These Music Listings May Contain Hope—Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 7-13

Sorry this is a little late. Sometimes the president threatens to commit genocide and it really cuts into your productivity.
Tuesday, April 7
Jon Q Public with Dirty 930 and Sigtones @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Yagody, Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center
Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
GWAR, Soulfly, King Parrot @ First Avenue
Grave Society, Juiceneck, First Out, Cloven @ Green Room
From Scratch in the Ox @ Indeed Brewing
Bill Simeson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Old TIme Music Workshop and Jam @ Padraigs
The Knife Kickers, Issy, Zola, Jackson Atkins @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
April Conspiracy Series featuring the Infernos, J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Craig Paquatte @ 331 Club
Marissa Nadler, Anand Wilder @ Turf Club
The Meshes, Love Cuts, Mid Death Calm @ Underground Music
Chameleons @ Varsity
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Sparrowhawk, Brian Herb and the Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence, Powerdam @ White Squirrel
- Lala Lala, Mother Soki @ Zhora Darling—“Get me out of America/Something in the water makes me sick” is almost too easy a way to open an album in 2026, but the rest of synthpop sulker Lillie West’s Sub Pop debut, Heaven 2, makes good on that promise. There’s the depressed bumper sticker slogan “Heaven is a moment/Hell is a life” (from the title track), which she expands upon later as thus: “Oblivion seems heavenly/But Hell is the day after the party.” The latter lyric is from “Does This Go Faster?,” a title you could take as her mission statement here: The moody layering of voices and musical textures of earlier Lala Lala albums remains, but with co-production work from the likeminded Melina Duterte, a.k.a. Jay Som, you could even dance to much of Heaven 2. Or at least shuffle your feet and sway a bit. Lala Lala is joined by Mother Soki, the gothy local who’s building off her viral hit “Rivet Gun” (she placed in Racket’s Picked to Click last year).—Keith Harris
Wednesday, April 8
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Sloslylove & Slack/Peterson/Haneman/Gumm @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
OCE with Ritika and Shinjan @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Loudon Wainwright III, Chris Smither @ Cedar Cultural Center
Ahmed & the Creators @ Crooners
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Swing with Bad Companions @ Eagles 34
Polina Shepherd & Red Thread @ Metronome Brewery
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Prairie Clamor Residency @ Mortimer’s
Jimmy Webb with Pete Mancini @ Parkway
Elnuh, Waking Hours, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum
Mind out of Time @ Schooner Tavern
Carly Cosgrove, Leisure Hour, Summerbruise @ 7th St Entry
- Raye, Absolutely, Amma @ State Theatre—If you think “This Tour May Contain New Music” is an annoying name, wait till you find out that it riffs off the title of this British retro belter’s latest, This Music May Contain Hope. Rachel Keen is one plucky bird, singing for all the lonely gals staggering home on wobbly heels, promising them brighter days ahead. Sure she’s an Amy Winehouse disciple, but she’s an Amy who’s determined to live, and her too-muchness will either win you over or drive you mad. I was softened up by the one where she chats on the phone with her grandad, and I kinda can’t help but be impressed by her commitment to overkill: On “Click Clack Symphony,” she brings in Hans Fucking Zimmer for extra bombast. And when Al Green himself shows up for a feature on a song that cops shamelessly from “Tired of Being Alone,” who am I to say she should change? Bet she’s a nightmare in the group chat though.—Keith Harris
