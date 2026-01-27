Skip to Content
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 44: Life In Occupied MN Feat. Pod Damn America

Enjoy this bonus crossover episode that originally appeared via 'Pod Damn America.'

11:00 AM CST on January 27, 2026

You've heard Racket's Jay Boller co-hosting RacketCast, certainly. But have you ever heard him guesting on another podcast entirely?

That's the not-so-rare opportunity presented to you here, where you'll find a recent episode of Pod Damn America that features Jay, Unite Here Local 17's Sheigh Freeberg, and host/occasional Racket contributor Anders J. Lee outlining the federal government's current occupation of Minnesota for PDA's national audience. We talk resistance. We talk media coverage. We talk labor solidarity. Jay incorrectly states that Michele Tafoya is competing against Mike Lindell for the U.S. Senate, when in fact Lindell is running for governor.

Be sure to follow Pod Damn America—the preeminent "gothic socialist podcast" featuring comedic news commentary from Lee and co-host Jake Flores—right here.

Be sure to follow Pod Damn America—the preeminent "gothic socialist podcast" featuring comedic news commentary from Lee and co-host Jake Flores—right here.

Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

