Opinion

This Friday’s Open Thread Is REALLY Open

It's your turn to talk about whatever you want on Racket.

9:22 AM CST on November 10, 2023

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash|

Hi, Open. We’re Racket.

Choosing a prompt for each week's Open Thread is a tricky business.

I don't want to just say "talk amongst yourselves" because I've noticed more people tend to chime in when I provide a little sense of structure. But I don't want to restrict you all to a single topic, because then you might feel limited.

Let's say I post: "How about those elections, Twin Cities? You got anything to say about them that hasn't already been said—or that has been said but not by you?" What if you don't have anything to say about the elections? Are you just going to sit this thread out? How sad that would be for all of us?

Am I overthinking this? Maybe! Or, in fact, definitely! I tend to get meta- when I run out of ideas.

And with that, I will leave you to discuss whatever you want. Yes, including the elections.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