- Florence + the Machine @ Target Center—Where all the arena/stadium concerts at this season? Over at U.S. Bank Stadium, there's only Morgan Wallen (yeesh) and Bruno Mars (shrug). Grand Casino Arena, which we're told is the erstwhile Xcel Energy Center, has Lady Gaga (not bad), K-pop's Twice, and norteña veterans Los Tigres Del Norte. Hitless Demi Lovato and something billed as Phil Wickham are coming to Target Center, as is the only full-throated recommendation we can muster: Florence + the Machine. Those grandiose English rockers delivered their sixth full-length, Everybody Scream, last fall. It was warmly received by critics and buoyed by indie collabs like Mitski and Aaron Dessner, though none of its four singles landed with the oomph of 2009's career-defining hit "Dog Days Are Over." Then again, 99.9% of bands don't score one such triumph.—Jay Boller
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Sarah Morris Band @ 331 Club
Califone, Zak Sally Sings the Bee Gees @ Turf Club
Velvet Ghoul, Sewage of Youth, Quarter Moon @ Underground Music
Voila! A Drag Cabaret @ Volstead’s
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Based Negative Squad, Christ Dillinger, Acid Souljah, XATOKAI, & the DEA @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, April 9
Greenvale Manitou, The Broken Rule, UXIA @ Acadia
The Mayhem Ball After Party @ Amsterdam
The Way Back Yard, James Kennedy @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
alone-a (Album Release) with Zack Baltich and Kenan Serenbetz @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Mary Louise Knutson Trio @ Crooners
Rebecca Aadland and Her All-Star Band @ Crooners
DisFUNKshun, 3rd Goodbye, Hello Wilson, Syncline @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Harlow Pennies @ 56 Brewing
Together Pangea and the Red Pears, the High Curbs @ Fine Line
THE MAINE, Grayscale, Nightly, Friday Pilots Club @ First Avenue
Lady Gaga @ Grand Casino Arena
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
IV and The Strange Band, Clownvis Presley, King Sickabilly @ Hook and Ladder
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Dream Police @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall
Sunken Planes, Dashed, Field Hospitals @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, B & the Sting @ Schooner Tavern
Colby Acuff, Low Gap @ 7th St Entry
Third Day, Zach Williams @ Target Center
Robyn Hitchcock with Emma Swift and DJ Jake Rudh @ Turf Club
Her Cure, Stelladrone, Aphid, Momzilla @ Underground Music
Bessie Snow Presents: Appètit, a Burlesque Review @ Volstead’s
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Smokdoubt, Conor Lee, Fat C @ White Squirrel
Friday, April 10
The Mayhem Ball After Party @ Amsterdam
Mississippi Hot Club @ Animales
Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ Aster Cafe
Alex Hitchcock Quartet @ Berlin
Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon
Bomja 002: Pon de Replay @ Cabooze
Fantastic Negrito, Nat Myers @ Cedar Cultural Center
Two Harbors, Madrean Sky, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland
YEARBOOK: Class of ’69 • Great Songs from 1965-1969 @ Crooners
Happy Birthday, Merle Haggard! @ Crooners
Glycerin Tears, Porch Knights @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Good Morning Midnight @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke and Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Doug Otto and the Getaways @ 56 Brewing
Kxllswxtch, Warlord Colossus, Druidess @ Fine Line
HEALTH x CARPENTER BRUT, Desire @ First Avenue
Lugnut, Chaos Breeds Chaos, Box Core @ Flying V
Lady Gaga @ Grand Casino Arena
Wub Club Anniversary Special @ Green Room
STAGE FRIGHT – A Tribute To Bob Dylan & The Band @ Hook and Ladder
Emily Haavik and The International Treasures @ Icehouse
Rick McK. Jazz Clique @ Jazz Central
High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar
Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery
No Limits The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 @ Orchestra Hall
VocalEssence: Ensemble Singers Featuring Greg Zelek @ Orchestra Hall
Andrew Brady and Sang Yoon Kim Play Strauss’s Duet-Concertino @ Ordway
Favourite Girl (Album Release) with Sarah Morris, Sallyforth @ Parkway
Lisa Curtis, Anni XO, IAMJOY @ Pilllar Forum
Getdown Services, PROBLEMS @ 7th St Entry
Christmas On Neptune, WAAR Party, Tuff Little Mutt @ Terminal Bar
OVRFWRD, Tre Spiritus @ 331 Club
The Koffin Kats, Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, the Rumours @ Turf Club
GOALKEEPER, CAPTURE THIS, Halfway Down, Linus @ Underground Music
Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead’s
Bright Young Things @ White Squirrel
Lost Evidence, Pencil Neck, Surrounded By Water @ White Squirrel
