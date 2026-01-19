See the Protest Art, Colorful Cardboard, and Fierce Joy of the 2026 Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

This past Saturday the annual Art Sled Rally hit Powderhorn Park, an occasion that's always silly, joyful, and deeply weird—it's as south Minneapolis as it gets.

And this year, the Art Sled Rally took place amid ICE's ongoing invasion of the Twin Cities. Below, you'll see a giant cardboard bowling ball crashing into pins painted with names like "Trump" and "Orbán." You'll see a laser loon-emblazoned jug of de-icer. You'll see giant cups of horchata—"warm, cuz fuck ICE"—and kids commandeering sleds with messages like "justice for Renee Good."

It's a beautiful mash-up of the Minneapolis spirit: protest, art, community, color, laughter, creativity, activism. To quote our colleague Keith Harris, "Minneapolis chased a Nazi interloper out of downtown with Super Soakers this afternoon, then sent a bunch of fanciful homemade art sleds careening down a hill in Powderhorn Park."

All in a day's work.

Photos by Joe and Jen Photo.