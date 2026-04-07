These Music Listings May Contain Hope—Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 7-13

Sorry this is a little late. Sometimes the president threatens to commit genocide and it really cuts into your productivity.

Red Planet Photo provided

Tuesday, April 7

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Jon Q Public with Dirty 930 and Sigtones @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Izzy Cruz @ Carbone’s

Yagody, Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

GWAR, Soulfly, King Parrot @ First Avenue

Grave Society, Juiceneck, First Out, Cloven @ Green Room

From Scratch in the Ox @ Indeed Brewing

Bill Simeson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old TIme Music Workshop and Jam @ Padraigs

The Knife Kickers, Issy, Zola, Jackson Atkins @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

April Conspiracy Series featuring the Infernos, J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Craig Paquatte @ 331 Club

Marissa Nadler, Anand Wilder @ Turf Club

The Meshes, Love Cuts, Mid Death Calm @ Underground Music

Chameleons @ Varsity

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sparrowhawk, Brian Herb and the Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, Powerdam @ White Squirrel

Lala Lala, Mother Soki @ Zhora Darling—“Get me out of America/Something in the water makes me sick” is almost too easy a way to open an album in 2026, but the rest of synthpop sulker Lillie West’s Sub Pop debut, Heaven 2, makes good on that promise. There’s the depressed bumper sticker slogan “Heaven is a moment/Hell is a life” (from the title track), which she expands upon later as thus: “Oblivion seems heavenly/But Hell is the day after the party.” The latter lyric is from “Does This Go Faster?,” a title you could take as her mission statement here: The moody layering of voices and musical textures of earlier Lala Lala albums remains, but with co-production work from the likeminded Melina Duterte, a.k.a. Jay Som, you could even dance to much of Heaven 2. Or at least shuffle your feet and sway a bit. Lala Lala is joined by Mother Soki, the gothy local who’s building off her viral hit “Rivet Gun” (—Keith Harris “Get me out of America/Something in the water makes me sick” is almost too easy a way to open an album in 2026, but the rest of synthpop sulker Lillie West’s Sub Pop debut, Heaven 2, makes good on that promise. There’s the depressed bumper sticker slogan “Heaven is a moment/Hell is a life” (from the title track), which she expands upon later as thus: “Oblivion seems heavenly/But Hell is the day after the party.” The latter lyric is from “Does This Go Faster?,” a title you could take as her mission statement here: The moody layering of voices and musical textures of earlier Lala Lala albums remains, but with co-production work from the likeminded Melina Duterte, a.k.a. Jay Som, you could even dance to much of Heaven 2. Or at least shuffle your feet and sway a bit. Lala Lala is joined by Mother Soki, the gothy local who’s building off her viral hit “Rivet Gun” ( she placed in Racket’s Picked to Click last year ).

Florence + the Machine Photo provided

Wednesday, April 8

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Sloslylove & Slack/Peterson/Haneman/Gumm @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE with Ritika and Shinjan @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Tony Sammis @ Carbone’s

Loudon Wainwright III, Chris Smither @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ahmed & the Creators @ Crooners

Judith Owen @ Dakota

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Swing with Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

