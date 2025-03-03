Racket Is Experiencing a Wave of Log-In Issues—We’re Sorry!

Greetings, determined Racket readers. As you may already know, our website is having a glitchy day today, with many readers reporting difficulty logging in and bypassing the paywall. Our developer assures us the issue is temporary, and that the disturbance is due to back-end upgrades that'll—fingers crossed—render the log-in process more agreeable in the future. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!