by a livestream Q&A with West and star Mia Goth. $6. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Main

Two sisters communicate in their own language. Advance screening. Free. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 14

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (2019)

Alamo Drafthouse

The movie that made it impossible to take any medieval period drama seriously. (Not that anyone stopped making them.) $10. 5:10 p.m. More info here.

The Lighthouse (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

“Haha, I would never go insane if I was trapped inside for months and months with another person,” we said smugly to ourselves once. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Anonymous Club (2021)

Trylon

An intimate 16 mm look at the human side of Courtney Barnett’s rise to fame. Presented by Sound Unseen. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Barbarian

A woman books a rental home in Detroit for the night and discovers it’s double-booked with the creepy young Skarsgård from It. And she stays anyway? That’s on you, girl.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

This Hindi “fantasy adventure” looks pretty wild.

Cars

With big-money cineplex fodder sparse, it’s back in theaters this week.

Clerks III

Anything that keeps Kevin Smith from tweeting.

Encanto

Another kiddie movie back to fill some empty theaters.

Hockeyland

Rival high school hockey teams battle it out in northern Minnesota.

Hold Me Tight

Vicky Krieps is a woman fleeing her family for reasons that don’t become clear until the film’s finale. Always making us guess, those French!

Lifemark

An adopted teen meets his birth parents. Since Kirk Cameron’s a producer, I’m guessing there’s an anti-abortion message in here somewhere.

Medieval

A 15th century Czech warlord fights off the imperialists.

Oke Oka Jeevitham

“An Indian science fiction drama.” That’s all I got on this one.

UnFavorable Odds

A husband bets a womanizing pal that he can’t seduce his wife, for some reason.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Beast

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Breaking

DC League of Super-Pets

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Elvis (read our review here)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gigi and Nate

The Good Boss

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

The Invitation

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (read our review here)

Nope (read our review here)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Thor: Love and Thunder (read our review here)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Top Gun: Maverick (read our review here)

Where the Crawdads Sing (read our review here)