RacketCast, Ep. 13: Inside New Strib Podcast Series ‘Ghost of a Chance’ feat. Eric Roper

Did you know the Star Tribune recently launched its very first episodic, narratively driven podcast series, Ghost of a Chance?

Over six episodes, reporter Eric Roper and producer Melissa Townsend explore the lives of Harry and Clementine Robinson, a Black Minneapolis family who owned Roper's south Minneapolis home in the early 20th century. "The Robinsons' lives are a window into the ambition, discrimination, and resistance that shaped the city that would become ground zero for an unprecedented global racial reckoning," the pod creators promise. It's a big ol' ambitious project that took almost five years to assemble, so we figured we'd get Roper on our less ambitious podcast to talk about it.

You can listen to Ghost of a Chance here. And you can listen to what, it turns out, is Roper's favorite podcast, Wood Talk, here.

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc. Wanna advertise on RacketCast? Email us at advertise@racketmn.com. Special thanks to local band Van Stee for supplying our podcast music!