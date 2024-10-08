Skip to Content
Music

Rocktober Keeps on Rockin’ (& Toberin’) in Your Complete Concert Calendar: October 8-14

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

1:12 PM CDT on October 8, 2024

Photos provided|

Illuminati Hotties, The DB’s

See you at Illuminati Hotties tonight?

Tuesday, October 8

Byte Night @ Acadia

Julio Torres @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

John Craigie with Tre Burt @ Cedar Cultural Center

Will Effertz and Pete Whiteman @ Dark Horse

Hamilton de Holanda @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

  • Fontaines D.C. @ FillmoreIn the years since their 2020 breakthrough, A Hero's Death, with its ready-for-anything hooks and battle cry of "Life ain't always empty," these Irish rockers haven't quite been able to duplicate its triumphant energy. But don't count 'em out yet: On album no. 4, Romance, they boost their sound for the bigger rooms without losing all of their charm. They do lose some of their charm, though. Such is success.

Ginger Root with Pearl & the Oysters @ First Avenue

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Papa John Kostad, Dean Harrington, Dean Mikkelson @ Metronome

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

In Lieu, Kal Marks, Oyster World, Battery Eyes @ Mortimer's

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer's

Lady Lamb @ Parkway Theater

New Hope Club with Haven Madison @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

October Conspiracy Theory featuring Ditch Pigeon, Oceanographer, Faux Pseudo @ 331 Club

  • Illuminati Hotties with Daffo @ Turf ClubAs the (non-problematic) Kanye West of contemporary indie rock, Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin is both a studio wizard and great artist in her own right. And lemme tell ya, as a longtime fan, I’m thrilled to see both pursuits paying dividends: Tudzin scored a Grammy for her recording work with supergroup Boygenius, and her Illuminati Hotties profile continues to rise. Lyrically, the L.A. singer-songwriter approximates the David Bermanian ideal—mixing the emotional with the yuks, albeit in more direct/millennial fashion. IH always promises more rippers than skippers per album, and that holds true on their latest, last month’s POWER. The group sounds larger and louder than ever, with the guitars on “The L” throbbing with the force of 100 Gecs and “Can’t Be Still” exploding with fuzz-drenched choruses. But POWER is undergirded by tenderness and sweetness, a document of its author finding comfort in true love; “Sleeping In” manages to swoon without irritating, while “I Would Like, Still Love You” heightens infatuation to dangerous metaphorical places. You know you’re in good hands with Tudzin.—Jay Boller

DL4 with Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Homunculus Rex (Tuesday Residency) with Civil Decline, SYFN @ White Squirrel

D.C. Leonhardt @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, October 9

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Julio Torres @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Cox, Seru, Cartwright @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Scrunchies, Faye, the Slow Death @ Cloudland

Memphis and the Meantimes @ Crooners

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Alec Benjamin @ Fillmore

Boris with Starcrawler @ Fine Line

Valley with Mickey Darling and Charli Adams @ First Avenue

Lake Drive, The Losing Hope, 1947 @ The Garage

Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Valors, The Knotties @ Green Room

Kevin Gordon with James Loney and Matt Fink @ Hook and Ladder

Above Average Tuba Quartet @ Metronome

Brian Naughton @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lazy Scorsese (October Residency) @ Mortimer's

Underoath @ Myth Live

Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Josh Rouse @ Parkway

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Hotline TNT with Disq and Prize Horse @ Turf Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Drew Petersen @ 331 Club

Fuzzy Math Jazz @ 331 Club

The Get Up Kids @ Uptown Theater

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Lord Jeremy with Ben Radavich, The Old Smugglers @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 10

Drook Hold @ Acadia

6arelyhuman with That Kid @ Amsterdam

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ Armory

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Natural Satellite & Mike Lewis/Barbara Jean @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

Upright Forms, Toilet Rats, Tender Comrade @ Cloudland

Quarteta Carioca @ Crooners

A Tribute to Michael Bublé & The Ratpack @ Crooners

Savion Glover Presents Project 9 @ Dakota

Lodge, Matthew Smith @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Intercourse, Robot Slide, AskSerpent, Gundams @ Eagles 34

BUNT. @ Fine Line

The Muatas @ Hook and Ladder

TCC4 SLAY – Drag Cabaret & Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Minor Moon with Full Catholic + Voulouse @ Icehouse

Stablemates @ Metronome

Sweater People @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Holst's The Planets @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Mind Out of Time, 1-800-LIVE-MUSIC, and Chief Opossum @ Pilllar Forum

The De'Linda's, Edie Rae Band @ Schooner Tavern

Wasia Project with Sabrina Sterling @ 7th St Entry

$uicideboy$ with Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy @ Target Center

Matt Sowell @ 331 Club

Acid Mothers Temple with Spirit Mother @ Turf Club

Drook, The Briefly Gorgeous, & Linus @ Underground Music Cafe

La Santa Grifa with Dharius @ Varsity Theater

Erik’s Iridescent Tent with Psychotic Reaction, Comets Ov Cupid @ White Squirrel

Friday, October 11

  • The dB’s with The Silent Treatment @ AmsterdamYou don't often get to use "power pop" and "innovators" in the same sentence—the genre thrives on fulfilling expectations, not upending them. But on their first two albums (Stands for Decibels and its worthy successor, Repercussion, both released in 1981, both recently rereleased) this arty NYC quartet, one of the breakout groups from the storied Hoboken club Maxwell's, freely mixed and matched their influences, combining the southern-fried Beatlemania of Big Star with the rhythmic tension of XTC. This is their first first tour in over a decade. Come early for local rockers the Silent Treatment.

