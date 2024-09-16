PryesFest, Veg Fest, Chroma Zone Murals: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Charly Bliss Promo

TUESDAY 9.17

Charly Bliss

Turf Club

This Brooklyn indie act emerged in 2017 with a sugary blast of rockers, matured and got synthy in 2019, and on last month’s anticipated Forever, Charly Bliss went pop. (Bonus local angle: Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus helped on the production side.) The results are uneven—for the first time, Eva Hendricks’s clever, heartfelt wordplay is diluted by co-writers—but the band’s “bubblegrunge” still crushes, this time with Top 40-winking catchiness. Bangers include “I Don’t Know Anything,” a behind-the-scenes vent of industry frustrations, and “Back There Now,” an exhilarating kiss-off to young love. Local indie-popper Raffaella opens. $20/$25. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

THURSDAY 9.19

Jason Schommer

Parkway Theater

This small-town Minnesota fella was something of a protégé to Louie Anderson. For two years, in addition to touring the country with the late/great Minnesota comedy legend, Schommer opened for Louie in Vegas and even worked on his celebrated FX show Baskets. But, of course, Schommer exists outside of Anderson’s shadow: He’s a veteran of The Moth’s StorySLAMs, and tonight he’ll be performing his hit 2023 Minnesota Fringe Festival one-man show, 1992: Mistakes Were Made! “Nobody tells a better story than Jason Schommer,” raves Racket comedy contributor Patrick Strait. Jodie Maruska and Michael Shynes open. $20-$25. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Various Locations

Now in its fifth year, Chroma Zone aims to beautify the Creative Enterprise Zone, an ever-growing neighborhood on the western side of St. Paul, with art. We’re talking multi-story murals on the sides of apartment complexes, warehouses, and businesses. A few recent favs: Mr. Kiji’s bold geometric work, Cey Adams ‘70’s sunshine love explosion, and this gorgeous piece from Thomasina Top Bear celebrating Indigenous flora. According to a recent press release, by the end of the year Chroma Zone will have produced 63 murals by 66 artists, 84% of ‘em by local artists, 92% by BIPOC artists, and 59% by women and non-binary artists. Pretty sweet! During their three-day art party, folks will be able to hear more from artists at Thursday’s panel talk; take a walking tour, enjoy a community meal, and shop from Native artists at Friday’s makers market; and watch live art making, listen to live music, and tour the new murals via bus at Saturday’s Blocktoberfest at Dual Citizen. Most events are free (Blocktoberfest is $5); see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

PryesFest Tim McGee

FRIDAY 9.20

PryesFest

Pryes Brewing Co.

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Ingebretsen's Nordic Vintage Market

New City Church

The staff members of Ingebretsen's, Lake Street’s charming Scandinavian deli and gift shop, have come together to organize this fourth-annual vintage market with Nordic wares galore. So many Nordic wares, in fact, that they’ve moved to a bigger location at nearby New City Church to accommodate it all. Shop everything from home goods to sweaters to holiday treasures, along with books, knitwear, and more. (Note that it’s cash or check only.) Want to shop before the crowds? A few early bird tickets are available. Free. Also 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 3104 S 16th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel

Papa Mbye



Green Room



A Papa Mbye track is an ever-changing thing. Rare is the song on his new EP Parcelles 16 (named for his uncle’s address back in Senegal) that finishes where it began, rhythmically or melodically. Which isn’t to say the West African-born, Minneapolis bred musician rambles—whether guitars follow fluid lines or chonk out the funk, whether electronic noises swell from below or articulate themselves as replicas of fuzzed out thumb-pianos, the sounds progress, evolve, make themselves known. At the center is Papa’s own voice, serrated and filtered, making demands like “Kiss me where it hurts/You could make it better” and pondering the concept of home on the climactic closing track, “Senegambia.” With Huhroon, Sumana, Giselle, *67. 21+. $15. 8 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Folks, we live in a corn state. In fact, Minnesota is the fourth-biggest corn producer in the country, producing 1.5 billion bushels annually. So it makes sense that one of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a corn field. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $16-$26; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 27—Jessica Armbruster

Amazing Thailand Block Party

SATURDAY 9.21

Amazing Thailand Block Party

Uptown Minneapolis

Uptown is back, baybee! OK, it never went away, but it’s been undergoing some pretty major construction this summer, so I’m all for the area getting its groove back with this fun little street fest. If you missed St. Paul’s Asian night markets this summer, or are just ready for another go, this is your chance to scarf up some delish street foods from Laotian and Thai vendors, and wash it down with wine and/or beer. During the afternoon you’ll find a variety of arts and craft vendors, and can take in a ton of performances, from dance to music, in traditional and modern style. Best of all? Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between W. Lake and W. 31st Streets, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Front Bottoms

Fillmore

The emo revival boom of the '10s didn’t produce a better or more poorly named band than New Jersey’s the Front Bottoms. Supercharged by Brian Sella's preternatural lyricism, the group arrived almost fully formed with a string of albums from 2011 through 2014 that young rock fans no doubt consider all-time classics. (Talon of the Hawk is a true emo masterpiece.) Advanced middle age wasn’t kind to the Front Bottoms, who despite always ripping live suffered from discography duds, but we’re happy to report that last year’s You Are Who You Hang Out With is a natural-sounding return to form; Sella can still turn a phrase with the best of 'em, and the acoustic-punk arrangements aren’t striving for any middle-of-the-road radio rock space, to the extent market exists anymore. Delightful Aussie rocker Alex Lahey opens. $49.25-$114. 6:30 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Powderhorn PorchFest

