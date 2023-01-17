Skip to contents
Music

Sure Lookin’ Like This Week’s Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 17-23

Pretty much all the music you can catch live in the Twin Cities this week.

11:13 AM CST on Jan 17, 2023
Armand Hammer
Promotional photo
Keith Harris
Another week of great music. Don’t take it for granted!

Tuesday, January 17

Pine & Fire with Alex Tulp @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Hot Club of Cowtown & Tyler Hilton @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Lazy Scorsese with full catholic and MüLLET @ 7th St Entry

January Conspiracy Series featuring Gabe Barnett & them Rounders, Hunny Bear @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Dan Schwartz @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Labrador Wild Residency with Let’s Be Kids, Mary Jam @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, January 18

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

NUNNABOVE @ Dakota

The Outcats! @ Driftwood

Candlelight Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada

Birdroom + Prints @ Icehouse

Whiskey Serenade @ KJ’s Hideaway

“Winter Ball” With Uncle Jesse’s Comb, Pure Shifter, Loser Magnet, Theyself, and M.A.Y. @ Palmer’s

Daphne Jane and Kids Ski Free with Dark Bunny and Ava Levy @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI. Nicholas Jordan, Mary DuShane, and Mikkel Beckmen @ 331 Club

Lonesome Dan Kase @ 331 Club

Bigg Kiaa, Dave Velk w/ Brea Scow, & Ozone Creations + Sophia Eris @ Underground Music Cafe

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, January 19

Daniel Seavey with Alex Warren @ Amsterdam

Chris Holm + Lonesome Dan Kase @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

GB Leighton @ Crooners

Miguel Zenón Quartet @ Dakota

Senor Blues, the Zombabies @ Driftwood

Yellow Ostrich with Trash Date, Lupin @ Icehouse

A Tribute to Whitney Houston by Julia Wheaton @ KJ’s Hideaway

“Riddim Driven” with DJ I Roach and Friends @ Palmer’s

New Salty Dog, White Line Darko, and Teague Alexy & The Common Thread @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Greg Volker (Single Release) @ Underground Music Cafe

Pig’s Eye Records presents…@ White Squirrel

Friday, January 20

Admiral Fox + Laura Hugo @ Aster Cafe

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

40oz to Freedom with Treehorn @ Cabooze

Velvet & Satin: Charmin Michelle & Geoff Jones @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Debbie Briggs @ Crooners

ABBA-Solutely Fab @ Crooners

  • Turn Turn Turn @ Dakota
    The harmonizin’ trio of Adam Levy, Savannah Smith, and Barb Brynstad are back—not that that they really went anywhere. This is an album release show for their newest, New Rays From an Old Sun, and your chance to hear the new songs a few days before the record’s officially out on Friday.

Griffin Road, Quick Fix, Anthony Roos & Red Quarters @ Driftwood

Suki Waterhouse with Blondshell @ Fine Line

MN Winter Warming Fest @ Hook and Ladder

Scott Allen (Album Release) with Patrik Tanner @ Icehouse

Space Monkey Mafia and Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ KJ’s Hideaway

B2B @ The Loft

The Changeups (Video Release) with Bethany Larson & The Bee’s Knees and Sabyre Rae @ Palmer’s

The Astronomers with Colin Bracewell and Loon Booster @ 7th St Entry

Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Zaq Baker @ 331 Club

Rat Bath with TIMISAROCKER, Shush, and drey.dk @ Treasury

King Pari with FruitPunchLoverBoy @ Turf Club

Bizarre: D.Frequency & Slamdunkapher @ Underground Music Cafe

xLCR with Peter Hayward Group @ Uptown VFW

Hipshaker MPLS @ Uptown VFW

Saturday, January 21

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Scott Zosel Duo w/ Amy Finch @ Aster Cafe

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunkers

Lush Country @ Crooners

Maud Hixson Presents She Said/She Said: Classic Female Songwriters @ Crooners

All Requests: Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson and Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota

Art and Wine, Love Train, Skyway Captain @ Driftwood

Happy Birthday Janis with The Brothers Allmanac ⏤ Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band @ First Avenue

Tzipporah & Friends (Album Release), Sarah Larsson, and Voices of Sepharad @ Hook & Ladder

Midwinter Stomp @ Hook & Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Preston Gunderson + Josh Cleveland Band @ Icehouse

Space Hug @ KJ’s Hideaway

Lila Ammons Jazz Group with the Andy Peterson Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

High Zombie X Kozmoz @ The Loft

The Assortment feat. DJ Michael Grey: January Dance Party @ Mortimer’s

Musical Distillations with Steven Copes @ Ordway

13 Arrows, Loser Magnet, and Royal Dumpsters @ Palmer’s

The Brother Brothers with Jack Klatt @ Parkway

NESS NITE with Sophia Eris, Huhroon, Ruby @ 7th St Entry

Ozzy the Painter, Endless Grudge, The Whicks, RZ Shahid @ 331 Club

Present Company with Products, Colin Bracewell and Parachutes @ Turf Club

Gravezig (Misfits), KoBb (KoRn), & Imaginaerum (Nightwish Tribute) @ Underground Music Cafe

Welcome to Compton: A West Coast Themed Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Math Emergency @ White Squirrel

Sunday, January 22

Twin Citizen, Phantom Fields, The Knotties, and Sunshine & The Night Walkers @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kid Dakota @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Honky-Tonk Jump – The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners

THREE feat. Rachel Holder, Judi Vinar and Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Sam Miltich and Friends: Tribute to Bill Evans @ Crooners

  • Armand Hammer @ Dakota
    Not sure when the Dakota became a rap club, but I’m not complaining. If I was a little surprised to see Slum Village on the venue’s calendar last November, I’m even more so (and impressed) to see that this excellent NYC duo scheduled. MCs Billy Woods and Elucid share a gift of dense phrasemaking, and together they play off each other brilliantly.

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Katey Belleville & Those SOBs @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Root River Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway

DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Generation @ Ordway

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Jack Klatt and Friends @ Palmer’s

Bussard Incident @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr with Mike Gangloff and Adam Kiesling @ Turf Club

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 23

Prudence Johnson & Dan Chouinard: The World According to Randy Newman @ Dakota

Open Mic with Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

The Red Hot Django Peppers (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer’s

RIOTGRRRLDARKO, Devinci, and Selah C @ 7th St Entry

The Robinson Roundup @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Cactus Blossoms with Pit Stop @ Turf Club