Dave Harland @ Aster Cafe

Freak of the Week feat. DJ Katalist @ Beast Barbecue

Zacc Harris Trio @ Berlin

A Love Electric @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunker's

Curren$y @ Cabooze

Ice Climber, America Y Los Sentimientos, Sunken Moon, and Solana @ Can Can Wonderland

Honey Please, Mayfly Moon, SoL @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Extreme Records Presents Gorilla Biscuits with Big Laugh, Empire Down, Identity Crisis, and Gnaw @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ Crooners

Savion Glover Presents Project 9 @ Dakota

Grim Lot, Hot Jupiters, Kid Corea @ Day Block Brewing

The Uninvited, the Rockin' Iguanas, Pibon @ Driftwood

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Graden Hill and Emmy Woods @ Eagles 34

Judah & the Lion @ Fillmore

Them Coulee Boys with Clare Doyle @ Fine Line

JD McPherson with Kate Clover @ First Avenue

Dog Park Dissidents, The Weekend Run Club, Doll Chaser @ The Garage

Matt Angeles @ Ginkgo Coffee

Kottonmouth Kings & Rehab @ Granada

Haunted Hoochie Dance Party: Aries Firebomb, DJ McShellen, Chico Chi, DJ Sasha Bangzz @ Green Room

15th Annual Big Fat Love: Celebrating John Prine’s Birthday @ Hook and Ladder

Splash! (Album Release) with Paper Chain & Theyself @ Hook and Ladder

John Douglas and Lily Vakili @ Icehouse

The Tyler Lustek Confluence presents Shmehara @ Jazz Central

Angrybaby @ The Loft

Debbie Briggs @ Metronome

Austin Healy @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Julie Albers Plays Elgar’s Cello Concerto @ Ordway

The Stunt @ Padraigs

Amy Manette @ Papa Legba Lounge

Erik's Iridescent Tent, Lunar Moth, Lykoi Fel, and Majoon Travelers @ Palmer's

Semi Infamous @ Pilllar Forum

Hot Pastrami @ Schooner Tavern

Slaphazard, Indicat, The Slashies @ 331 Club

Como Sapiens @ Terminal Bar

Ruby Waters with Mato Wayuhi @ Turf Club

Single Mothers @ Underground Music Venue

NEON NOIR Episode 2: Dana Kazuko, DJ Eve, SYM1 @ Uptown VFW

Beebe Gallini @ White Squirrel

Pogo Ballet with Earload @ White Squirrel

Cody Johnson @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, October 12

Solid Air @ Acadia

Hiss Golden Messenger @ Amsterdam

Cody Jinks with Calder Allen @ Armory

John Swardson @ Aster Cafe

Coqui Calzadilla & Andy Garcia @ Berlin

BLKBOK @ Berlin

El Niño Indigo @ Berlin

Mikel Wright & the Wrong's @ Bunker's

Strictly R&B: One Year Anniversary @ Cabooze

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Larry Wish with Obchod and Mommy Log Balls @ Can Can Wonderland

Yungchen Lhamo with Broken Caterpillar @ Cedar Cultural Center

Coward's Women with Erin Schwab, Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

  • Christian McBride and Ursa Major @ DakotaAn established jazz eminence in his 50s, bassist McBride has gathered up a group of young musicians for a unit called dubbed Ursa Major. They are not to be confused with the '70s Detroit hard rockers of the same name, featuring guitarists Dick Wagner and Rick Derringer (and, briefly, Billy Joel on keyboards!). Though I guess really there wasn't much danger of that.

Annie Frazier Band, Andra Suchy Retro Band @ Day Block Brewing

The Fab Hackmasters, Pencilneck @ Driftwood

Weeping Covenant, Maria Rose, Cotton Warren, and Lydia @ Dusty's

The Driftless Area (Album Release) with Rob the Carpenter and the Cellar Kings @ Eagles 34

Marianas Trench @ Fillmore

Nada Surf with Office Dog @ Fine Line

  • MJ Lenderman & The Wind with Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band @ First AvenueI’ll admit it: I enjoy Manning Fireworks, the latest from this celebrated young North Carolina wisecracker with a shambling guitar, much more on a track by track basis than as a whole. On their lonesome, the mordant “She’s Leaving You” and the one where Lenderman pleads “Don't move to New York City, babe/It's gonna change the way you dress” while trying to keep up with "Bark at the Moon" on Guitar Hero and the one where he quotes Quiet Riot (quoting Slade) offer fresh insights into the current state of indie male immaturity. But stack those lackadaisical moments end to end and you can understand why babe might have lost patience. Taking it this slow in 2024 can be kind of a spiritual achievement, but you also risk life passing you by.