Various Locations

True south Minneapolitans know PorchFest rocks—they don’t need no blurb telling ‘em as much. But for the uninitiated, this annual Powderhorn hootenanny is, in fact, a hoot, featuring exactly what’s promised in the name: live tunes from 13 genre-spanning local bands performing from three honest-to-god porches along 17th Avenue. There’ll be food vendors galore (Taqueria el Patron, Eggroll Queen, KCM Eggrolls, Vang Express, and more), and not one, not three, but two beer gardens situated outside of Reverie Cafe + Bar. You just can’t beat drinking outside during early fall, folks. Click here to see the full lineup of local music acts, which includes talented multi-hyphenate headliner Tufawon. Free. 4-10 p.m. 3202 S. 17th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

M. Ward



Fine Line



A fine indie singer-songwriter who has rewarded if not demanded attention over the years, Ward has courteously given us a chance to catch up with him with For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward. These aren’t necessarily the songs I’d have chosen (where’s “Primitive Girl”?) but if you only know Ward for his famous friends (he was the him alongside Zooey Deschanel in She & Him and a participant in Conor Oberst and Jim Jones’s indie Wilburys project Monsters of Folk) it’s a good starting point. He consistently displays a fragility that never flaunts its sensitivity, singing with a brightness that keeps him clear of despair. The compilation adds to his oeuvre a version of Godley and Creme’s “Cry” that doesn’t quite stand along his reimagining of Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” (or his “Oh Lonesome Me,” which didn’t make the cut), but his setlist doesn’t stick solely to the best-of. In fact, he apparently played Buddy Holly’s “Rave On” twice in one night on a recent date. 18+. $30-$50. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.—Keith Harris

Open Streets West Broadway

West Broadway Avenue

When Our Streets, the group that puts on Open Streets events in Minneapolis, lost funding from the city this year, we kinda assumed the event wasn’t coming back anytime soon, as the whole situation was pretty messy. But this fall, a handful of Open Streets are scheduled, this time mostly planned by neighborhood businesses associations. The big Lyn-Lake event a few weeks ago was certainly diminished, so it will be interesting to see how this weekend’s happening, organized by West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, turns out. This Saturday, you’ll be able to enjoy 17 blocks of the street car-free, with stops along the way including live music, sidewalk shopping, food pop-ups, and info on community resources. Find more details online. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Broadway Avenue, from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

TC Veg Fest

SUNDAY 9.22

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Harriet Island Park

What do you call 5,000 vegans, vegetarians, and veg-curious folks consensually marooned on an urban island? You call it Twin Cities Veg Fest, the veggie lifestyle blowout held annually on St. Paul’s Harriet Island. Organized by Compassionate Action for Animals, the event will feature 25 bloodless food trucks, 75+ vendors specializing in all things animal, health, diet, art, and climate change, plus live music from Umbrella Bed and MAYDA. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, lawn games, and theater performances, while adults can drink in live talks from experts on plant-based nutrition and animal welfare. Will cooks be competing live in the Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge? You better believe it. Metro Transit will also be providing free rides to the free fest. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 151 W. Water St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

ONGOING

State Capitol Complex Archaeology Tours

Minnesota State Capitol

What secrets are buried beneath the Minnesota State Capitol? That’s what a team of archaeologists have set out to discover, hoping to unearth “archaeological features and cultural material from St. Paul’s diverse history.” The goal is to find enough treasures to justify the establishment of a Minnesota State Capitol Mall Historic District. If that intrigues you (and come on, of course it does) the team is offering regular tours of the area to fill you in about their work. Meet up by the statue of lil ol’ Hubert Humphrey. Free. 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.; find more info here. Through September 27—Keith Harris

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Ren Fest Grounds

Huzzah, motherfuckers! It’s time for Ren Fest, the most anachronistic event of the summer. For the next few weeks folks will make the trek to Shakopee to enter a realm that is a mix of medieval (of course), a hunk of Renaissance (duh), a few splashes of 800s era vikings and BCE Celts (sure, why not!), and, some weekends, a sprinkling of baroque and rococo (the more the merrier!). Whatever! The time is irrelevant, as long as it’s ye and olde. Attendees, mostly of the 2024 variety, will be able to enjoy the delights of the past. There will be entertainment, including goofy comedy acts, nail biting tightrope walking, lute players jamming out to metal tunes, and jousting. There will be vendors selling practical stuff (pottery, textiles, candles), New Age-y stuff (crystals, oils, incense holders), and wild oddities (drinking horns, daggers, tiny words written on rice–sorcery!). And, perhaps most importantly, there will be giant turkey legs as well as wine and beer (be sure to stop by the free tasting events to get buzzed for free). Fun inside the grounds is all about organized chaos, but you’ll want to plan your car situation beforehand by either reserving an onsite spot online or using the free park-and-ride system. Find more info on all of that at renaissancefest.com. $16.50-$24.95 presale; $18.95-$27.95 at the gate; $67.95-$108.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day, September 2, and Friday, September 27. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through September 29—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October 31—Jessica Armbruster

Stencil By Seitu Jones, photo by Easton M. Green

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery



When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassel at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster