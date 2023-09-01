Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Opinion

Start Your Labor Day Weekend Off Right With This Friday Open Thread

Let's talk about work! Or let's not!

9:17 AM CDT on September 1, 2023

Arron Choi via Unsplash|

How we put Racket together every day

We're taking Labor Day off here at Racket and we hope you've got the opportunity to do the same. But before we all go our separate ways, we wanted to use this week's open thread to talk about (sorry!) work.

So this week's prompt is labor related. What was your first job? Your worst job? Your weirdest? What do you do now?

Since it's only fair that I answer those questions myself, here goes. I was a paper boy as a kid, but my first regular job was at a Roy Rogers, a fast food chain I don't think they have out here. My worst? I left my job as music editor at City Pages in 2001 to edit the review section for the new music mag Blender in New York—and got canned after a month. My weirdest was probably working in a warehouse using a labeling machine to seal bags of potpourri.

And this, of course, is what I do now.

Anyway, feel free to chat about any of this, your Labor Day plans, or anything else that crosses your mind. And see ya next Tuesday.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 86 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Be free this three-day weekend.

September 1, 2023
News

MN Pork Producers to Congress: It Would Be Nice to Keep Torturing Hogs

Plus a recliner DUI anniversary, State Fair architecture, and WaPo's local pizza analysis in today's Flyover news roundup.

August 31, 2023
Movies

AI Threats and Undersung 2023 Films Hit the Big Screen This Week

Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters and parks this week.

August 31, 2023
See all posts