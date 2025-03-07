Tell Us How You Feel About Offices for Today’s Open Thread

Big news: Racket has an office!

OK, it's nothing glamorous, I've been told. (I actually haven't seen it yet.) Mostly a tiny St. Louis Park space we'll be using for staff meetings, podcast recordings, and T-shirt storage. (Wanna buy a T-shirt? We won't stop you!) Not like we'll be carting our laptops there every morning. But hey, it's a tiny little presence in the real world for our otherwise all-digital outlet. (Wanna pitch in to cover the cost of furnishing and the security deposit? We won't stop you!)

Offices, of course, have been a topic of debate for at least five years, when Covid shut down many workplaces and had more people working from home than ever. In the time since, companies have tried to order or lure employees back to the office, often with city governments pitching in to help—who can forget Minneapolis's wildly successful "Downtown Thursdays"? Or Mayor Frey's bewildering "nasty cat blanket" observation?

So let's talk about your office experiences on today's Open Thread. Do you have an "office job," and if so, do you have to go in? What are your preferences? Favorite office job? Least favorite? Dumbest office experiences? Have at it, folks!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.