Punching at the Cedar, Beyoncé at the Fine Line, and a Reborn Uptown Theater in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 6-12

Two indie-rock lifers are coming to town to make some tuneful noise. L.A.'s Nathan Williams released Wavves' seventh album, Hideaway, in 2021. I sometimes wish the lyrics offered more of a sense of why Williams goes about fashioning catchily abrasive songs, besides his being an indie-rock lifer. But I do appreciate the way the title track flips a self-help slogan into an excuse for being antisocial—"Today could be anything I want it to be/And that's gonna be a reflection of me/So I should be careful of everyone I meet/'Cause I don't want your dark cloud around me." Steve Albini’s production articulates the songs on Cloud Nothings' ninth album, The Shadow I Remember (Carpark), till they ring out with the clarity of a ’92 DGC audition: guitarist Chris Brown’s pin-prick leads make themselves heard without being pushy, drummer Jayson Gerycz’s forward tumble contributes urgency until time comes to dramatically punctuate a chorus or bridge in unison with T.J. Duke’s bass. The frenzy’s all so tuneful that Dylan Baldi sounds consistently energized rather than overwhelmed, whether he’s posing timeless questions like, “Does anybody out there really need me?” and “Am I older now, or am I just another age?” or setting boundaries with a reasonable sentiment like “I need to make time for me, for me.” Who says self-care isn’t punk rock?