The Silos @ Icehouse

Polina Shepherd & Red Thread @ Metronome Brewery

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor Residency @ Mortimer’s

Jimmy Webb with Pete Mancini @ Parkway

Elnuh, Waking Hours, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

Mind out of Time @ Schooner Tavern

Carly Cosgrove, Leisure Hour, Summerbruise @ 7th St Entry

Raye, Absolutely, Amma @ State Theatre—If you think “This Tour May Contain New Music” is an annoying name, wait till you find out that it riffs off the title of this British retro belter’s latest, This Music May Contain Hope. Rachel Keen is one plucky bird, singing for all the lonely gals staggering home on wobbly heels, promising them brighter days ahead. Sure she’s an Amy Winehouse disciple, but she’s an Amy who’s determined to live, and her too-muchness will either win you over or drive you mad. I was softened up by the one where she chats on the phone with her grandad, and I kinda can’t help but be impressed by her commitment to overkill: On “Click Clack Symphony,” she brings in Hans Fucking Zimmer for extra bombast. And when Al Green himself shows up for a feature on a song that cops shamelessly from “Tired of Being Alone,” who am I to say she should change? Bet she’s a nightmare in the group chat though.—Keith Harris If you think “This Tour May Contain New Music” is an annoying name, wait till you find out that it riffs off the title of this British retro belter’s latest, This Music May Contain Hope. Rachel Keen is one plucky bird, singing for all the lonely gals staggering home on wobbly heels, promising them brighter days ahead. Sure she’s an Amy Winehouse disciple, but she’s an Amy who’s determined to live, and her too-muchness will either win you over or drive you mad. I was softened up by the one where she chats on the phone with her grandad, and I kinda can’t help but be impressed by her commitment to overkill: On “Click Clack Symphony,” she brings in Hans Fucking Zimmer for extra bombast. And when Al Green himself shows up for a feature on a song that cops shamelessly from “Tired of Being Alone,” who am I to say she should change? Bet she’s a nightmare in the group chat though.

Florence + the Machine @ Target Center—Where all the arena/stadium concerts at this season? Over at U.S. Bank Stadium, there's only Morgan Wallen (yeesh) and Bruno Mars (shrug). Grand Casino Arena, which we're told is the erstwhile Xcel Energy Center, has Lady Gaga (not bad), K-pop's Twice, and norteña veterans Los Tigres Del Norte. Hitless Demi Lovato and something billed as Phil Wickham are coming to Target Center, as is the only full-throated recommendation we can muster: Florence + the Machine. Those grandiose English rockers delivered their sixth full-length, Everybody Scream, last fall. It was warmly received by critics and buoyed by indie collabs like Mitski and Aaron Dessner, though none of its four singles landed with the oomph of 2009's career-defining hit "Dog Days Are Over." Then again, 99.9% of bands don't score one such triumph.—Jay Boller Where all the arena/stadium concerts at this season? Over at U.S. Bank Stadium, there's only Morgan Wallen (yeesh) and Bruno Mars (shrug). Grand Casino Arena, which we're told is the erstwhile Xcel Energy Center, has Lady Gaga (not bad), K-pop's Twice, and norteña veterans Los Tigres Del Norte. Hitless Demi Lovato and something billed as Phil Wickham are coming to Target Center, as is the only full-throated recommendation we can muster: Florence + the Machine. Those grandiose English rockers delivered their sixth full-length, Everybody Scream, last fall. It was warmly received by critics and buoyed by indie collabs like Mitski and Aaron Dessner, though none of its four singles landed with the oomph of 2009's career-defining hit "Dog Days Are Over." Then again, 99.9% of bands don't score one such triumph.

Mary Cutrufello @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Morris Band @ 331 Club

Califone, Zak Sally Sings the Bee Gees @ Turf Club

Velvet Ghoul, Sewage of Youth, Quarter Moon @ Underground Music

Voila! A Drag Cabaret @ Volstead’s

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Based Negative Squad, Christ Dillinger, Acid Souljah, XATOKAI, & the DEA @ Zhora Darling

alone-a Photo provided

Thursday, April 9

Greenvale Manitou, The Broken Rule, UXIA @ Acadia

Cole Diamond @ Animales

The Mayhem Ball After Party @ Amsterdam

The Way Back Yard, James Kennedy @ Aster Cafe

Gifted Handz @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

alone-a (Album Release) with Zack Baltich and Kenan Serenbetz @ Cedar Cultural Center



The Mary Louise Knutson Trio @ Crooners

Rebecca Aadland and Her All-Star Band @ Crooners

Takuya Kuroda @ Dakota

DisFUNKshun, 3rd Goodbye, Hello Wilson, Syncline @ Driftwood Char Bar

Charlie Parr @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Piss With Style @ Eagles 34

The Harlow Pennies @ 56 Brewing

Together Pangea and the Red Pears, the High Curbs @ Fine Line

THE MAINE, Grayscale, Nightly, Friday Pilots Club @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Lady Gaga @ Grand Casino Arena

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

IV and The Strange Band, Clownvis Presley, King Sickabilly @ Hook and Ladder

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Dream Police @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Splitscreen @ Mortimer’s

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall

Damn Tall Buildings @ Parkway

Sunken Planes, Dashed, Field Hospitals @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, B & the Sting @ Schooner Tavern

