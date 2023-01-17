Sure Lookin’ Like This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 17-23

Another week of great music. Don’t take it for granted!
Tuesday, January 17
Pine & Fire with Alex Tulp @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
Hot Club of Cowtown & Tyler Hilton @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Lazy Scorsese with full catholic and MüLLET @ 7th St Entry
January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Hunny Bear @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Dan Schwartz @ 331 Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Labrador Wild Residency with Let’s Be Kids, Mary Jam @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 18
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Candlelight Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada
Whiskey Serenade @ KJ’s Hideaway
“Winter Ball” With Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Pure Shifter, Loser Magnet, Theyself, and M.A.Y. @ Palmer’s
Daphne Jane and Kids Ski Free with Dark Bunny and Ava Levy @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI. Nicholas Jordan, Mary DuShane, and Mikkel Beckmen @ 331 Club
Bigg Kiaa, Dave Velk w/ Brea Scow, & Ozone Creations + Sophia Eris @ Underground Music Cafe
Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, January 19
Daniel Seavey with Alex Warren @ Amsterdam
Chris Holm + Lonesome Dan Kase @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Senor Blues, the Zombabies @ Driftwood
Yellow Ostrich with Trash Date, Lupin @ Icehouse
A Tribute to Whitney Houston by Julia Wheaton @ KJ’s Hideaway
“Riddim Driven” with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s
New Salty Dog, White Line Darko, and Teague Alexy & The Common Thread @ 7th St Entry
Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club
Greg Volker (Single Release) @ Underground Music Cafe
Pig’s Eye Records presents…@ White Squirrel
Friday, January 20
Admiral Fox + Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe
40oz to Freedom with Treehorn @ Cabooze
Velvet & Satin: Charmin Michelle & Geoff Jones @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Debbie Briggs @ Crooners
- Turn Turn Turn @ Dakota
The harmonizin’ trio of Adam Levy, Savannah Smith, and Barb Brynstad are back—not that that they really went anywhere. This is an album release show for their newest, New Rays From an Old Sun, and your chance to hear the new songs a few days before the record’s officially out on Friday.
Griffin Road, Quick Fix, Anthony Roos & Red Quarters @ Driftwood
Suki Waterhouse with Blondshell @ Fine Line
MN Winter Warming Fest @ Hook and Ladder
Scott Allen (Album Release) with Patrik Tanner @ Icehouse
Space Monkey Mafia and Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Changeups (Video Release) with Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees and Sabyre Rae @ Palmer’s
The Astronomers with Colin Bracewell and Loon Booster @ 7th St Entry
Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Zaq Baker @ 331 Club
Rat Bath with TIMISAROCKER, Shush, and drey.dk @ Treasury
King Pari with FruitPunchLoverBoy @ Turf Club
Bizarre: D.Frequency & Slamdunkapher @ Underground Music Cafe
xLCR with Peter Hayward Group @ Uptown VFW
- Scrunchies with Egg Girl Girl, E.T. @ White Squirrel
Am I highlighting this show simply as an excuse to link to my 2022 profile of Scrunchies? Of course not, you cynic—they’re a great band. And I like what I’ve heard of Egg Girl Girl (noisy yet catchy keyboard-drum-bass) and E.T. (moody yet catchy synths and beats).
Saturday, January 21
Scott Zosel Duo w/ Amy Finch @ Aster Cafe
Maud Hixson Presents She Said/She Said: Classic Female Songwriters @ Crooners
All Requests: Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson and Judi Vinar @ Crooners
Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners
Art and Wine, Love Train, Skyway Captain @ Driftwood
Happy Birthday Janis with The Brothers Allmanac ⏤ Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band @ First Avenue
Tzipporah & Friends (Album Release), Sarah Larsson, and Voices of Sepharad @ Hook & Ladder
Midwinter Stomp @ Hook & Ladder
Preston Gunderson + Josh Cleveland Band @ Icehouse
Lila Ammons Jazz Group with the Andy Peterson Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway
High Zombie X Kozmoz @ The Loft
The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey: January Dance Party @ Mortimer’s
Musical Distillations with Steven Copes @ Ordway
13 Arrows, Loser Magnet, and Royal Dumpsters @ Palmer’s
The Brother Brothers with Jack Klatt @ Parkway
NESS NITE with Sophia Eris, Huhroon, Ruby @ 7th St Entry
Ozzy the Painter, Endless Grudge, The Whicks, RZ Shahid @ 331 Club
Present Company with Products, Colin Bracewell and Parachutes @ Turf Club
Gravezig (Misfits), KoBb (KoRn), & Imaginaerum (Nightwish Tribute) @ Underground Music Cafe
Welcome to Compton: A West Coast Themed Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Math Emergency @ White Squirrel
Sunday, January 22
Twin Citizen, Phantom Fields, The Knotties, and Sunshine & The Night Walkers @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Honky-Tonk Jump – The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners
THREE feat. Rachel Holder, Judi Vinar and Lori Dokken @ Crooners
Sam Miltich and Friends: Tribute to Bill Evans @ Crooners
- Armand Hammer @ Dakota
Not sure when the Dakota became a rap club, but I’m not complaining. If I was a little surprised to see Slum Village on the venue’s calendar last November, I’m even more so (and impressed) to see that this excellent NYC duo scheduled. MCs Billy Woods and Elucid share a gift of dense phrasemaking, and together they play off each other brilliantly.
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Katey Belleville & Those SOBs @ Icehouse
Root River Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Jack Klatt and Friends @ Palmer’s
Charlie Parr with Mike Gangloff and Adam Kiesling @ Turf Club
Monday, January 23
Prudence Johnson & Dan Chouinard: The World According to Randy Newman @ Dakota
Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood
The Red Hot Django Peppers (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
RIOTGRRRLDARKO, Devinci, and Selah C @ 7th St Entry
The Robinson Roundup @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club