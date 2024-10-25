Skip to Content
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 4: Ghost Hunting feat. the Twin Cities Paranormal Society

Learn how to deal with your ghost problems and so much more.

8:34 AM CDT on October 25, 2024

Twin Cities Paranormal Society|

A 2016 investigation at the Palmer House Hotel & Restaurant in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

There's no disputing it: This is the spookiest episode in RacketCast history.

First up, we've got Dan Suitor, winner of last year's skyway-themed flash-fiction horror contest, doing a bone-chilling reading of his spooktacular winning story, Skyway Hungers.

Then Em and Jay chitchat about their gun bingo and bigfoot conference stories (what a website!) before our seasonally appropriate guest arrives: Dawn McClain, leader of and investigator with the Twin Cities Paranormal Society.

Happy Halloween!