Colby Acuff, Low Gap @ 7th St Entry

Third Day, Zach Williams @ Target Center

Moonlight Ramblers @ 318 Cafe

Joe Hysell @ 331 Club

Robyn Hitchcock with Emma Swift and DJ Jake Rudh @ Turf Club

Her Cure, Stelladrone, Aphid, Momzilla @ Underground Music

Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Smokdoubt, Conor Lee, Fat C @ White Squirrel

Worry Club @ Zhora Darling

Favourite Girl Photo provided

Friday, April 10

The Mayhem Ball After Party @ Amsterdam

Mississippi Hot Club @ Animales

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Aster Cafe

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Alex Hitchcock Quartet @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon

Dan Ristrom @ Bunker’s

Bomja 002: Pon de Replay @ Cabooze

JUSTB @ Capri

Fantastic Negrito, Nat Myers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Two Harbors, Madrean Sky, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland

Amanda Grace @ Crooners

YEARBOOK: Class of ’69 • Great Songs from 1965-1969 @ Crooners

Happy Birthday, Merle Haggard! @ Crooners

Arturo Sandoval @ Dakota

Glycerin Tears, Porch Knights @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Good Morning Midnight @ Eagles 34



Steve Clarke and Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Cain and Company @ Eagles 34

Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 56 Brewing

Kxllswxtch, Warlord Colossus, Druidess @ Fine Line

HEALTH x CARPENTER BRUT, Desire @ First Avenue

Lugnut, Chaos Breeds Chaos, Box Core @ Flying V

Blissman x Alfrred @ Gidi

Alec Collins @ Ginkgo Coffee

Lady Gaga @ Grand Casino Arena

Wub Club Anniversary Special @ Green Room

STAGE FRIGHT – A Tribute To Bob Dylan & The Band @ Hook and Ladder

Emily Haavik and The International Treasures @ Icehouse

Rick McK. Jazz Clique @ Jazz Central

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar

Grateful Zed @ Memory Lanes

Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery

No Limits The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall

VocalEssence: Ensemble Singers Featuring Greg Zelek @ Orchestra Hall

Andrew Brady and Sang Yoon Kim Play Strauss’s Duet-Concertino @ Ordway

Favourite Girl (Album Release) with Sarah Morris, Sallyforth @ Parkway

Lisa Curtis, Anni XO, IAMJOY @ Pilllar Forum

Back Alley @ Schooner Tavern

Getdown Services, PROBLEMS @ 7th St Entry

Dansyn @ Studio B

Christmas On Neptune, WAAR Party, Tuff Little Mutt @ Terminal Bar

OVRFWRD, Tre Spiritus @ 331 Club

The Koffin Kats, Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, the Rumours @ Turf Club

GOALKEEPER, CAPTURE THIS, Halfway Down, Linus @ Underground Music

Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Goldford @ Varsity

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s

Bright Young Things @ White Squirrel

Lost Evidence, Pencil Neck, Surrounded By Water @ White Squirrel

The Back Alley, Easy Honey @ Zhora Darling

DeVotchKa Photo provided

Saturday, April 11

Afterparty @ Abi’s

Lokye @ Acadia

The Brook & The Bluff, Ethan Tasch @ Amsterdam

Molly Maher @ Animales

Amanda Grace @ Animales

Alice Wallace & Leslie Rich @ Aster Cafe

East African Vibez @ Bazemnt

New Jazz Underground @ Berlin

DJ McShellen @ Berlin

GB Leighton @ Blues Saloon

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Moonshine Bandits @ Cabooze

Matthew French and Sarah Morris @ Carbone’s

Lady Gaga Drag Show @ Can Can Wonderland

Survival Tactic, Everybody Takes One, Sleeper Cell, Cellar @ Caydence Coffee and Records

Afromatic featuring Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots, OsaDerae, Le Ru, G.O.I, YG SOLO @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cole Diamond’s Tribute to 90s Country @ Crooners