The Back Alley, Easy Honey @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, April 11
The Brook & The Bluff, Ethan Tasch @ Amsterdam
Alice Wallace & Leslie Rich @ Aster Cafe
Matthew French and Sarah Morris @ Carbone’s
Lady Gaga Drag Show @ Can Can Wonderland
Survival Tactic, Everybody Takes One, Sleeper Cell, Cellar @ Caydence Coffee and Records
Afromatic featuring Brandyn Lee Tulloch & Poetic Roots, OsaDerae, Le Ru, G.O.I, YG SOLO @ Cedar Cultural Center
Cole Diamond’s Tribute to 90s Country @ Crooners
The Fabulous Hackmasters, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub
Samantha Grimes, Katy Tessman, Mother Banjo @ Dusty’s
Morpheus, Best Buddies @ Eagles 34
Adam Slaybaugh Presents @ Eagles 34
Ryan Caraveo, Travis Thompson @ Fine Line
Madison Cunningham, Sam Weber @ Fitzgerald Theater
Floh, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids, Squee, Bestowed Upon Us, Gauze @ Flying V
Johnny Sincerly Ice Melter @ Hook and Ladder
LETDOWN, Blame My Youth, YOUTHYEAR, LUCHIANO @ Hook and Ladder
GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Mature Content @ Icehouse
Giallo, Blood Stained Concrete, Prosthetic, Stone Harp, Susteinedcriticalinjury @ Klash Coffee
Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar
The Free and Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Ashwini Bhide Deshpande & Co. @ O’Shaughnessy
Johnnyrook, Rad Owl, Drown the Lifeguard, Exactlyno @ Pilllar Forum
Kinda Fonda Wanda, Lena and the Lovekills @ Schooner Tavern
Logan Michael, CARV @ 7th St Entry
Cowboy Thoughts, Ty & the My My’s, Dogpile @ Terminal Bar
The New Entangled Particles @ 318 Cafe
Battery Eyes, Spit Takes, Busey, Selfish Teammate @ 331 Club
Cat Clyde, Boy Golden @ Turf Club
Austin Mackay, Thomas Sticha @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
Morgan Wallen @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Chresten, Patrick, Dan @ Volstead’s
Phosphate Hill, the Comebacks, Economic Headwinds @ White Squirrel
Rebecca Lake Fritz, Deep Pool @ White Squirrel
Sunsets Over Flowers @ White Squirrel
V I A, Sunshine Behavior, Dead Amsterdam @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, April 12
Sun Wave Mountain Cave @ Amsterdam
The Smokin’ Section @ Animales
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Washington Express: Kevin Washington & RA Spirit @ Berlin
The Bill Simenson Orchestra & the Explosion Big Band @ Capri Theater
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Coffee and Records
Dead Ivy, Intuition, Skymusic, Lost Dog State Park @ Caydence Coffee and Records
Roma Di Luna with Mary Hanson Scott and Crystal Myslajek @ Cedar Cultural Center
Evicshen, Lee Noble @ Cloudland
Songbook featuring Aby Wolf @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
DayFunk with Ben Annand @ Eat Street Crossing
No Man’s String Band @ 56 Brewing
Hunter Hayes with Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines @ Fine Line
MEMEME, General B and The Wiz, Triple Fiddle @ Green Room
Southside Student Mutual-Aid Matinee Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder
Al Olender, Ahna Ell @ Icehouse
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse
Lux String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
The Riff Rangers @ Midway Saloon
Women of Rock @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sing Democracy 250 @ Orchestra Hall
The Mississippi Valley Orchestra Presents: Fantasy @ O’Shaughnessy
Thoughts on Bowling and Adjust the Sails, halftimeshow, MooseCreek Park @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Products Band, Sophie Hiroko, Anything You Want, Stonewalker @ Underground Music
Courtney Yasmineh @ White Squirrel
Virginia's Basement, Station Zero, Sonic Sea Turtles, Weeklong Weekend @ Zhora Darling
Monday, April 13
David Wilcox, Peter Meyer @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Chicks in Charge @ Hook and Ladder
L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse
West Bank Social Club @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Throwing Muses with DJ Jake Rudh @ Parkway
Jensen Lake, Tori Evans, Confetti Riot @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
The Nude Party, Tobacco City @ Turf Club
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Ally's Birthday Honky-Tonk Disco feat. Maria Isa @ White Squirrel