The Other Ol' Blue Eyes @ Gambit Brewing

Velvet Dreaming, SYM1, ZORA, DJ Butangel420 @ The Garage

Desperate Electric, Vinny Franco & The Love Channel, Cat Tales, 100bees @ Hook and Ladder

Brandon Wozniak's Old Friends/New Friends Trio @ Jazz Central

Jack Schabert @ Metronome

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Yasmeenah @ Modist Brewing

Panteon Rococó y Mägo de Oz @ Myth Live

Holst's The Planets @ Orchestra Hall

Julie Albers Plays Elgar’s Cello Concerto @ Ordway

Styx @ Orpheum Theatre

Mellifera @ Padraigs

Home Team Quarterback, Flintlock, Cache, Mid Death Calm, PALS, A Sunken Ship Irony @ Palmer's

Ms. Dorothy & the Sky's the Limit @ Papa Legba

My Cousin Dallas, My Kid Banana @ Pilllar Forum

Lolo's Ghost, Kung Fu Hippies @ Schooner Tavern

sammy rash and The Astronomers @ 7th St Entry

Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Phiso, Pyke, Subfiltronik @ Skyway Theatre

Glutton for Punishment with Nott, Descent of an, Ysilik, Disembodied Human @ Studio B

21 Pilots with Balu Brigada @ Target Center

Jim Clifford and Friends @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Cult Vibes, Wish Wash, Fruit Form @ 331 Club

Brooke Alexx with Rosemary Joaquin @ Turf Club

Snow & Flurry Fest @ Underground Music Venue

Wale @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Party @ Varsity

Betty & the Rumble @ White Squirrel

David Stoddard @ White Squirrel

The Del-Viles with the Sparks, the Makeouts @ White Squirrel

Murf, Abandoncy, Curve, In Lieu @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, October 13

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Bassist Liz Draper (feat. Aida Shahghasemi & Sara Pajunen) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

Hania Rani @ Cedar Cultural Center

Advance Base, Katie Malco, alone-a @ Cloudland

Story Tellers: The Great Songs of Billy Joel, Jim Croce, and Neil Diamond @ Crooners

Lush Country @ Crooners

TK & the Collective @ Crooners

Christian McBride and Ursa Major @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Kalzers Orchestra @ Fine Line

Mod Sun & lovelytheband with honestav and No Love For The Middle Child @ First Avenue

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Witchz @ The Lyric

Sunday Jazz Series: NxtGn @ Metronome

Andrew Crowley & Friends @ Metronome

Kathleen Johnson's Get Down Birthday/Retirement Celebration @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jeremy Denk @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Band Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Donovan Woods with Katelyn Tarver @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club

Panopticon with Exulansis, Primeval Well and Shatter @ Turf Club

R&R Sunday with Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

Gradience @ White Squirrel

Brandon Lake @ Xcel Energy Center

WATERMEDOWN, Virginia’s Basement @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 14

Bobcat @ Acadia

Joeyy @ Amsterdam

Curated by Bassist Liz Draper (feat. Circuit City) @ Berlin

Oyster World, American Culture, Gash @ Cloudland

Céu with Paul Beaubrun @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Mdou Moctar with FACS @ First Avenue

Vinny Franco & The Love Channel (October Residency) with Beneath Green, Bakarii, DJ Rulo @ Green Room

Brandon Seabrook with Erik Fratzke @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Chromeo and The Midnight with Girl Ultra @ Palace Theatre

Edwin Raphael with Francesca Blanchard @ 7th St Entry

  • Sabrina Carpenter with Amaarae @ Target CenterThis has been Carpenter’s year. “Espresso” is one of those truly effervescent pop hits that doesn’t care whether you like it or not, her delivery of “don't embarrass me, motherfucker” on “Please Please Please” never loses its bite, and the boastful “Taste” just gets better when you get to picture her gory duel with Jenna Ortega in the video. The summer of Sabrina culminated recently with the album Short n’ Sweet, and its non-singles have plenty of fun to offer as well, with Carpenter yearning for “a boy who's jacked and kind” on the countryish “Slim Pickings” and demanding “Where art thou? Why not uponeth me?” on “Bed Chem.” Amy Allen, who has co-writing credits on every track, must have something to do with the cleverness here, but her own album has little of the same magic. So give the star her props. The smart ‘n’ sexy Amaarae, whose Fountain Baby was the R&B album of 2023, opens. 

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Carbon Leaf @ Varsity

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Zach Bryson with Marina Madden, Bad Posture @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