Steeling Dan @ Crooners

Take 6 @ Dakota

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

Samantha Grimes, Katy Tessman, Mother Banjo @ Dusty’s

Harsh Noise Acts @ Eagles 34

Morpheus, Best Buddies @ Eagles 34

Adam Slaybaugh Presents @ Eagles 34

Ryan Caraveo, Travis Thompson @ Fine Line

DeVotchKa @ First Avenue

Madison Cunningham, Sam Weber @ Fitzgerald Theater

Floh, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids, Squee, Bestowed Upon Us, Gauze @ Flying V

DJ Ola x DJ ENL @ Gidi

Skizzy Mars @ Green Room

Johnny Sincerly Ice Melter @ Hook and Ladder

LETDOWN, Blame My Youth, YOUTHYEAR, LUCHIANO @ Hook and Ladder

GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Mature Content @ Icehouse

Will Kjeer @ Jazz Central

Giallo, Blood Stained Concrete, Prosthetic, Stone Harp, Susteinedcriticalinjury @ Klash Coffee

Rusko, Sully @ The Loft

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar

Skwirl @ Metronome Brewery

The Free and Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ TNA @ Modist

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Mortimer’s

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande & Co. @ O’Shaughnessy

Johnnyrook, Rad Owl, Drown the Lifeguard, Exactlyno @ Pilllar Forum

Ecstatic Music @ Red Sea

Kinda Fonda Wanda, Lena and the Lovekills @ Schooner Tavern

Logan Michael, CARV @ 7th St Entry

Cowboy Thoughts, Ty & the My My’s, Dogpile @ Terminal Bar

The New Entangled Particles @ 318 Cafe

Battery Eyes, Spit Takes, Busey, Selfish Teammate @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Mini Kiss @ Treasure Island

Cat Clyde, Boy Golden @ Turf Club

Austin Mackay, Thomas Sticha @ Underground Music

Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Bloodywood @ Varsity

Chresten, Patrick, Dan @ Volstead’s

Phosphate Hill, the Comebacks, Economic Headwinds @ White Squirrel

Rebecca Lake Fritz, Deep Pool @ White Squirrel

Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel

V I A, Sunshine Behavior, Dead Amsterdam @ Zhora Darling

Dobet Gnahoré Photo provided

Sunday, April 12

Sun Wave Mountain Cave @ Amsterdam

The Smokin’ Section @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Washington Express: Kevin Washington & RA Spirit @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

The Bill Simenson Orchestra & the Explosion Big Band @ Capri Theater

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Coffee and Records

Dead Ivy, Intuition, Skymusic, Lost Dog State Park @ Caydence Coffee and Records

Roma Di Luna with Mary Hanson Scott and Crystal Myslajek @ Cedar Cultural Center

Evicshen, Lee Noble @ Cloudland

Songbook featuring Aby Wolf @ Crooners

Dobet Gnahore @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

DayFunk with Ben Annand @ Eat Street Crossing

No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing

Hunter Hayes with Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines @ Fine Line

Wysteria @ Flying V

Twice @ Grand Casino Arena

MEMEME, General B and The Wiz, Triple Fiddle @ Green Room

Southside Student Mutual-Aid Matinee Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Al Olender, Ahna Ell @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Lux String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

The Riff Rangers @ Midway Saloon

Women of Rock @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sing Democracy 250 @ Orchestra Hall

The Mississippi Valley Orchestra Presents: Fantasy @ O’Shaughnessy

Thoughts on Bowling and Adjust the Sails, halftimeshow, MooseCreek Park @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Jammy Buffet @ 7th St Entry

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Products Band, Sophie Hiroko, Anything You Want, Stonewalker @ Underground Music

Men I Trust @ Uptown Theater

Courtney Yasmineh @ White Squirrel

Lodge @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Virginia's Basement, Station Zero, Sonic Sea Turtles, Weeklong Weekend @ Zhora Darling

Throwing Muses Photo provided

Monday, April 13

David Wilcox, Peter Meyer @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dakota Jazz Ensemble @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34



Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Chicks in Charge @ Hook and Ladder

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

West Bank Social Club @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Throwing Muses with DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway

Jensen Lake, Tori Evans, Confetti Riot @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Flying T @ 331 Club

The Nude Party, Tobacco City @ Turf Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Ally's Birthday Honky-Tonk Disco feat. Maria Isa @ White Squirrel