Opinion
Tell Us How Big Your House Is in This Friday’s Open Thread
It's your turn to talk about whatever you want here at Racket.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Grading the 2024 Minnesota Twins Walk-Up Songs
Our annual springtime merger of music and baseball criticism.
Freeloader Friday: 70 Free Things To Do This Weekend
On deck: a boozy slushie fest, an LGBTQ job fair, gluten-free beer, and tons of tunes.
Today's stories are presented by Big Climb:
Big Climb Minneapolis 2024
Hey Minneapolis, It's time to join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the fight to cure blood cancers while also getting the chance to climb up and down the iconic steps of U.S. Bank Stadium. On April 20, you'll experience a high energy behind-the-scenes journey through the massive beauty of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. You'll climb up steps, down ramps, run the concourses and finish strong crossing the 50-yard line all in support of blood cancer research, advocacy, and patient support.
Join Big Climb Minneapolis Today! →
‘The Open Streets MPLS You Know and Love Isn’t Happening This Year’
Plus workers want to sit at the Walker, grocery shopping: still expensive!, and wealth disparities are growing in today's Flyover news roundup.
Workers at Indeed Brewing Co. Just Formed a Union
Semi-remarkably, workers and management appear harmonious with the decision.