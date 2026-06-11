Summer Guide 2026: Pontoons, Kayaks, Fancy Swan Rides, and a Hot Tub Boat

You don’t have to own a boat to be a boat person.

There are plenty of options for weekend boaters, evening adventurers, and more in the Twin Cities. There are pontoons, which are kinda like living rooms that you drive around a lake. There are fishing boats, where your adventure (hopefully) ends in dinner. There are kayaks and canoes for people who want an arm workout, and paddleboats for those who never skip leg days. There are night boats, like the neon-lit swan boats for rent. Or paddleboards—the skateboards of the lakes.

New this year is the hot-tub boat, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Mississippi River Paddle Share FB

Baker Park Reserve

Canoes, kayaks, paddleboats, and paddleboard rentals on 917 acres of water. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain, 763-694-7860; find more info here.

Bde Maka Ska

Canoes, solo and double kayak boats, and stand-up paddleboards via Wheel Fun Rentals. 3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-823-5765; find more info here.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and stand-up paddleboard rentals on 178 acres of water. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie; 763-694-7764; find more info here.

Carver Park Reserve (Lake Auburn Campgrounds)

They’ve got tons of kayaks and canoes here, paddleboats, and paddleboards, plus a rowboat. 7400 Grimm Rd. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria, 763-694-7650; find more info here.

Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park

Canoes, kayaks, rowboats, and paddle board rentals. 25875 Juniper Ave., New Prague, 763-694-7777; find more info here.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and stand-up paddle board rentals on 137 acres of water. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake, 763-694-7777; find more info here.

Fish Lake Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, rowboat, and paddleboard rentals on 244 acres of water. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-694-7818; find more info here.

French Regional Park

Canoe, kayak, paddleboard, and rowboat rentals on 866 acres of water. 12605 Cty. Rd. 9, Plymouth, 763-694-7750; find more info here.

Gale Woods Farm

Canoes! Canoes! Canoes! On 558 acres of water. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 763-694-2001; find more info here.

Harty’s Boat Rental, Bait Shop, and Moorings

20-foot and 22-foot pontoons. 1920 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth, 763-671-6711; hartysboatworks.com.

Howard’s Point Marina FB

Howard’s Point Marina

Fishing boats and pontoon rentals. 5400 Howards Point Rd., Shorewood; 952-474-4464; howardspoint.com.

Hungry Jack Canoe Outfitters

Providing advice, equipment, and rations for wilderness canoeing in the Boundary Waters. 318 S. Hungry Jack Rd., Grand Marais, 218-388-2275; hjo.com.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Canoe, kayak, paddleboat, and rowboat rentals. No gas motors on 84 acres of water. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, 763-694-7687; find more info here.

Lake Auburn Campground

Rent kayaks, canoes, rowboats, and tandem kayaks. Carver Park Reserve, 7290 Victoria Dr., Victoria; 763-694-1112; find more info here.

Lake Como

Choose from two-person swan-shaped paddleboats (they light up at night!), kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards via Wheel Fun Rentals. 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-487-8046; find more info here.

Lake Harriet

Canoes, solo and double kayak boats, paddleboats (not the swan ones though), and stand-up paddleboards via Wheel Fun Rentals. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-922-9226; find more info here.

Lake Nokomis

Rent one of those swan paddleboats or be boring and go for a kayak, canoe, or a standup paddleboard via Wheel Fun Rentals. 5022 W. Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-729-1127; find more info here.

Minnesota Hot Tub Boats

Minnesota Hot Tub Boats

Boat along the Mississippi in a 100-degree hot tub. Weather permitting, the river hot tub is available to rent March through November yearly. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-6453; mnhottubboats.com.

Mississippi River Paddle Share

Summer recreation program featuring self-serve kayak rentals along the Mississippi River featuring a variety of routes, from nature-bound to city views. Entry points include Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, River Park, North Mississippi Regional Park, Bohemian Flats Park, Lilydale Regional Park; exit stops include North Mississippi Regional Park, Boom Island Regional Park, and Minneapolis Rowing Club/Lake Street Bridge. Find more info at Paddleshare.org.

North Country Canoe Outfitters

Guided canoe adventures in the Boundary Waters and Quetico. 474 Kawishiwi Trail, Ely, 218-365-5581; boundarywaters.com.

Seagull Canoe Outfitters

Boundary Waters tours, rentals, and outfitting. 12208 Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais, 218-388-2216; seagulloutfitters.com.

Silverwood Park

They have a canoe and a kayak here. 2500 County Rd. E, St. Anthony; 763-694-7707; find more info here.

Tally’s Dockside

Pontoon, fishing boat, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals. They also offer a variety of food, wine, and beer boat tours. 4441 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake; 651-429-2633; tallysdockside.com.

Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rentals

Wild mountain provides canoe and kayak equipment for exploring scenic Taylors Falls. MN Interstate State Park, 307 Miltown Rd., Taylors Falls; 651-465-1080; find more info here.

Voyageur Canoe Outfitters

Tours and equipment for your next Boundary Waters adventure. 189 Sag Lake Trail, Grand Marais, 888-226-6348; voyageuroutfitters.com.

Wild River Outfitters Canoe and Kayak Rental

Canoe and kayak rentals and advice for exploring the Upper St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. 15177 State Rd. 70, Grantsburg, WI, 715-463-2254; wildriverpaddling.com.